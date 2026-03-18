Natural cancer cures do exist, and are even widely known. There are numerous promising and outright proven natural cancer cures, treatments and remedies – many cheap and easily self-administered.

But the first things to get past are your own doubts and fears. It can be hard to step out of the box of orthodox, conventional, mainstream, allopathic Western Medicine, especially when faced with a serious illness like cancer. However, the prospect of facing surgery, radiation or chemo is no more difficult or appealing, as each comes with its own set of toxic and even lethal side effects (and extremely low survival rates.)

Below is a summary of a variety of natural cancer cures. Many are proven with a solid record of efficacy, while others are remedies which are promising enough to consider.

Numerous Natural Cancer Cures with Solid Evidence of Efficacy

Humanity has a very good idea of how to handle cancer for a long time – it’s just the top natural cancer cures have been suppressed because there was no money in them; they couldn’t be patented by Big Pharma, and they threatened the Big Pharma monopoly, which is carefully guarded by the likes of the CDC and FDA — and is worth $245 - $250 billion a year.

#1: Frequency Machines

The brilliant discoveries of Royal Raymond Rife were suppressed by the FDA and AMA, but luckily Rife Frequency Therapy has survived. It uses radio frequencies to kill germs. There is always a frequency at which a germ will vibrate until its structure is destroyed, just as the opera singer can shatter a wine glass with her voice. Most bacteria, viruses and other pathogens have very weak outer cell walls; when the right frequency is aimed at them, they dissolve. There are also a range of zappers, blood purifiers and devices based on this principle, either made by or named after Bob Beck and Hulda Clark.

#2: Laetrile / Amygdalin / Vitamin B17

Natural Cancer Cure Laetrile (Amygdalin, Vitamin B17) Works Better than Chemotherapy, laetrile has the prized ability to target cancerous cells while leaving healthy ones intact. In this way, it is far superior to chemotherapy which is an indiscriminate killer. I am still amazed by the fact that the solutions to cancer are to be found in Nature right in front of our noses, if we just care to broaden our perspective. Here’s exactly how laetrile works:

“Laetrile is made of 4 parts, two of which are glucose, the third of which is benzaldehyde and the fourth of which is cyanide. The mere mention of the word “cyanide” tends to send people into mild shock since it is a well know poison. However, the cyanide and benzaldehyde in laetrile are not free molecules, and come naturally bound within other molecular formations. In fact there are many foods including vitamin B12 that contain cyanide, but they are safe since the cyanide remains locked up as part of another molecule.

Now here’s the brilliant part: cancer cells contain an enzyme that healthy cells do not, beta-glucosidase, called the “unlocking enzyme”. This enzyme causes the release of both the benzaldehyde and the cyanide, thus destroying the cancer cell, but cannot occur in a healthy cell, since it doesn’t contain this unlocking enzyme. Additionally, there is an enzyme in healthy cells, rhodanese, which catches free cyanide molecules and renders them harmless by combining them with sulfur. By binding the cyanide to sulfuric rhodanese, it is converted to a cyanate, which is a neutral substance. Cancer cells don’t contain enough sulfur to do this!”

Another important aspect to laetrile are the 2 glucose parts. Recall that cancer cells do not gain energy aerobically (through oxygen) but rather anaerobically (by fermenting sugar); in fact, cancer cells consume around 15 times more sugar than normal healthy cells. This means they steal the energy from the food you eat, but you can use this fact against them. Cancer cells are way more attracted to sugar molecules, so when you pair a cancer-killing molecule with the sugar molecule, the cancer cell will consume both and end up dying. It’s a kind of Trojan Horse killing method and is the exact same principle by which the other natural cancer cures work, such as ones with baking soda.

#3: DCA

DCA (short for Sodium Dichloroacetate) became widely known after cardiologist Dr. Evangelos D. Michelakis, working at the Department of Medicine at the University of Alberta, Canada, found in 2007 that it led to regression in lung, breast, and brain cancers – sometimes causing the tumor mass to shrink by 70% in just 3 weeks! One of the hallmarks of cancer is that the cancer cells have overridden the command to commit suicide (apoptosis). DCA corrects this by turning on the mitochondria of cancerous cells, which directs them to commit apoptosis.

DCA is an ordinary molecule with extraordinary abilities. It is non-toxic, odorless and colorless. DCA is a small, simple compound that cannot be patented – and so, since it is not a drug and does not require a prescription, it threatens the profits of Big Pharma, who don’t want you to know about it. It only affects cancerous cells and leaves healthy cells intact.

