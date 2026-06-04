RevealedEye

RevealedEye

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
3dEdited

Not finished reading yet BUUUT, I will share that as a Gex Xer, I grew up with this BS. I even ran marathons for this sorta thing, until I put 2 braincells together to REALIZE with ny REAL EYES, the REAL LIES

CORPORATE IS 1000000% THE ISSUE Not us. We are the Carbon they want to be rid f. Time to WAKE UP!!!!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

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V Z's avatar
V Z
3d

Because all your dreams and illusions could be realized only while you were alive, but they decided for you when you left!

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