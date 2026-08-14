Have you ever wondered who exactly would dream of ruling over the ashes when the whole world turns into a pile of ruins?

I was watching a podcast clip of Annie Jacobsen on The Shawn Ryan Show today, and the entire time I couldn't help but feel how blind we truly are to the world around us. A lot of things crossed my path this week, but this specific discussion left me completely stunned.

I always try to uncover the real truth behind the scenes, and the truth that came to light today is no work of fiction, but a ruthless reality hanging over our heads.

Right at the beginning of the podcast, a term was introduced—Devolution. For the first few seconds after hearing the word, I was left completely stunned myself.

We always hear about evolution, which means moving forward or progressing. But devolution is the exact opposite—going backward or falling into a primitive state. It is an ultimate top-secret plan of the US government that will shake the very foundation of your normal line of thinking if you hear it.

This master plan is laid out around what the government would actually do when extreme chaos breaks out in the country or an unexpected pandemic drives humanity to the brink of extinction.

Annie Jacobsen, who has worked deeply on this subject, revealed that she spoke with Obama-era FEMA Director Craig Fugate. Strikingly, on the very last day of the Obama administration in 2016, Craig signed off on the latest version of this Devolution plan.

The core structure of the plan is chillingly calculated and self-serving: during an extreme crisis, the country’s most powerful individuals—along with a pre-designated set of successors—will leave ordinary citizens to face death while hiding away in highly secure underground bunkers. In their terminology, these bunkers are referred to as hot sites, warm sites, and cold sites.

Their sole objective is to protect themselves while the rest of humanity slowly suffers and dies, ensuring that once the destruction ends, they can re-establish their power and government. Who will be in this group or how they will be selected is kept under absolute secrecy. It is mind-boggling to think that at a time when we will be fighting to save our own families, our leaders will be calculating who sits in whose place to exercise power.

This is precisely where my deepest thoughts hit a wall. The podcast brilliantly exposes how the state plays a game of words to cover up this ultimate betrayal of the common people.

We always hear the term “conspiracy theory.” Whenever someone questions a mistake or a hidden agenda of the government, they are labeled a “conspiracy theorist” to strip their words of any importance.

Annie made a very logical point that we should discard the term “conspiracy theory” and instead call it a “speculative narrative.” This is because those in power use this term as a weapon.

Just think back to the time of COVID.

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When the pandemic began, government agencies assured us that the virus was not airborne. Yet later, clear evidence proved that it was airborne, and millions of people had to pay an extreme price for this single mistake. They never directly admitted their failure; instead, they very quietly altered their stance.

Similarly, the lab leak scenario was initially dismissed as a total conspiracy theory by the mainstream media. Yet today we know that it might actually be the biggest truth. The CIA likely popularized this term so that regular people could never get close to the truth and their questions could easily be brushed off as madness.

In my view, this massive mountain of distrust between the government and ordinary people wasn’t built overnight. Today’s leaders lack even the minimum honesty and courage required to admit a mistake.

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Kennedy once publicly admitted his failure after the Bay of Pigs incident, saying that victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.

This is what should define a true leader. But nowadays, leaders’ egos are so sky-high that they feel far more comfortable suffocating the truth. They believe that admitting a mistake will weaken their grip on power, failing to realize that acknowledging the truth actually strengthens people’s trust in them. This total lack of accountability is the root cause of our fragile social order today.

Next, the terrifying mention of biological weapons in the podcast quite literally made my blood run cold. It is far more silent and devastating than any conventional war.

The example of pneumonic plague was brought up, which directly attacks the lungs and spreads through the air. The most horrifying detail is that if someone gets infected and does not receive proper treatment within twenty-four hours, the fatality rate is one hundred percent. No hope, no chance of a miracle.

What the government fears most is an outbreak of a virus modified in a laboratory, against which existing medicines will not work. This thought is not a scene from a science fiction movie; rather, it is a dark possibility of our present world.

When it comes to this potential cataclysm, hearing what happens to the President himself will leave you stunned. He will not be taken to some massive, protected underground command center. Instead, he will be sent entirely alone to a cold site.

Just imagine the scene for a moment. One of the most powerful people on Earth sitting alone in an enclosed room, wearing a gas mask. Outside his door, perhaps a single military aide holding the nuclear football and a few Secret Service agents stand guard. After all that power, pride, and politics, one man sits completely alone, counting down the days in utter terror of death.

This scene made me reflect deeply.

A single question keeps pounding in my mind: standing upon these ruins, who are they actually going to rule? When regular people no longer exist, when everything around has turned to ashes, what will these leaders do after crawling out from deep underground?

Billionaires like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg who are spending billions of dollars building massive bunkers in Hawaii—over whom will they exert their power? To rule, you need subjects. When there are no subjects left, why this futile struggle to become king?

This is the ultimate proof of how blind and inhumane the lust for power can render human beings. They have forgotten that power exists for the sake of people, and without people, that power isn’t worth a single dime.

This entire revelation forces us to rethink who we are actually placing our trust in to survive. To them, our lives are perhaps nothing more than a mere number. They have drawn up plans to save themselves that we couldn’t even fathom in our wildest dreams.

I know that learning this information has caused a major jolt in your realm of thought as well. I always strive to bring forward things that will help shatter our blindness.

What are your thoughts on this Devolution project? Do those in power actually care about saving us, or are all their plans and concerns strictly about ensuring their own survival? Where do you think ordinary people stand in this one-sided game?

Share your honest and direct opinions in the comments section below, because I really want to know how you analyze this situation.

Let us learn to ask questions, because if we don’t, they will keep us in the dark just like this while feathering their own nests.

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