#4: Baking Soda

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate or NaHCO3) has been used in a variety of ways to heal cancer. The Italian medic Dr. Tullio Simoncini believes cancer is a fungus and has had great success in treating patients with IV (intravenous) baking soda. Others have paired baking soda with a sweetener such as maple syrup, in a Trojan horse like way. Since cancer cells consume 15 times more sugar than normal cells, they are attracted to and gobble up the maple syrup, which is bound to the baking soda. Then the baking soda (a very alkaline substance) forces a rapid shift in the pH of the cancer cells, killing them. The cancer cells can’t withstand such alkalinity.

#5: The Gerson Therapy

Dr. Max Gerson was a brilliant German doctor who took in weak cancer patients after Western Medicine was done with them and said “You’ve tried all our treatments. There’s nothing more we can do for you.” Gerson then managed to heal an amazing percentage of them. In his day, skin TB was the scariest thing, not cancer. Gerson cured 446 out of 450 skin TB patients, which is a greater-than-99% cure rate!

The Gerson Therapy is predicated on the fact that the 2 main causes of cancer are deficiency and toxicity. The Gerson Therapy is basically 3 things:

Salt and Water Management (restrict sodium, increase potassium) Toxin Removal (performs coffee enemas, restrict animal protein) Energy (ATP) Production (add iodine, perform hyperalimentation [best nutrition in largest possible quantity])

The Gerson cancer protocol basically consists of 13 vegetable juices (8 oz each) per day, 1 vegetable soup, herbal teas and coffee enemas. There are no animal products, no alcohol, no caffeine, no salt, no white sugar (a little honey is OK), no grains (except a little rye), no legumes, no berries, no pineapple and no mushrooms allowed. The tumors do not grow on the sugar in the vegetable juice, because the enzymes keep them in check.

Gerson’s work has continued on under the watchful eye of his daughter Charlotte, who has fine-tuned the protocol. They discovered that cancer tumors grow on sodium, animal protein and fat (the one exception is flax oil which is the only oil that does not grow tumors but helps supply patients with essential fatty acids). Charlotte claims that salt/sodium is a type of poison (since it’s an enzyme inhibitor), and unnecessary for human nutrition needs, and therefore not part of the Gerson cancer protocol. In 1957 Danish scientist Professor Jens Christian Skou of Aarhus University discovered there is a sodium-potassium pump in the cell (for which he later received the Nobel Prize in 1997). Sodium resides outside of the cell (saltwater), whereas potassium is inside of cell (freshwater). Cancer patients need to eat lots of foods with high potassium/sodium ratios (e.g. banana, guava, fig, nectarine, peach) to rebalance the sodium overload. Just as there is a big lack of potassium and overuse of sodium in modern diets, there is likewise a lack of magnesium and overuse of calcium. The Gerson approach is very scientific in deliberately increasing the potassium and magnesium levels of its patients to starve the cancer of fuel. The results have been very impressive.

#6: The Budwig Diet

Another German doctor (Dr. Johanna Budwig) came up with a clever cancer cure based on combining 2 relatively common foods. In 1951, she found that the blood of seriously ill cancer patients was deficient in some essential substances (e.g. phosphatides and lipoproteins) which a healthy person’s blood always contained. She discovered a way to easily replace these substances using just 2 common foods, flax oil and cottage cheese. When mixed together, amazing results can be achieved, such as the disappearance of anemia and weakness, and the healing of diabetes and cancer.

The Budwig Diet works because it recognizes that the human body is electric, and that we acquire cancer when we let our inner voltage get too low:

“In Germany in 1952, [Dr. Budwig] was the [German] central government’s senior expert for fats and pharmaceutical drugs … considered one of the world’s leading authorities on fats and oils. Her research has shown the tremendous effects that commercially processed fats and oils have in destroying cell membranes and lowering the voltage in the cells of our bodies, which then result in chronic and terminal disease … The cells of our body fire electrically. They have a nucleus in the center of the cell which is positively charged, and the cell membrane, which is the outer lining of the cell, is negatively charged … when unsaturated fats have been chemically treated, their unsaturated qualities are destroyed and the field of electrons removed. This commercial processing of fats destroys the field of electrons that the cell membranes (60-75 trillion cells) in our bodies must have to fire properly (i.e. function properly). The fats’ ability to associate with protein and thereby to achieve water solubility in the fluids of the living body—all this is destroyed.”

