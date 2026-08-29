Have you ever wondered why always trying to be a good person just gives people more opportunities to take advantage of you?

Since childhood, we are taught to be nice to everyone, to stay honest, and to speak our minds openly. But the real world isn’t that simple. There are many people out there who mistake your simplicity for weakness. They don’t appreciate your virtues; instead, they calculate how to use your good nature for their own selfish interests.

If you lay yourself out like an open book in front of people with a predatory mindset, you will get hurt time and time again.

Many people think being a good person means having to endure everything, but to be a truly good person, you must first be strong. If you don’t respect yourself, nobody else will. Therefore, to protect yourself, you need to understand the rules of this psychological game.

This isn’t about deceiving anyone, but rather saving yourself from becoming someone else’s puppet.

For those who want to make others dance to their tune, their biggest weapon is your reaction. They cleverly try to provoke you or strike at you under the guise of sweet words.

They want you to react, get emotional, or over-explain to prove your innocence. And that is exactly where they win.

Because the moment you become emotional, you fall right into their trap.

The most effective way out of this is to become completely unresponsive. If someone provokes you, show no reaction. No anger, no smile, no annoyance. Just look at them with a calm gaze. Your silence will act as a mirror, making them uncomfortable as they are forced to see their true reflection.

These kinds of people try to create a false sense of urgency or rush around you. They want you to agree with them or make a decision instantly. They know that if you take even a little time to think, you will figure out their true intentions. So, they don’t give you time to process.

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A great way to handle this situation is to deliberately take your time. If someone demands an answer right now, don’t respond immediately. Let a few hours or a whole day pass. The wall of silence you build will create massive anxiety within them. They will begin to realize that their control over you is slipping away.

Your time is strictly your personal property. It is crucial to shatter the misconception that anyone can just access you whenever it suits their convenience. Remember, the one who can make others wait always holds the reins of power.

We all love to hear praise, and opportunists use this exactly to their advantage. First, they inflate your ego with excessive flattery so that you feel a sense of obligation towards them. After that, they easily get you to do their bidding. At other times, they speak in a way that makes it seem like you are committing a massive crime by not helping them.

In both of these cases, you have to turn the tables.

If someone praises you too much, don’t melt; just casually say thank you and change the subject. Make it clear that you don’t need their validation to recognize your own worth.

And if someone tries to guilt-trip you, there is no need to give lengthy explanations. Calmly say no.

It is foolish to tell people everything about yourself.

When you talk about your future plans or weaknesses, you hand over the opportunity for others to control you. Make yourself a bit mysterious; there is no need to give a clear answer to everything. If someone asks about something you don’t want to share, give a very vague reply.

This ambiguity of yours will act as a wall against them. They won’t be able to figure you out, and it is impossible to control someone who cannot be fully understood. In any situation, the most powerful person is the one who has no fear of losing anything.

Opportunists always think that you are dependent on them.

They believe that you cannot do without them, and they exploit this fear to keep you under psychological pressure. But the moment you shatter this illusion of theirs, they will lose their power.

But if you can reach a mental state where you are willing to walk away from everything at any given moment, that will become your greatest strength. This doesn’t mean threatening to end relationships over every little thing. Rather, your demeanor should carry a calm confidence that proves you are with someone because you choose to be, not out of any obligation.

Sometimes, the smartest thing to do is to play the fool.

You might perfectly understand the game the other person is playing, yet you pretend to understand nothing. They will think they are making a fool out of you, but in reality, you are observing them. Once you reach this mental level, no one will ever be able to blackmail you again.

This freedom is the greatest victory of your life.

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