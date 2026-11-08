According to “experts” and their allies in the media, the recent rise in heart attacks must be due to anything but the Covid injection. These so-called “experts” are working at “the speed of science” to come up with every excuse under the sun, other than the most obvious reason, for the rise in fatal heart conditions. Here are 30 of the most absurd excuses we’ve found.

Climate change is the cause of all our problems! Don’t ask any pesky questions about how the experimental gene therapy could cause heart attacks. Just “trust the science” or you’re a climate denier!

1) Climate change affects heart health

2) New ‘highly reactive’ chemical in Earth’s atmosphere triggering heart diseases and (of course) contributing to global warming

Hot weather, cold weather, solar storms, daylight savings… it doesn’t matter. For every season, there is a reason for the rise in fatalities (other than the Covid injection of course!) Did you know there is a “stroke season”? Well, that’s what the “experts” say, so it must be true.

3) Hotter nights and increased risk of death from heart disease

4) Millions at risk from humid weather

5) Cold weather can cause blood clots and heart attacks

6) Shoveling snow could cause sudden death

7) Solar storms causing thousands of heart-related deaths each year

8) Daylight savings may increase chance of heart disease, strokes

9) “Stroke Season”

Whatever age, attribute, or mood, there’s an excuse for you! Young, old, tall, healthy, sick, active, happy, lonely, stressed – according to the “experts” the “silent killer” could strike anyone. Definitely DO NOT ask “What do these diverse groups have in common?” (Turns out, even sarcasm increases your risk. If that’s the case, I’d better see a doctor quick!)

10) Any teenager can have a heart attack

11) Heart attacks striking ‘fit and healthy’ young women

12) Lonely older women at greater risk of heart attack

13) Taller people may have a higher risk

14) It’s Covid (not the jab) linked to spike in heart attacks

15) Physical activity may increase heart attack risk

16) Happy Heart Syndrome: Even positive stress can affect the heart

17) Pandemic stress leading to heart attacks

18) Energy bill price rises may cause heart attack and strokes

19) Flight delays increase risk of silent killers

20) Being sarcastic puts you at greater risk of a heart attack

It seems wherever you live or whatever you do, the “experts” have an excuse for why a “sudden death” might strike you. Do you live in a noisy area? Guess what? You may be at risk! Do you fall asleep with the TV on? You guessed it. You’re at risk! Don’t watch an exciting movie. You might be at risk! And you can forget about scrolling through social media, playing video games, or sports. If you thought gardening was safe, you were WRONG!

21) Do YOU live under a flight path? You may be at risk of a heart attack

22) Falling asleep with the TV on could bring early death

23) ‘Excitement-induced heart attack’ while watching a movie

24) Anti-vax misinformation on social media may be causing more deaths and side effects

25) Video games may trigger rare heart attacks in kids

26) Shower habits could take the blame for heart attacks

27) It’s commotio cordis (not the jab) causing athletes to collapse

28) Gardeners at increased risk of killer heart disease

We know that “you are what you eat” and unhealthy diets can lead to heart disease, but what about eggs? For centuries, eggs have provided a healthy source of protein to billions of people, right? WRONG! Just as egg prices soar – due to the culling of more than 40 million egg-laying hens over a bird flu scare, plus a massive fire destroying a giant commercial egg farm, and strange reports of chicken feed causing low egg production – the “scientists” have warned that eggs may be the cause of deadly blood clots. Their timing is uncanny! That’s what we call “the speed of science!”

29) Eggs linked to risk of blood clots

So, according to the “experts” you should skip those eggs for breakfast. But wait! Don’t skip breakfast altogether! That too could increase your risk!

30) Heart attack: Does skipping breakfast increase your heart risk?

You get the picture. The so-called “experts” and their friends in the media are covering up adverse events and deaths caused by the Covid injections, but by all means – keep “trusting the science.”

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