It’s all about polarity. When the polarity is missing (due to the lack of electron-rich highly unsaturated fat), your body can’t make new cells properly. This can be reversed by providing flax oil and cottage cheese which together revive the stagnated growth process. This naturally causes any tumors present to dissolve.

#7: The Hoxsey Cure

Harry Hoxsey reportedly had a flamboyant personality, and he was certainly not the first (nor the last) natural cancer healer to go up against the Big Pharma-Western Medicine establishment, including the AMA and its guard-dog the FDA. After the AMA/FDA forced him out the US, he set up a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico. Hoxsey cured many people of cancer with a concotion based on roots and bark that had worked for his family (of veteranians) to cure their horses of cancer. Ty Bollinger writes that the Hoxsey formula contained:

“A solution of cascara (Rhamnus purshiana) and potassium iodide served as a base for the following herbs, added according to individual cancer cases:

Burdock root (Arctium lappa)

Barberry or berberis root (Berberis vulgaris)

Buckthorn bark (Rhamnus frangula)

Stillingia root (Stillingia sylvatica)

Prickly ash bark (Zanthoxylum americanum)

Poke root (Phytolacca americana)

Hoxsey’s understanding of cancer was that it is a systemic disease created from metabolic imbalances that needed to be restored. His tonics were meant to help create homeostasis (internal stability), kill cancer cells, and remove the toxins created from killing cancer cells. This perspective is in line with almost all natural cancer treatments and practitioners.”

Interestingly, both Hoxsey and Dr. Gerson emphasized the importance of iodine in their natural cancer protocols.

#8: Graviola (Soursop) and Paw Paw

There are also certain fruits which have been known to kill cancer, including graviola (also known as soursop) and paw paw:

We [the ICRF] recommend graviola on the basis of several scientific articles, several testimonials, and several comments by practitioners (mostly from Brazil), however, Paw Paw is actually stronger than graviola at treating cancer. Paw Paw is the more potent of the two because of its more sophisticated and larger molecular structures. Graviola is sometimes called “Brazilian Paw Paw,” which can cause some confusion … Graviola only has single ring compounds, while the Paw Paw’s acetogenins have several double ring compounds (e.g. bullatacin) which makes Paw Paw much more powerful.”

These fruits work by decreasing or eliminating the production of ATP (the main energy fuel of a cell). This in turn lowers the voltage of the cell. For normal cells, there is plenty of ATP, thus lowering the level of ATP has no real effect. However, with cancer cells, due to the fact they create energy by fermentation, ATP is far more critical. When the ATP level of the cancer cell falls to a critical level, the cell falls apart.

These Central and South American fruits kill cancer in a different way to other protocols, and thus should never be combined with them.

Just as with the Essiac Tea treatment above, the ICRF rates the graviola/paw paw treatment as only being effective on newly diagnosed cancer patients who do not have fast-growing cancer.

#9: Essiac Tea

Former Canadian cancer nurse Rene Caisse successfully treated the terminally ill for over 50 years with her remarkable plant-based formula. It removes toxic accumulation in the lymphs, bone marrow, bladder and alimentary canal, clears the respiratory channel, purifies the blood, protects the body against radiation, relieves pain, increases appetite and boosts energy levels – as well as curing cancer. Her formula came to be known as “Essiac” tea (which is her last name Caisse spelt backwards). The basic components of Essiac are sheep sorrel and burdock root which are known to kill cancer cells.

Essiac Tea is a long-proven method of curing cancer. It dates back to the 1920s and earlier. There are several brands on the market, however what is most important are the quality and freshness of the herbs (and how well they are processed so as to keep their nutrients intact), not the exact secret recipe or secret formula with certain proportions.

The ICRF rates the Essiac Tea treatment as only being effective on newly diagnosed cancer patients who do not have fast-growing cancer.

