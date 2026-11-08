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Lisa Richardson Vincelli's avatar
Lisa Richardson Vincelli
18h

egghausting!

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Carl Shaw's avatar
Carl Shaw
16h

I only glanced through your article, but surely you should back up the claim it is based on?: that there is an increase in heart attacks.

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