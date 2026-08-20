It’s no secret that those in power are intentionally poisoning the masses. We all know about chemtrails, they quite literally spray us like roaches with harmful metals. But it’s not just in the air. It’s in our water, it’s in our food, it’s in the sand, vaccines, the soil, cooking equipment, pipework and even products like deodorant.

Without going too deep, the truth has already been brought to the public about the group of elite people in power who wish to depopulate the planet. There is widespread theory (brought to attention by whistle blowers) claiming that one of the ways they intend to achieve this is via the overload of heavy metals within our bodies.

While some heavy metals like zinc, iron, and copper are essential in trace amounts for human health, others like lead, mercury, arsenic, aluminium and cadmium can be toxic, even at low levels.

Heavy metals accumulate in the body and attract / react with harmful electromagnetic frequencies, essentially turning you into a walking antenna. Put simply, the more heavy metals you have inside you, the more susceptible you are to oxidation and damage from electromagnetic radiation. Basically through certain frequencies (5G, 6G and the emergency alert systems they’re rolling out across the globe), the metals in your body become like foil in a microwave. Think about that for a moment...

Sounds like something you’d like to avoid right?

And when it comes to the covid jabs, the vaccines (mrna varieties) contained lipid nanoparticles disguised under the term ‘hydrogel’. These nanoparticles contained pathogens with things like ecoli marburg, ebola staphylococcus and brewers disease just to name a few. And they were not only injected by the jabs, but the PCR swab tests also.

We know that an 18 gigahertz signal, when pulsed for 60 seconds, 3 different times, activates the lipid nanoparticles. This would mean those harmful pathogens will be released into peoples bodies.

EBS alerts are imminent (emergency broadcasting system), and it’s my guess that these alerts will come in the form of 18 gigahertz signals - 1 minute long, three different times. I’m not an expert, this is just my guess so take it with a grain of salt, but remember that you cannot trust what they tell you! They also said (and still claim online) that the covid vaccine was safe for pregnancy, and it has since been revealed in court that they knew all along it would increase the risk of miscarriage.

It sounds scary, but there is nothing that they have done to you that cannot be undone! And you can take action to protect yourself moving forward.

Heavy Metal Exposure

You can’t realistically eliminate exposure to heavy metals completely, but you can limit it.

Water:

Your tap water has lead in it that leaches from old pipes and arsenic can be present in groundwater. Industrial runoff can also pollute natural water bodies.

What can you do about it

Having tank water will decrease your exposure, but not completely. Filtering your water is the best option for both tap and tank water. Use water filters that are certified to remove lead, arsenic, and other contaminants.

Food:

Predatory fish like tuna and shark contain high levels of mercury, rice can contain arsenic, some canned foods are lined with materials containing lead or BPA, and even produce like fruit and veg can contain heavy metals due to the pesticides they are sprayed with.

What can you do about it

Limit your consumption of foods that contain high amounts of metal, especially predatory fish.

When you do cook with rice, rinse it first.

Always rinse your fruit and vegetables before consuming, and buy organic where you can.

Air:

We are literally sprayed with these metals from the sky, but factories and power plants also release heavy metals into the atmosphere, as does traffic pollution.

What can you do about it

Move away from populated areas. Unfortunately there are no two ways about this one. More densely populated areas like cities and busy suburbs are going to harbour more risk than rural areas where there are less people, less cars, less industrial activity and less chemtrails.

Products:

Many everyday things that we use contain high levels of heavy metals. Deodorant is one of the worst! Make-up, dental fillings, wine, certain creams, aluminium cookware, phones, fluorescent lightbulbs and if your home was built before the 1970’s even the paint on your walls is harmful.

What can you do about it

Ensure your deodorant doesn’t contain aluminium. Most deodorants that simply mask odour are ok, but ‘antiperspirants’ which prevent sweating contain aluminium. Read the ingredients!

Throw away any aluminium cookware and replace with cast iron and stainless steel pots and pans.

Opt for BPA free plastics and natural alternatives.

Try to limit your phone/device use, the more you touch it the more metals you are absorbing. You could also opt to use a touch screen pen.

If your home was painted with lead based paint, have it re-painted (the process is called encapsulation)

How To Detox Heavy Metals & Nanoparticles

Your body has natural detoxification pathways, the kidneys, liver and spleen do a great job of filtering harmful chemicals (which is why it’s vital to take good care of them by not drinking excessively and eating healthily). But certain strategies can support your bodies ability to eliminate toxins, removing any overload that your organs can’t handle alone.

Diet:

Antioxidants: Foods high in Vitamin C, E, selenium and other antioxidants help combat oxidative stress.