#10: IP6

IP6 is short for inositol hexaphosphate. It’s a natural carbohydrate molecule present in most plant and animal cells. Your body makes IP6 from inositol, and you can also intake it from grains, legumes and meat. It regulates numerous intracellular functions, such as signal transduction, cell growth and differentiation, platelet function and cholesterol metabolism. Its anticarcinogenic properties are based on its ability to stimulate the immune system, act as a powerful antioxidant and its capacity to stop angiogenesis (one of the 6 hallmarks of cancer)

#11: Cannabis

One of the most controversial natural cancer treatments to spring to public consciousness has been the cannabis plant. It has gone from being shunned to embraced in many US states due to its potent medical properties. Cannabis has been shown to help with a variety of ailments including cancer. There are many medical studies now proving the cancer-fighting ability of THC. For one example out of many, look at the 2010 Spanish study which found that THC reduced “tumor growth, tumor number, and the amount/severity of lung metastases” in mice. Rick Simpson (Run From the Cure) famously made cannabis oil with THC, however the non-THC varieties which are high in CBD also have anti-cancer properties.

Cannabinoids (the phytochemicals or plant chemicals found in the cannabis plant) can cross the blood-brain barrier, and therefore show great promise as a brain cancer cure. Cannabis arrests the growth of cancer in these 4 key ways (all of which directly combat the hallmarks of cancer):

antiproliferative (prevents cancer cells from reproducing)

apoptotic (induces cancer cells to self-destruct)

antiangiogenic (prevents formation of new blood vessels needed by tumor to grow)

antimetastatic (prevents cancer from spreading to other organs)

#12: Cesium Chloride

Cesium chloride is another natural cancer treatment which is both simple and astounding. To understand how it works, you need to remember that cancer cell function in a very different way to healthy cells. Healthy cells use oxygen to burn glucose (oxidation), whereas cancer cells use fermentation to burn the glucose. Dr. Otto Warburg won the 1931 Nobel Prize for discovering that cancer is anaerobic, not aerobic. Oxygen (O2), and ozone for that matter (O3), are the archenemies of cancer. It can’t stand them. So, as the cancer cells ferment the glucose, they produce the byproduct lactic acid, which begins to flood the surrounding cells. This naturally lowers the pH of the cells, taking them from a healthy alkaline state (around 7.3) to an acidic state (around 5.7). The newly created acidity also destroys the ability of DNA and RNA to control cell division, so the cancerous cells begin to multiply without limit.

A vicious cycle of cachexia can begin in some cancer patients. The body sends the excess lactic acid is sent to the liver to detoxify it; the liver converts the lactic acid into glucose then sends it back into the rest of the body; and the cancerous cells are likely to pick it up again since they consume 15 more times glucose than normal cells.

Cesium chloride works by smashing this entire situation and cycle. Specifically, it works in 4 key ways:

Cesium is a very alkaline substance, so it dramatically increases the alkalinity of the body, boosting the pH back above 7 into an alkaline state where cancerous are less likely to thrive; Cesium starves the cancer cells by limiting the body’s uptake of glucose. They end up starving to death; Cesium halts the process of fermentation, the means by which cancer cells metabolize glucose; Cesium neutralizes the lactic acid, thus breaking the cachexic cycle and preventing the liver form inadvertently feeding the cancer with more glucose.

#13: DMSO and MSM

DMSO (dimethylsulfoxide) and MSM (methylsulfonylmethane, or just “organic sulfur”) are 2 different but related natural sulfur substances. In the interests of brevity, I have grouped them together here. DMSO, a non-toxic natural byproduct of the wood industry, has an amazing affinity to target cancer cells. It has been combined successfully with MSM, hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and cesium chloride. MSM is an sulfur compound which occurs naturally in food. It offers an amazing range of benefits, such relieving pain, reducing inflammation, and supporting healthy muscles, tendons, ligaments, hair, skin and nails. MSM improves your body’s ability to make its own antioxidants, especially the master antioxidant glutathione. It is impossible to overdose on either DMSO or MSM since the body automatically flushes out excess after 12 hours.

MSM tackles cancer in the following 3 ways:

It transports oxygen deep into the cells (remember, oxygen is to cancer like garlic to a vampire); It kills microbes in the bloodstream; It helps get rid of lactic acid from the bloodstream to prevent cachexia (as discussed above with the natural cancer treatment cesium chloride).

CancerTutor.com notes:

“DMSO and MSM, when used together, have been shown to cause cancer cells in vitro to revert back to being normal cells. The only way this can happen is if they kill the microbe(s) inside of the cancer cell and/or completely reverse the anaerobic metabolism. However, the only treatment designed to take advantage of this discovery is still an experimental treatment. It is not experimental due to toxicity, it is perfectly safe to use, it is only experimental in the sense that no one knows yet how to convert what was discovered in the lab into an actual cancer treatment. It is also not known whether MSM actually helps the DMSO revert cancer cells into normal cells. DMSO, by itself, has been shown to revert many types of cancer cells into normal cells.”

