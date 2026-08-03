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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
4h

An excellent reminder that in the age of AI, discernment is becoming a foundational life skill. I would only add that critical thinking is not merely an intellectual exercise. It is also a state of nervous system coherence. Fear, urgency, and tribal certainty narrow perception, while a calm, grounded mind is far better able to recognize what is true. The most reliable defense against deception is not suspicion of everything, but the cultivation of both clear thinking and inner stability.

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