Fiber Rich Foods: Fruits, vegetables and whole grains aid in bowel regularity, helping to eliminate toxins.

Specific Foods:

Coriander: A powerful natural chelator, it specifically helps mobilize and remove mercury, lead and aluminium from tissues.

Garlic & Onion: Rich in sulfur, they bind to poisons, pathogens & heavy metals and assist in eliminating them from the body.

Tomato: Rich in powerful antioxidants like vitamin C and lycophane, they support the livers ability to process and excrete toxins.

Brazil nuts: Incredibly high in selenium which has been shown to reduce and combat metal toxicity.

Berries: Packed with antioxidants.

Cruciferous Vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, kale & brussels sprouts contain sulforaphane, a compound that enhances the boy’s natural liver detoxification enzymes.

Chlorella & Spirulina: Nutrient dense algae that contain metallothionein like proteins that bind to poisons, heavy metals and pathogens and support their excretion.

Dandelion: Rich in polyphenols & betacarotene, it helps protect cells from oxidation, reduce inflammation and balance hormones. The flower, leaves and root are all edible.

Hydration:

Water: Essential for flushing toxins from the body through urine and sweat. Filtered water is best.

Lifestyle:

Fasting: They don’t want you to know this, and many influential people online have had videos on the topic removed, but fasting your body is the single best thing you can do for detoxification of the poisons they have put in our systems. See below for more information.

Proper Ventilation: Ensure good airflow in your home, especially if you live in an area with high pollution or have older painted surfaces.

Regular Exercise: Promotes circulation and sweating, aiding in toxin elimination.

Saunas: Sweating helps your body to eliminate toxins, including nanoparticles & heavy metals.

Heavy Metal Detox Baths: Once a month take a detox bath. Make a soak using baking soda, epsom salts, bentonite clay, sea salt and citrus oils.

Sunshine: The sun has healing and cleansing abilities. Your kidneys and liver need vitamin D to support their purifying function, melanin production acts as a natural chelator (binder), and sweating is a major cleansing tool.

Leave populated areas: If you can, leave cities and busy suburban areas. If you can’t yet, make a plan to do so.

Other tips:

SWEAT! I already mentioned it above, but i’ll say it again as it’s one of the most powerful ways to detox your body. Exercise, sunshine & saunas are all amazing ways to get your body sweating out the poison.

Fasting is the single most effective way to heal your body. Not only will it detox your system from heavy metals, nanoparticles and harmful pathogens, but it aids in healing sickness & disease, including cancer (which is why they don’t want us to know about it). Fasting triggers ‘autophagy’, which is a cellular cleanup process where cells degrade and recycle damaged components. Your body literally regenerates itself. Do your own research because there are all different ways you can fast, but a simple and effective way to begin is to simply not eat anything for 16 hours. For me, that looked like eating dinner at 7pm, and then not eating again until 11am the next day. The first few days will be challenging, but your body adjusts and you will stop feeling hungry in the morning.

My favourite product for aiding in detoxification is Barley Grass Juice Powder. It’s a powder that you mix with water and it’s full of super greens and antioxidants. Buy an organic one if you can.

My favourite meal to cook for detoxing is a curry! I pack it with garlic, onion, tomato and ginger. Curry leaves themselves are also a fantastic binder for removing metals from the body. Best to have it with naan bread instead of rice.

Other things to avoid:

Drinking too much alcohol. Wine contains metals which are ok in trace amounts, but if you drink it excessively you are likely consuming a large amount of heavy metals. It’s not just wine either, your liver & kidneys are your best defence and you need to look after them! Overloading them with any type of alcohol decreases their ability to filter metals from your system.

Make-up contains metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury. These may not even be listed in the ingredients because they enter through contaminants. Trace amounts are ok, but if you’re wearing things like lipstick, eye shadow, blush, foundation, concealers and using skin lightening creams every single day, you could be unknowingly adding a toxic amount of metal to your system.

Summary

The time to start taking action on this was yesterday. I don’t share this information lightly and I’m not going to skirt around the reality - If you don’t make these changes, your life is at risk.

It’s so important to be actively detoxing these heavy metals from your system. It’s not just about removing toxins from your body, it’s about protecting yourself against frequencies that can interact with the metals and cause you harm. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Limit exposure to harmful frequencies.

Detoxing heavy metals from your body is one step, but in order to protect yourself further you need to limit your exposure to harmful frequencies that are not only intended to harm you via the metals in your system, but also to keep you scrambled, disconnected from yourself and vibrating in a low energy.

What are they and where do they come from?