#14: Modified Citrus Pectin

You may associate pectin with apples and as the binding agent within jams. It turns out that pectin is also found within citrus fruit such as oranges, lemons and limes. Modified citrus pectin refers to the pectin (a type of fiber) taken from citrus and made more digestible (by changing its temperature and pH, and shortening its soluble fibers). It becomes one of the simpler natural cancer treatments by virtue of the way it can stick to a certain kind of protein (galectin-3) which is associated with cancer growth. The website TheTruthAboutCancer.com explains:

“Researchers have long known that galectins, and in particular galectin-3, cause cells to clump together because of their sticky consistency. Over the last decade, however, studies have shown that these proteins, found especially in epithelial and immune cells, are also associated with cancer growth and metastasis.

A study conducted at the Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University in Detroit suggested that the presence of galectin-3 contributed to “cancer aggressiveness, metastasis, cell growth, adhesion, differentiation, angiogenesis, apoptosis, invasion, cell-matrix interaction, and dissemination of cancer cells through blood flow and extravasation [i.e. the beginning stages of cancer tumor spread].” Their findings also suggested that galectin-3 plays a role in cancer cell longevity.”

In addition:

“A previous study at the University of Alberta in Canada found that higher levels of galectins in the bloodstream equated with more frequent rates of cancer cell proliferation for breast and prostate cancer cells as well as for melanoma.”

The modified citrus pectin sticks to the cancer cell’s galectin-3, thus preventing angiogenesis (the cancer cells forming new blood vessels to grow more or larger tumors). Modified citrus pectin is also an excellent chelator, meaning it can binding with toxic metals in the body (such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium etc.) and safely remove them without affecting the levels of essential metals in the body such as iron and zinc. Heavy metals (mercury, lead, etc.) are immunosuppressants and can lead to genetic mutations and cancer. Chelation itself via the substance EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid) has been used as a successful complimentary or adjunctive natural cancer treatment. EDTA safely removes heavy metals from the body, just like modified citrus pectin, zeolite and certain kinds of clay.

#15: UV Light Protocol

The very simple and cheap UV light protocol works in a similar way to the radio frequency/zapping protocols of Royal Rife, Bob Beck, Hulda Clark and others listed in part 2. The UV light kills microbes using ultraviolet light (instead of a frequency or electrical current). According to the ICRF, you can use the UV light protocol for a variety of different ailments and conditions, including serious ones such as influenza, viral pneumonia, staph infections and ebola. Once the light strikes the cancerous cells, it begins to cause a die-off. Many of the dead cancer cells end up in the bloodstream, and may lead to an intense healing reaction. The ICRF lists 8 warnings to heed when using this treatment.

#16: Antineoplastons (Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski)

The story of medical doctor and PhD biochemist, Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski, is incredible. He discovered the genetic mechanism that can cure most human cancers: antineoplastons. Burzynski set up a clinic in Houston, Texas, where he has been harassed by the FDA and AMA ever since its inception. He defined antineoplastons as naturally occurring peptides and amino acid derivatives that inhibit the growth of malignant cells while leaving normal cells unaffected, which is a trait of all effective natural cancer cures. The antineoplastons correct the cancer cells by reprogramming them.

In the movie made about his cancer remedy (The Burzynski Movie), we learn about Burzynski’s medical records of various cancer survivors who chose his treatment instead of surgery, chemotherapy or radiation – and were completely cured. Even though the FDA’s own clinical trials show this treatment, with no side-effects, outperformed conventional cancer treatments on all counts, the FDA still strongly opposed it.

#17: Salvestrols

Salvestrols are the wonder nutrients found in fruit and vegetables that hold potential as yet another effective natural cancer cure. They are only found in organic plants since other plants sprayed with pesticides don’t produce them. Salvestrols belong to a subcategory called phytoalexins, substances produced by plants to protect themselves against bacteria, viruses, fungi, insects and ultraviolet light. Salvestrols interact with CYP1B1 (the gene and protein enzyme which becomes over-expressed in cancer cells) to become cancer-killing agents. Like many other proven natural cancer cures above, especially laetrile or B17, salvestrols are a targeted and selective cancer killer.

