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J Guti's avatar
J Guti
2d

Great article and chart. Everytime I dig into this, I always end up coming to the conclusion that the head of the snake are the Rothschild's. They are talmudic, created the illuminati and thus, they are satanic.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Men veiled as women is a standard practice.

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