Different frequencies impact your body in different ways. Your body, mind and even your emotions operate on specific bioelectrical frequencies. Using frequency is not a new concept, the old world used an etheric energy system. In the Tartarian days they had a blueprint for placement of resonators, cathedrals and power nodes to distribute free energy and consciousness, enhancing frequencies. Now, they’re using the same blueprint but instead of amplifying life force, they’re hijacking it. They are mimicking the blueprint using 5G towers/repeaters.

Real etheric energy doesn’t need repeaters. If you set up true resonant architecture like cathedrals and pyramids, the energy flows naturally across vast distances. 5G is a synthetic system, so it constantly loses power. That’s why they need so many towers, because they’re forcing an un-natural signal to box us in. The more towers there are, the harder it is to escape the artificial signal field.

5G, 6G and the roll out of emergency broadcasting systems is not just a radiation concern, it’s frequency manipulation. Just like the right frequency can enhance and heal you, the wrong one can harm and weaken you. It interferes with your tuning, keeping you locked in a low vibrational state. It affects your nervous system, your blood and your DNA. It makes you more programmable and it’s no coincidence that brain fog, anxiety and sleep disruption are at all time highs. People are literally being hit with an artificial non-stop frequency that scrambles their natural rhythm.

What can you do?

Firstly, the most important thing you need to do is switch 5G off on all of your devices. It takes 1 minute and is one of your greatest defences. Go to Settings, Mobile, Mobile data options, Voice & data and switch the toggle to 4G/LTE.

Limit your physical contact with devices as much as possible. When you’re not using it, don’t keep it in your pocket, put it in a different room.

Leave cities and busy suburban areas. If you can move away from busy areas now, do so. If you can’t yet, make a plan to do so.

Turn your Wifi off at night. If this isn’t viable, shield yourself from harmful electromagnetic frequencies by leaving devices out of your bedroom. It is particularly harmful to charge your devices close to your body.

There are many different products on the market with EMF shielding capability that are worth looking into. Things like bed-sheets, fabric and even paint.

Copper is your best friend! It is a highly conductive metal that reflects and absorbs electromagnetic energy. It creates a continuous barrier that interrupts and re-directs highfrequency electromagnetic waves & achieves significant signal reduction. It also also highly purifying destroys bacteria, viruses and other dangerous pathogens (why do you think they took it out of pools and plumbing systems!) I wear a copper bracelet, ring and necklace most of the time, and I even put a chunk of copper pipe in each of our water tanks. Make sure that it’s pure copper and not plated.

Retune yourself with real frequencies. Anything that counteracts the synthetic signal.

Sound baths

Schumann resonance. The Schumann resonance is a naturally occuring low frequency that hums at approximately 7.83hz. It’s trapped in the cavity between earth’s surface and the ionosphere and functions like a musical instrument. It has been termed the ‘heartbeat of the earth’.

Binaural beats

Listen to healing frequencies (428hz, 528z + 174hz)

Meditation

Spend time in places where the real ether still flows (old world architecture, the ocean, deep nature, anywhere they haven’t blanketed)

Get in alignment. Remember that we are in a war of frequency and the best way you can fight in it is to maintain your own frequency. Keep it high, keep it focused on light and love.

Summary

It’s important to be informed and take action, but it’s equally important to not let fear pull you into a low vibrational space. Your frequency matters! Trust that the war is already won, we are just in the awkward in-between and your only role is to help alchemise the dark, evil energy on earth into light. So vibrate high and stay aware, because once you know the game it’s harder for them to manipulate you.

Detach from reliance as much as possible

Most people have zero survival skills. We rely on the system for everything. Without supermarkets, where would we get food? Without town water, where would we get water from? Without a house, how would we build a roof over our heads? Without doctors and pharmacies, how would we heal ourselves?

This detachment from the knowledge and skills of our ancestors is intentional. If we are completely reliant on the system, they have total control of us. Without them we would perish, so we have no choice but to do as they tell us to.

Ways you can become independent of the control system

Educate yourself on natural medicines

For almost every pharmaceutical medicine, there is a natural one that is just as effective. This knowledge has been lost over the decades but you can re-teach it to yourself. There are hundreds of books, websites and social media/youtube accounts teaching these things. Educate yourself!

“In an era where we are increasingly dependent on fragile supply chains for even the most basic needs, building local resilience is no longer a hobby—it’s a necessity. I’ve been looking into the ‘Medicinal Garden Kit’ as a practical step toward creating a backyard pharmacy. It’s a straightforward, seed-based approach to reclaiming a bit of our autonomy from centralized health systems. If you’re interested in the fundamentals of natural remedies, you can check it out here.”

