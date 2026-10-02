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Jj Kannot's avatar
Jj Kannot
4h

1930s slavertrader engineering

Eddie Bernays

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Hermit Chronicles's avatar
Hermit Chronicles
1dEdited

Disaster Capitalism is now a business; and a booming one: with social media influencers bouncing around sensationalized content for profit - being the finest example.

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