There are a number of alternative healing therapies that work so well and cost so little (compared to conventional treatment) that Organized Medicine, the Food & Drug Administration, and their overlords in the Pharmaceutical Industry would rather the public not know about them. The reason is obvious: Alternative, non-toxic therapies represent a potential loss of billions of dollars to allopathic (drug) medicine and drug companies.

The Big Three have collectively engaged in a medical conspiracy for the better part of 70 years to influence legislative bodies on both the state and federal levels to create regulations that promote the use of drug medicine while simultaneously creating restrictive, controlling mechanisms (licensing, government approval, etc) designed to limit and stifle the availability of non-drug, alternative modalities. The conspiracy to limit and eliminate competition from non-drug therapies began with the Flexner Report of 1910.

Abraham Flexner was engaged by John D. Rockefeller to run around the country and 'evaluate' the effectiveness of therapies taught in medical schools and other institutions of the healing arts. Rockefeller wanted to dominate control over petroleum, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals (which are derived from 'coal tars' or crude oil). He arranged for his company, Standard Oil of New Jersey to obtain a controlling interest in a huge German drug cartel called I. G. Farben. He pulled in his stronger competitors like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan as partners, while making other, less powerful players, stockholders in Standard Oil. Those who would not come into the fold "were crushed" according to a Rockefeller biographer (W. Hoffman, David: Report on a Rockefeller {New York: Lyle Stuart, Inc., 1971}page 24.)

The report Flexner submitted to The Carnegie Foundation was titled “Medical Education in the United States and Canada”. Page 22 of the report said: “The privileges of the medical school can no longer be open to casual strollers from the highway. It is necessary to install a doorkeeper who will, by critical scrutiny, ascertain the fitness of the applicant, a necessity suggested, in the first place, but consideration for the candidate, whose time and talents will serve him better in some other vocation, if he be unfit for this, and in the second, by consideration for a public entitled to protection from those whom the very boldness of modern medical strategy equips with instruments that, tremendously effective for good when rightly used, are all the more terrible for harm if ignorantly or incompetently employed”.

All too often, politicians are prepared to enact laws that rob citizens of yet another constitutional freedom under the banner of “public protection”. Needless to say, Congress swallowed the recommendations of this report hook, line, and sinker. It was decided that the American Medical Association (AMA), would be the “doorkeeper”. The AMA was now empowered to certify or de-certify any medical school in the country on the grounds of whether that school met the AMA’s standards of “approved” medicine.

The AMA came into existence in 1847. It is a private organization of allopathic physicians that serves the interests of its members, especially when it comes to influencing favorable legislation. It functions in every sense of the word as a union, although its members wear white collars instead of blue. Giving the AMA the power over the certification of medical schools is the equivalent of giving the Teamsters Union the exclusive right to decide on the laws of interstate commerce and transportation. Is it any wonder that the total number of medical schools in the United States went from 160 in 1906 (before the Flexner Report) to 85 in 1920 and further down to 69 schools in 1944? A little like putting the fox in charge of the hen house, no?

Not surprisingly, Flexner found that any discipline that didn’t use drugs to help cure the patient was tantamount to quackery and charlatanism. Medical schools that offered courses in bioelectric medicine, homeopathy, or Eastern Medicine, for example, were told to either drop these courses from their curriculum or lose their accreditation and underwriting support. A few schools resisted for a time, but eventually most schools cooperated (or were closed down). A similar scenario was played out in Canada. It was attempted in England against Homeopathy, but it failed due to the personal intervention of the Royal Family, who had received much relief and healing at the hands of Homeopathic healers in the 19th century. By the way, the AMA was found guilty of conspiracy against chiropractors in 1987 by a federal judge and fined a couple of million dollars. Here in America, a relentless campaign of misinformation, fraud, deception, and suppression of alternative therapies and healers has been in place for the better part of this century in order to keep highly effective alternative therapies from reaching any significant plateau of public awareness. Control is exerted through “news items” and propaganda from pro-establishment organizations like The American Medical Association, The American Cancer Society, The Diabetes Foundation, etc.; local medical boards; and government agencies like the FDA, The National Institute of Health (NIH), and The National Cancer Institute (NCI), The National Academy of Science, etc. with the full cooperation of main-stream media of course.

Over the past decades, hundreds of caring, concerned, and conscientious alternative healers have been jailed and abused like common criminals for the “crime” of curing people of life-threatening diseases in an “unapproved” manner by heavy-handed government agents who swoop down on clinics with drawn guns, flax jackets, and Gestapo manners. All the while, these same agents and agencies posture themselves before TV cameras and the public under the ludicrous pretense of being servants of the people and protectors of the common good.

The medico-drug cartel was summed up by J.W Hodge, M.D., of Niagara Falls, N.Y., in these words:

‘The medical monopoly or medical trust, euphemistically called the American Medical Association, is not merely the meanest monopoly ever organized, but the most arrogant, dangerous and despotic organization which ever managed a free people in this or any other age. Any and all methods of healing the sick by means of safe, simple and natural remedies are sure to be assailed and denounced by the arrogant leaders of the AMA doctors’ trust as fakes, frauds and humbugs. Every practitioner of the healing art who does not ally himself with the medical trust is denounced as a ‘dangerous quack’ and impostor by the predatory trust doctors. Every sanitarian who attempts to restore the sick to a state of health by natural means without resort to the knife or poisonous drugs, disease imparting serums, deadly toxins or vaccines, is at once pounced upon by these medical tyrants and fanatics, bitterly denounced, vilified and persecuted to the fullest extent.’

At long last, however, the public's consciousness seems to have finally reached a critical mass and is now beginning to seriously question the efficacy and appropriateness of using orthodox therapies and allopathic medicine in general. Thank God. It's been too long overdue.

Understanding the Nature of Ill Health and Disease

The entire approach and foundation of Orthodox Medicine is based on Luis Pasteur’s Germ Theory, a flawed concept. A disease condition is viewed by the orthodoxy as an isolated event, confined to the area in which it manifests itself (e.g., an ear infection, eye infection, gum infection, lung cancer, skin cancer, etc. ). Under this theory, for unknown reasons, microbes or tumors indiscriminately grow in the patient and must be cut (surgery), burned (radiation), or poisoned (drugs) out of the body. In the orthodox model, the solution is sought through mechanical and chemical means. Seeking to understand WHY the infection or disease condition appeared in the first place is not seriously explored. The quick fix with a prescription for drugs to smother the symptoms is the typical orthodox ‘answer’.

A contemporary of Pasteur, Antoine Bechamp, had a different opinion as to why disease conditions ‘took hold’. Bechamp felt that the ENVIRONMENT, or the ECOLOGY of the blood, played the critical role in deciding whether disease conditions would manifest or not.

Alternative medicine explores the stressors (environmental, biological, chemical, psychological, and emotional) in a patient’s life that cause a weakening of a particular energy field, which in turn allows the manifestation of a disease condition in a weakened area. In order to maintain a state of health, all energy systems within the body need to exist in a state of balance or equilibrium. Imbalance leads to conditions of discomfort (dis-ease), which eventually spirals into ill health if not corrected. The Chinese and Indians (Ayurvedic medicine) had worked all of this out thousands of years ago.

Orthodox or Allopathic Medicine utilizes poisonous substances (drugs) in non-lethal dosages in order to suppress symptoms in an affected area. This approach neither addresses the cause of the disease condition nor is it responsible for healing the patient. Rather, the use of drugs often will temporarily mask the outer manifestations of the malady, while at the same time, drive the disease deeper into the body...only to reappear at a later date, as a more serious, and chronic health threat. One of the many flaws of the orthodox approach is that it focuses on the disease condition itself, rather than the patient. The term wholistic (or holistic) originally sprang up to distinguish those physicians whose diagnostic gestalt considers all of the physical, emotional, and spiritual energies interacting with the patient.

Do not assume that the only difference between allopathic and alternative medicine, however, is an honest difference of opinion in the philosophies and views on the origin of disease states. Hardly!. There is, in truth, a concerted, organized agenda -concocted, planned, and contrived by the international pharmaceutical companies and organized medicine to suppress any and every alternative, non-drug therapy that WORKS. Why?

Because they want people to keep on coming back for more treatments and more drugs.

A cured patient is a lost source of income. A sick patient who is marginally “improved” is a manageable patient.

Managing patients means routine office visits and renewing drug prescriptions. Therefore, a manageable patient is a continuing source of income; a cash cow, if you will. Multiply that by a few hundred million people and you get an idea of why this deceit is being put upon you. The profits from the so-called “health-care” industry are staggering!

The thrust of the orthodox pharmaceutical agenda is to provide temporary relief, while never addressing the cause of the disease condition. This agenda ensures regular visits to the doctor’s office and requires the patient to routinely return to the pharmacy to refill his prescriptions. This is what the game is all about, folks, plain and simple. Deny it or Deal with it,...Stick with it or Get Out of it! ... your choice.

Natural Healing

The patient’s immune system and the immune system alone are responsible for healing and recovery from ill health. The use of drugs and vaccines represents an assault on the immune system. In some cases, the use of a particular drug might be a wise choice to speed healing and recovery for the patient, but the use of natural, orthomolecular therapies and substances (substances normally found in Nature) that can more effectively address the cause of the disease should be considered first because natural substances work in harmony with Nature. They aid and stimulate the body to truly cure itself, without the terrible millstone of drug side effects.

The human body is predisposed to heal itself and to exist as a healthy, thriving organism. We inhibit that process by ingesting unhealthy foods, fouling our inner environment with toxins, and relying upon poisonous substances to treat disease conditions.

Unlike ‘miracle drugs’ and other ‘drug breakthroughs’, you will never see or hear anything from mainstream media about most of the therapies described here. The Big Three see to that, but you can still glean this information from the alternative health press, books, websites, and at health expos. Some of these alternative therapies require high-tech equipment and specialized knowledge, but many, many others can be done at home without third party intervention or supervision. It’s amazing, but true, that many of the most effective healing therapies (even for grave, life-threatening disease conditions) are simple things that you can do for yourself at home. You simply have to educate yourself and take responsibility for your own health.

The following is a brief overview of some alternative therapies that have demonstrated themselves to be effective and readily obtainable, usually at a low to modest cost. This list is far from complete. As time permits, the description and scope of these and other therapies will be added to and expanded upon.

Oxidative Therapies

MMS1, MMS2, & CDS Water

Mix equal parts (drops) of 28% Sodium Chlorite solution and 50% Citric Acid solution and you get "activated" MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution, a name coined by Jim Humble), an incredibly effective and powerful germicidal solution and curative therapy. A very simple, but powerful, oxidizing molecule called Chlorine Dioxide gas is released when MMS is activated. The chlorine atom is able to pull out FIVE electrons from the outer orbit of the membranes of ALL pathogenic organisms. This causes the immediate death of the organism, but has NO adverse effect on normal bodily tissue.

Oxygen therapies encompass more than the application of regular oxygen (O2), although regular oxygen can speed and assist healing, especially when used in higher-than-normal concentrations and under pressure, such as used in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) has been traditionally used for rapid detoxification in acute situations, but it has also been shown to be extremely efficacious for new stroke victims. It has been found that almost all of the usual conditions (paralysis, slurred/ no speech, etc.) associated with a stroke can be minimized or eliminated entirely by subjecting the patient to a hyperbaric oxygen treatment within the first 36 hours of a stroke. The quicker the patient can be treated from the onset of the stroke, the better the results. Even cases started a few days or even weeks after a stroke have shown remarkable results. HBOT has also proven helpful in cases involving other forms of brain damage as well.

Singlet Oxygen Therapies

Oxygen atoms can be configured into certain quasi-stable arrangements that will allow a single oxygen atom to be released. This atom is called a singlet oxygen (O1). For therapeutic purposes, single atoms of oxygen can be released from hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which breaks down to water (H2O) and a singlet oxygen (O1), and also from ozone (O3), which reduces to oxygen (O2) and a singlet oxygen. When a singlet oxygen atom is released within the body, it is highly reactive and will oxidize (reduce or break down) the molecular structure of undesirable and harmful organisms (bacteria, foreign proteins, etc.) and diseased tissue (e.g., cancer cells). This high-energy form of oxygen (O1) possesses a greatly enhanced healing capacity than that exhibited by regular oxygen (O2).

Hydrogen Peroxide

A bottle of 3½ % Hydrogen Peroxide is available in any pharmacy for under a dollar and can be used daily to keep the mouth and gums germ-free (always use full strength and try to retain it in the mouth as long as possible). It should also be conscientiously applied to disinfect any type of oral infection, cut, sore, or wound that one may encounter. For external use, the drug store variety of hydrogen peroxide is OK, but it does have some low levels of contaminants in it. For internal use, it’s wiser to use Food-grade hydrogen peroxide. You can make your own 3½ % hydrogen peroxide by diluting 35% food-grade hydrogen peroxide by a ratio of 10:1 with distilled water. However, that should not stop you from using pharmacy-grade hydrogen peroxide externally- if you are in normal health. People trying to recover from serious diseases such as AIDS or cancer need to be more concerned about ingesting contaminants. 35% Food-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide is available at many farm supply outlets and by mail order. Since it’s more concentrated, 35% hydrogen peroxide can produce spectacular results when intelligently applied. Hydrogen peroxide can also be applied either internally as injections (directly into a cancerous tumor, for example) or intravenously into the bloodstream. If properly diluted, hydrogen peroxide can also be ingested.

Medical Cartel Sponsored ‘Studies’

Of course, you have to know what you’re doing. At higher concentrations, H2O2 is powerful and can burn tissue, but look to the alternative health press for information from practitioners who are actually using this therapy. Don’t expect an honest assessment from the allopathic crowd. Like most cheap, unpatentable natural solutions, the pharmaceutical/organized medicine cartel will try to frighten you off from using these therapies with scare stories of exaggerated dangers, omission of relevant data, and insertion of misleading statements.

For example, they will point to rat studies that show increased stomach cancers from ingesting H2O2. By promoting this ‘study’, the cartel wants you to draw the conclusion that you will get stomach cancer from ingesting hydrogen peroxide without actually saying it. No additional details, such as the concentration of the peroxide administered, frequency of dosage, quantity given vis-à-vis body weight, etc., are provided about the ‘study’ in these press reports, only the bottom line conclusion:

Of course, most knowledgeable researchers know that rat studies don’t equate to people studies. Rat studies, in fact, have an extremely limited range of applicability for purposes of human extrapolation. In addition, most studies are funded by pharmaceuticals or government agencies and they have an agenda that has nothing to do with sincere scientific inquiry. Ralph Moss and Linus Pauling are two individuals who come to mind who looked at different cartel-sponsored ‘studies’ and clearly demonstrated that the Big Boys can and will skew a ‘study’ in any direction they wish it to go. Scientific honesty among cartel-sponsored investigative groups is a myth. All medical schools, teaching universities, and government health organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH), National Cancer Institute, National Academy of Science, etc., etc., are all under the cartel’s propaganda umbrella.

Ozone

Ozone (O3) is composed of three atoms of oxygen lightly bound together. One of those atoms can easily break away and form regular oxygen (O2) and a singlet oxygen atom (O1). Through oxidation, the singlet oxygen atom is capable of producing amazing healing results. Ozone can be produced with a hot or "cold" spark, with ultraviolet light, or with a method invented by Nikola Tesla called cold plasma ozone production. The cold plasma method produces much larger quantities of ozone and is the preferred means of production for therapeutic purposes. Larger, cold plasma ozone machines can only be legally purchased outside of the United States, but there are underground 'suitcase' size units being manufactured clandestinely in the U.S. Smaller cold plasma ozone generators, however, are legally available in the U.S. as water purifiers.

All cold plasma ozone generators can easily produce high-quality Ozonated Water, which can be ingested as often as desired. The effects of drinking ozonated water on a regular basis can be very healthful. People with serious disease conditions will notice more pronounced effects in a shorter space of time than those who are in good health, but the benefits of ozonated water are realized by all who use it, whether you have a serious health concern or not. The ozone from the ozonated water passes into the bloodstream via the stomach/small intestines and provides the benefits of ozone without the need for expensive equipment. Some people notice a very slight sensation of lightheadedness the first time they drink ozone water. It’s temporary and usually only happens the first time- if at all. The reaction is due to slightly more oxygen reaching the brain than normal. Ingested daily, ozone water will progressively send ozone into deeper tissues of the body, oxidizing non-organic drug residues and hidden, dormant pathogens. You might be surprised to learn that the virus that gave you chicken pox as a child or herpes as a young adult is still hidden deep within the body, such as in the nerve ganglion at the base of the spine. Your immune system developed antibodies, which normally hold these residual bugs in check, but that doesn’t mean that the bugs are gone, as any person who suffers recurrent bouts of herpes will attest. But if you hit them long enough and hard enough with ozone (or certain other alternative therapies), they will be gone for good.

Another useful product that can be applied topically is called Ozonated Olive Oil. It is made by bubbling ozone through olive oil for a considerable period of time (weeks) until the olive oil eventually becomes saturated with the ozone molecules and becomes much thicker. Afterwards, the product can be applied as a balm to infected areas and will often greatly promote and/or speed healing.

Methods of Ozone Application

Medically, ozone can be applied in different ways. One of the oldest methods, used in Germany for over 60 years, is called Autohemotherapy. This technique involves removing about a pint of blood, ozonating it, and returning it intravenously to the patient. It works, but it’s rather limited in the amount of ozone applied.

Another method has the patient hooked up to a dialysis-type machine with blood coming out one arm, going through the machine for ozonation, and returned via tubes hooked up to the other arm. You get a lot more ozone into the body with this technique, but the pumping mechanisms used to push the blood around can damage the membranes of the red blood cells somewhat.

A third technique is called Ozone Injection. As its name implies, the ozone is carefully and slowly injected into the patient. Ozone, remember, is composed of oxygen atoms. Oxygen dissolves into the blood; it does not form bubbles in the bloodstream like air, which is composed of oxygen and 80% nitrogen. Many ozone specialist prefer this latter method, but each of these ozone techniques have their advocates.

Alkaline pH Therapy