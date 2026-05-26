As the chart below indicates, the conspiracy to establish a satanic one world government can be pretty complicated….

Many brave people have made it their life’s work to expose this evil.

You can watch Springmeier in the videos below. Those videos have been taken offline more than once—always a good indicator that CIA does not want you to see them….

Cathy O’Brien described the horrific abuse she suffered when she and her underage daughter, Kelly, were raped by George Bush, Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton under CIA’s obscene PROJECT MONARCH.

Susan Ford, writing as Brice Taylor, exposed Bob Hope and Henry Kissinger as abusive pimps and handlers under the same obscene CIA program.

Dr. Rauni Kilde, the Chief Medical Officer of Finland, exposed the reality of microwave harassment before Norwegian “intelligence” murdered her.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Gunderson exposed satanic child abuse, and he was poisoned for his efforts.

Senator John DeCamp exposed satanic ritual child abuse at the heart of the deep state.

Myron Fagan, a political writer, delivered an excellent lecture series exposing the Illuminati’s influence on geopolitics and history–i.e. their centuries-old push for satanic one world government.

Christopher Story wrote, as an intelligence insider, about the New World Order, its roots in Nazi Germany, and corruption in the European Union.

Andrea Davison, who also worked for British “intelligence,” exposing illegal arms deals and satanic ritual abuse, wrote me to say “the royal deception runs deep.” She’s an English hero, but now she is a refugee in Argentina.