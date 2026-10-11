RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V Z's avatar
V Z
11h

If you equate happiness with money, you have a problem. To indulge in a bit of rhetoric: time is money, but money is not time. Finding the balance of what is necessary and sufficient is the key to survival—and to the prosperity that follows survival.

Reply
Share
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
1h

Charles Dickens condensed this article into two sentences (from Oliver Twist)

A man is rich if he earns an income of 20 £ and spends 19£ 19 Shilling and sixpense. And a man is poor if earns 20£ and spends 20£ and sixpense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture