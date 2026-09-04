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MeeLeLee's avatar
MeeLeLee
1h

Thank you so much! Being old as the ocean I inherited much of this knowledge and am now more and more reverting to 'natural living'. My 2 cents: If you have a spot for a perenial plant, grow Lipstick (Levisticum officinale), we call it 'stock cube' or Maggi. Add a leaf, fresh or dried, to any liquid base and you do not need the salty store bought rubbish. My neighbour just gave me a jar of syrup made with young spruce sprouts, the new growth in spring. I like it. And then we went fishing with hook & worm, I got most of the fish...

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The Year in Colour's avatar
The Year in Colour
1h

I take it a little further - I simmer the whole chicken carcass and any leftover pan drippings overnight, then remove it, pick of any meat and return to the broth, cook down the broth, then add rice and green peas to cook in the broth. Chicken rice is a favourite in our house - using it at the end means one chicken can make up to five meals for the two of us.

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