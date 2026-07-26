Today I watched a podcast on the Shawn Ryan Clips channel, and honestly, it completely shook my worldview. They discussed topics that make you feel like we are actually living inside an invisible trap. I always try to learn new things and uncover the real truth behind them.

Many people might think that what is visible right before our eyes is the only reality. But after listening to today’s podcast, I realized that so much has happened—and is still happening—behind the scenes that is beyond the average person’s imagination. I didn’t come here to have a conventional or boring discussion. My purpose is to analyze these insights and present them to you in a way that forces you to think anew.

Right at the beginning of the podcast, what fascinated me the most was the mention of giants or colossal humans in various ancient civilizations around the world. Whether you read the ancient Indian Vedas, dig into Native American history, or look at everything from the island of Malta to the Epic of Gilgamesh, references to these giants are found everywhere.

Now my question is, if these colossal beings were merely fictional, how did the exact same story repeat itself across completely separate and isolated cultures around the world?

I usually try to look for patterns in everything. This is a strange pattern that cannot simply be dismissed as a coincidence. If one culture has a story like this, it could be a myth—but when forty or three hundred distinct cultures say the exact same thing, you have to realize there must be some sort of factual basis behind it.

After this, the discussion turns toward various Native American archaeological artifacts.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, ordinary people digging the earth in various parts of America found many such giant bones. The fascinating part is that whenever something like this was discovered, the Smithsonian Institution would show up. They would take those bones away, and after that, they would vanish forever. There are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the Smithsonian Institution.

Initially, one of the directors of the Smithsonian was John Wesley Powell, who held deep respect for Native Americans and considered them to be highly intelligent.

However, when new leadership took over later on, the entire dynamic shifted.

The new officials refused to even view Native Americans as fully human. They saw them merely as a species and would display their body parts in exhibitions—a thought that honestly makes my skin crawl.

America has many massive and advanced ancient sites, such as the Serpent Mound in Ohio or the city of Cahokia. At one point, Cahokia was actually larger than London or Paris. Yet those new directors at the Smithsonian were completely unwilling to accept that Native Americans could build something so sophisticated. Their mindset was so regressive that they believed Native Americans were far too primitive to construct such grand architecture. So, they cooked up a new theory—claiming that some other advanced race must have come here in ancient times to build these structures.

It is genuinely terrifying how this kind of mindset distorts history.

They created a narrative that ancient civilizations in different parts of the world had no contact with one another. Yet we now know that many of the ancient world’s largest cities were right there in the Americas. Anyone who tries to bring forward a new truth outside the mainstream narrative is constantly pushed to the margins and censored.

Regarding the topic of giants, one specific incident stuck with me the most: the story of Nevada’s Lovelock Cave. There was a legend among Native Americans about a tribe of red-haired giants who used to hunt and eat ordinary humans. Pushed to their limits by these cannibalistic giants, various tribes united, chased them into this Lovelock Cave in Nevada, and trapped them inside. They then set a massive fire at the entrance of the cave.

You might be thinking this is purely a fairytale.

But the shocking thing is that later on, archaeologists actually entered that cave and discovered size-29 giant shoes alongside massive clothing. They also found red hair and colossal bones. Yet right after that, the exact same thing happened again: everything was handed over to the Smithsonian, and it mysteriously vanished.

The podcast mentioned another strange incident that didn’t happen all that long ago. Someone had discovered a few huge coffins and sent them off to the Smithsonian.

In Native American culture, there was no tradition of burying bodies in coffins, making this discovery immensely significant. But just like before, those lost their way too. Much later, when a researcher inquired about these coffins, the institution admitted that yes, they had received them—but had no idea where they were now.

Later, under pressure, they claimed that the coffins were stored in a warehouse, but due to toxic asbestos contamination, no one could enter, and access would be strictly prohibited for the next ten years. Hearing such a ridiculous excuse would make anyone wonder what they are actually trying to hide. They likely possess millions of artifacts that ordinary people are never allowed to see.

Similarly, the Acámbaro figures were mentioned here, and they are truly mind-boggling. Around three thousand ancient artifacts were discovered there, depicting humans riding on the backs of dinosaurs, as well as the presence of Asians and Africans—something considered completely impossible given the context of that era.

Carbon dating revealed that these artifacts were at least two thousand five hundred to three thousand five hundred years old. Yet when sent to the Smithsonian, they dismissed them outright, claiming they were barely thirty years old and complete forgeries. The fascinating part is that independent labs proved the figures were indeed genuinely ancient.

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Yet mysteriously, after that, the credibility of those independent laboratories was questioned, and their methods were branded as outdated. In this way, a potentially groundbreaking discovery was swept under the rug. As I analyze these events, I wonder how much truth we actually know and how much is forced down our throats.