Natural Cancer Treatments: Great Alternative Doctors and Cancer Healers

There are many healers and doctors, alive and dead, who have successfully healed many people of cancer using natural cancer treatments. Some of these doctors have their own protocols, whereas some use a combination of the natural cures listed here. There are too many to mention here, but here are 4 such people. Dr. Francisco Contreras heals thousands of cancer patients in his hospital Oasis of Hope in Mexico, and after battling the AMA and FDA he was able to open his current branch in Irvine, California. The late Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez offered nutritional protocols for patients with cancer and other degenerative diseases through his Foundation, which still promotes his work today. Gonzalez studied the cancer treatment of the late Dr. William Kelley, who treated pancreatic cancer with enzymes with an amazingly high cure rate. The late Bill Henderson developed his own cancer cure which built on the Budwig diet, and specified the cancer patient follow a very strict diet which would lead to maximum alkalinity within the cells. He outlined the protocol in his book Cancer-Free.

Natural Cancer Treatments: Other Honorable Mentions

There are way too many natural cancer treatments to explain in detail, so we will finish up by highlighting a few. Walter Wainright has researched how fermented soy (e.g. tempeh, natto, miso) can reverse carcinogenic cells to normal cells. Soy contains phytoestrogens which can prevent breast, ovarian and prostate cancers; soy proteins mimic the powerful antioxidant enzyme SOD (Super Oxide Dismutase), the body’s first line of defense against cancer-inducing free radicals. Recently it was found that prostate cancer could be prevented by combining ursolic acid (a waxy natural chemical found in apple peelings and rosemary), curcumin (turmeric) and resveratrol (the longevity molecule found in peanuts, pistachios, grapes, berries, cinnamon and cacao). These 3 ingredients work together to block the cancer cells accessing glutamine, which cancer cells need to break down nutrients and get energy. Vitamin D is another very important nutrient which is often overlooked but which some studies have revealed can slash your cancer risk by 77%. It’s important not to get too much sun, but just as important not to get too little and become scared of the sun either.

Cancer cures are more flashy and attention-grabbing than the simple things you can do every day to protect yourself against cancer, such as avoiding carcinogens like fluoride, mercury, aluminum, tobacco and glyphosate. Eating an organic, whole-foods based diet is obviously very important, however we can single out some foods above the others for their outstanding cancer-killing properties. Turmeric is at the top of this list. Other foods and herbs such as ashwagandha, aloe vera, carrot, wormwood and sheep sorrel are also noteworthy.

List of natural cancer treatments

For colorectal cancers, it’s legumes and leafy vegetables. Beans, chickpeas, lentils, and split peas are brimming with anti-cancer compounds called phytates.

Spices are also attributed with anti-cancer properties. Turmeric, for example, is an important ingredient in Indian curries and Okinawan tea.

If you’re a pre-menopausal woman who’s worried about breast cancer, a daily serving of beans or lentils can cut the risk by two-thirds. Adding legumes or wholegrains like bulgur wheat and brown rice to your meals will raise your protection to more than 90 percent.

Mushrooms are rich in amino acids that supercharge the immune system. According to Australian researchers, they can protect against viral infections and breast cancer in women.

Citrus fruits have a phytonutrient called hesperidin. In addition to healing and shielding your DNA against carcinogens, citrus zest also lower the risk of skin and breast cancers.

The entire allium family share anti-cancer properties. Like turmeric, red onion has quercetin, a phytonutrient that reduces the growth of bower cancer polyps. Garlic exhibits similar suppressive properties.

Cruciferous vegetables can minimize the risk of colon cancer for weeks after consumption. Brussels sprouts, especially, is an anti-cancer superweapon. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale are almost as good.

Soya bean and flaxseed have phytoestrogens. Different from oestrogens, phytoestrogens do the work of two by reducing the risk of breast tumors and menopausal hot-flush.

Then there is the ever-popular antioxidant-rich apple. Eating one a day (peel and pulp and all) actually keeps various cancers away by reactivating an anti-tumor gene called maspin.”

Natural Cancer Treatments: Final Thoughts

In conclusion, cancer is something you need not fear any longer. Yes, it’s a serious disease, but it doesn’t have to be a life sentence. There are so many natural and effective options you can explore if you or your loved ones get cancer. Like it or not, cancer has or will become a major reality in the lives of close to two-fifths of Americans. Education is essential. Remember, cancer can be beaten – and it can be done without subjecting yourself to AMA “cures” which are just as deadly as the disease itself.

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