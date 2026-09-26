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BumbleBee's avatar
BumbleBee
14h

Write Letters to the Editir of your local newspapers, too. Yes, I know the newspaper is a dying medium, but it still Carrie’s AOME reach, and I understand the Letters section is the most widely read part of the paper. If you get published, your message reaches thousands or tens of thousands. Seeing that someone has the courage to speak out, can give others courage to hold a conviction. It will wake up some of those still asleep, and, even if not published, will show the editorial staff that the people care. You might get their buy-in if letters on the topic keep arriving.

So-called leadership might or might not respond to your messages, but your neighbors are more likely to at least consider what you have to say.

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Jj Kannot's avatar
Jj Kannot
15h

It works just like drugs if you don't start you won't be faced with having to figure out how to stop

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