The modern researcher Graham Hancock was mentioned, who tried to show through his Netflix series that there were many advanced civilizations in ancient times that mainstream historians deny. What’s surprising is that a section of the establishment labeled his research as extremely dangerous. They even accused him of white supremacy, even though he made no such claims himself.

This makes one thing crystal clear: whenever someone steps outside conventional wisdom to establish an alternative truth, a dirty game begins to isolate them socially. If your narrative doesn’t align with their prescribed framework, every effort will be made to suppress you.

Alongside this, there was an in-depth discussion about the Great Flood—the flood from the time of Noah. If you read the stories of the Anunnaki in ancient Sumerian civilization or the Epic of Gilgamesh, you’ll see that they, too, speak of a devastating flood that wiped out the entire world. References to this massive deluge reappear constantly throughout the history of various civilizations across different eras. The patterns are so strikingly clear that there is simply no way it can be false.

The most sensitive and controversial part of the podcast was the discussion surrounding the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Book of Enoch. This text was preserved among the ancient Jewish community of Ethiopia. While the mainstream Bible contains only a handful of books, this Ethiopian Bible included over a hundred, with the Book of Enoch being one of the key texts. It contains a wealth of ancient history that was left out of mainstream religious scriptures—and inside this book, a grim origin story of the giants, or the Nephilim, is laid out.

However, on one particular point here, I want to make my stance crystal clear in the strongest possible terms.

In the podcast, referencing the Book of Enoch, they shared a story claiming that angels descended from the sky, became enamored by the beauty of human women, and entered into physical relationships with them, giving birth to massive giants.

As a conscious analyst, I want to make it unequivocally clear that this is a blatant lie and a deeply disrespectful distortion. According to the Islamic creed, angels are holy beings created from light. They possess no ego, passions, worldly desires, or free will. Their sole existence is dedicated to obeying the commands of the Almighty. Unlike humans, they have no gender or physical desires that would cause them to descend to Earth and be attracted to women. Therefore, this bizarre, mythical fairy tale about giants being born from the union of angels and humans is completely invalid from an Islamic perspective.

Afterward, the podcast gave a strange description of Enoch’s journey to heaven.

Enoch supposedly ascended into the sky and reached a place whose walls were glowing, with emerald-green lights blinking on and off. He described being able to view the entire Earth at once from up there, with every river and lake laid out right before his eyes. He also mentioned the roof of heaven, which was extraordinarily shiny.

When you listen to this description through a modern lens, it doesn’t sound like he entered a spiritual realm at all; rather, it feels like he stepped inside a massive spaceship or UFO.

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Since ancient people were completely unfamiliar with technology, they used metaphors in their own way to describe what they witnessed. It raises a deeply profound question: who were our ancestors actually coming into contact with back in ancient times?

Finally, they discussed the conspiracy theory surrounding the book The Story of Adam and Eve by Dr. Chan Thomas. Many believe that the CIA suppressed this book because it predicted the end of the world. The book claims that Earth undergoes a pole shift—meaning Antarctica shifts to the equator, and the equator moves to the polar regions. As a result, catastrophic tsunamis and storms erupt, swallowing cities like New York and Chicago under the ocean.

However, the podcast host systematically debunked this theory with sharp logic.

He researched and discovered that Chan Thomas was actually an eccentric engineer at the Douglas Aircraft Company who worked on anti-gravity. The CIA never classified his book; rather, because he worked on sensitive defense projects, the agency kept a file monitoring his daily papers, which happened to include the manuscript of his book and even a mundane shopping list. People simply love a good mystery, so even an ordinary situation gets blown out of proportion into a grand conspiracy theory.

After listening to this entire podcast, I was left with a strange mix of feelings. On one hand, we see how major institutions have suppressed crucial details of ancient history out of sheer bias and pride. On the other hand, we also see how people weave baseless conspiracy theories around completely ordinary situations without proper understanding.

As an analyst, my responsibility is to sift through both extremes to uncover the real truth. Our world is truly full of mysteries, with untold stories hidden beneath every layer that could completely reshape our current perspectives. But to uncover those truths, we must keep our eyes and ears open and refrain from blindly believing everything we hear. What an institution or a book states is not necessarily the final word. I firmly believe that knowledge must be questioned, verified, and only then accepted.

History isn’t just a subject to memorize; it is an endless journey of questioning and searching for the truth. What do you think—are these stories of colossal giants genuinely part of a lost civilization, or is it all just human imagination? And are major institutions truly hiding our real history from us? I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

Until then, do your own research, learn to ask questions, and keep exploring the unknown.

What aspect of this podcast analysis resonated with you the most—the criticism of institutional historical bias, or the caution against falling for baseless conspiracy theories?

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