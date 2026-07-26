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Elijah Lewis's avatar
Elijah Lewis
3h

I liked your content, until you turned the truth into a lie with your insertion of Islam into ancient biblical texts

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mejbcart
3hEdited

Great that you touch this EXTREMELY important topic!!! Thanks for that, BUT, pity, that you do not read the bible. To try to analyze Bible from the islamic point of view makes NO SENSE... Did you ever hear about one of the most powerful angel named LUCIFER??? That EVIL 'guy' hated/still does (I do believe), the ONE AND ONLY CREATOR of everything, so much, that with the HUGE knowledge he witnessed in early days of the universe, he tries until this day to derail the human history, in fact to erase it entirely in a new process of 're-creation'. The extremely intelligent WATCHERS, these angels who turned against God (200 of them), who landed on the earth(mount Hermon, where the United Nations build their station), and procreated with HUMAN WOMEN, created genetically new species, who stood up against smaller humans. That's why the biblical FLOOD, which had many consequences, scientifically important. The fact the Smithsonian ELIMINATES ALL THE PROOF OF GIANTS, is equivalent with an intention to eliminate the content of the ancient bible, which had one and only topic, the history of the ONE AND ONLY CREATING GOD.. This intention to HIDE GOD, is not only revealed by Smithsonians, the entire modern science with its 'evolution' theory' claiming we stem from apes, is doing exactly the same. The same with all other 'sci-en-ces'..

In my opinion everything from the past and what we experience NOW, in particular the last 6 years, ever since 'cov-ID', must add up in terms of FACTS and lead us to some conclusions, which go that far that your hair will stand up:

https://rumble.com/v7d7t90-if-you-got-the-covid-shot-you-must-listen-to-this-redacted-w-clayton-morris.html

AS a retired scientist I researched the covid details (genetic Spike sequence injected into BILLIONS!!!) very precisely, and one of the issues, actually ended with topic related to GIANTS:

https://mejbcart.substack.com/p/insulin-sequences-within-the-universally

the connection is towards the end of that post...

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