Medicinal Garden Kit

Get chickens

Even a small grassed area is big enough for 2 or 3 chickens, they don’t need much space and eggs are a great food source to have on hand.

Connect with a beef, pork and sheep farmer

You don’t want to be stuck without access to meat. If you have the space, get a breeding pair of goats or even cattle. Most people don’t have the space for this though so it’s a good idea to have connections in the meat game. Your local butcher is a good place to start

Start composting

Compost is a great way to make your own soil and help grow your garden. It doesn’t need to be anything crazy, my compost is a spare wheelie bin. I just drilled holes in the bottom of it (for the worms to get in and also for any excess liquid to seep out) and started throwing my food scraps in it. Ensure you don’t put meat products in there, only fruit & veg waste. It’s also important to throw in dry materials like paper, cardboard, old leaves, grass clippings, hay etc to balance it, otherwise it will rot.

Teach yourself to fish

Although a rod is ideal, you can fish with nothing more than some fishing line, a hook and either bait or a lure. Worms make fantastic bait. The main thing with fishing is patience!

Grow your own food

It is easier than you think to grow your own produce. My first veggie patch was only about 5m x 3m and I grew herbs, corn, capsicum, carrot, beetroot, chilli, tomatoes, potatoes and even an avocado tree! Instead of throwing away seeds, chuck them in your garden and see what happens. You’ll be surprised what pops up.

"I’ve often talked about the necessity of local self-reliance. This book, The Self-Sufficient Backyard, is arguably one of the most comprehensive guides I’ve seen for the independent homesteader. It details over 100 DIY projects that allow you to produce your own food, water, and energy on a surprisingly small amount of land. Whether you're in a city or the countryside, the principles here are designed to make you less vulnerable to supply chain shocks. Take a look at the project list here."

The Self-Sufficient Backyard

Move to a rural area

One of the best ways to detach from the control system is to leave cities and suburban areas. You’ll never completely escape (unless you go live in a cave), but moving somewhere rural lessens the level of surveillance, harmful frequencies, poisoning and control. These things are only going to get worse as 2030 nears and I urge everyone to make a plan to move out of densely populated areas.

Accumulate a stash of cash

This one speaks for itself. If all of your money is in a bank account, your access to it can be switched off. If there are power blackouts and no internet you have no money. If you don’t comply with the ‘rules’ one day when they implement a social credit system, they can switch off access to your money. Buy a good quality safe, bolt it to the wall and floor and start filling it with cash. Even if it’s only $50 a week, it’s a start and could be your lifeline one day

Free yourself from debt

One of the most successful traps they lay out for us is debt. They condition you from a very young age to attain ‘the dream’ (which is a giant house, flash car and all the latest fashion, gadgets etc) and if you don’t have it, you’re not worthy... you are ‘less than’. This leads people to put themselves in crippling debt for the best part of their lives and in order to pay it back, you have to work like a slave. This is exactly where they want you because it means you generate free money for them in interest, and because you have to work more to stay afloat, they get more tax out of you too.

To escape this trap, don’t buy new cars unless you can afford to buy them finance free. There is nothing wrong with a second hand car! Stop falling for consumerism. Buy second hand furniture and your clothes from op shops. Your worth is not reflected in material things. For the love of god, do not get a credit card. And when buying a house, don’t buy at your full borrowing capacity. If you can’t afford to buy outright and avoid the mortgage trap, get the smallest mortgage you possibly can and hustle to pay extra off it so that you escape it as quickly as possible.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Learn useful skills

It may not happen in our lifetime (or maybe it will, who knows at this point!) But eventually those of us who choose to opt out of digital ID, 15 minute cities and all other 2030 agenda control, will be cast out. We won’t have access to anything online (which means no banking), we may not even be able to access grocery stores as surveillance & control will be so high that they will know the moment you walk into a store.

This means we will be left to our own devices. To survive we will build communities in rural and remote areas away from busy suburban areas. Such communities will share skills as currency, so you need to have something you can offer to others in exchange for what they can offer you. For example, if you have carpentry skills, you can build for someone in exchange for clothing and blankets which that person has the skill to make. Someone who farms cattle will exchange beef with someone who farms vegetables etc.

This sounds scary but honestly, I think it will be beautiful.

Revealed Eye is my full-time, independent work. This platform allows me to stay free from corporate influence, sponsors, and filters and to focus entirely on researching and writing.

If you’d like to support this work and help keep Revealed Eye, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support makes it possible for me to keep digging deeper, sharing in-depth investigations, and publishing exclusive content.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

To see how readers have benefited from this publication and the community it has built, you can view their feedback here.