Did you know that the Zionist elites have already managed to make contact with the Antichrist? And by listening to his evil instigations, they are currently preparing the whole world for the Dajjal? Now, many might ask, if this is truly possible, then who are these people, how did they make contact, and how are they maintaining communication now? Why don't they reveal these things?

Today, setting aside myths and conspiracy theories, we will decode the communication mechanism of this dark network and their ultimate endgame using a blend of pure theology, occultism, and elite psychology.

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So, looking through the lens of ordinary people, it might seem that the Antichrist is sitting in some secret bunker or the Pentagon's underground, giving instructions to Bill Gates, the Rothschilds, or World Economic Forum leaders via WhatsApp, email, or satellite phone! But the reality of macro-analysis and theology is not that superficial. Mega-corporations and global politics are not random events. Behind the physical world, a metaphysical or invisible command center is at work.

First, the question will arise in the mind: is it actually possible for humans to physically communicate with the Antichrist? The answer is, yes, it is one hundred percent possible, and its historical and authentic proof exists within Islam itself.

Recall the famous hadith regarding the sea voyage of the renowned Companion Tamim al-Dari (RA), as narrated in Sahih Muslim. He and his companions lost their way, reached an unknown island, and physically conversed with the Antichrist, who was imprisoned in chains there. The Dajjal asked them about specific points in the outside world (such as Lake Tiberias and the date palm orchards of the Baisan region).

This hadith is a massive piece of geopolitical and spiritual data. It means that the Antichrist is not in a different dimension or on another planet; he literally exists within the dimension of this very Earth. If a group of ordinary sailors could accidentally reach him in a wooden boat 1,400 years ago, then today, it is not an unrealistic fiction that global elites—possessing trillions of dollars, satellites, private submarines, and deep-sea technology (who are intentionally searching for him)—would establish contact with him or his network. Beyond this, there is another force, which you will find out about right now!

In today's era, communication does not rely solely on physical meetings. An even more terrifying mechanism is at work, which we call spiritual frequency. How do the global elites communicate with the Antichrist, or how do they receive instructions regarding what the blueprint of the world will be for the coming decade? To understand this, we need to understand their dark practices.

Whether or not the global elites hold direct physical meetings with the Antichrist over a cup of coffee, they primarily communicate with a satanic network or demonic forces through occultism or dark magic.

If you look at the global power circles, you will see that the existence of secret societies like the Illuminati, Freemasons (33rd-degree level), Skull and Bones, or Bohemian Grove is not a conspiracy; they are open secrets. Many American presidents and billionaires are members of these societies.

The rituals or worship they perform in deep forests in places like Bohemian Grove (such as mock sacrifices in front of a 40-foot-tall owl statue) might seem like a picnic or a play to ordinary people. But in the language of occultism, these are their spiritual radio frequencies.

Just as setting a specific frequency on a radio allows you to hear a specific channel, in the exact same way, they connect with demonic forces through these dark rituals, symbolism (such as the one eye and the pyramid), and spiritual practices. It is through this satanic channel that they receive technological ideas for the future world (such as AI and transhumanism) as well as geopolitical instructions or master plans. This is how the Antichrist system controls the world's policy-making through invisible commands.

Now let's come to the most critical question.

A very innocent question arises in the minds of ordinary people: if the elites know that this is the path of Satan or the Antichrist, and that the path of God is true, then why don’t they change for the better? Why are they knowingly destroying their own souls?

To understand the answer to this question, you must step outside the mindset of ordinary people and understand elite psychology.

Ordinary people think that the elites might be making a mistake, or that they might be pure atheists who do not believe in God. But the reality is, the top tier of the global elites are not atheists; they are anti-theists, or extreme opponents of God. They believe in God, but they do not submit to God. They primarily believe in the Luciferian doctrine.

In Luciferian ideology, the entire theology is inverted (Reverse Matrix). According to their belief, Lucifer (Satan or Antichrist) is not a villain; rather, he is a beacon of light or a symbol of knowledge who gave humans fire (that is, modern technology) just like Prometheus. And in their view, God is an entity who wants to keep humans imprisoned within limitations or restrictions.

In other words, the global elites do not think that they are on the wrong path.

They literally believe that in the upcoming Malhama (great war) or cosmic war, the Antichrist and the power of his technology will triumph. They think that with the extreme advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), brain chips (Neuralink), and transhumanism, they will defeat the divine system and create an eternal heaven on Earth. They refuse to accept defeat to death; they want to make themselves immortal or become gods through technology. They have knowingly and fully consciously chosen this side.

Alongside the Luciferian doctrine, another intensely physical and psychological factor is at play, due to which once someone enters this circle, they can never return.

When you enter this level of power circles or secret societies, you cannot become a member simply by filling out a form. You must commit an extremely heinous or perverse act and hand over the proof of it to the system. In the language of the dark network, this is known as a Blood Oath.

If we logically analyze the mechanism of Jeffrey Epstein’s island, the matter becomes crystal clear. Epstein Island was not merely a place for perverse sexual pleasure; according to intelligence analysis, it was a honeypot or a global blackmail matrix. The world’s top politicians, tech elites, and royal family members were invited there, and their most heinous and dark acts were recorded on hidden cameras.

This blackmail system is known as Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD). This means that everyone within the system knows everyone else’s secrets. If anyone ever repents and wants to reveal the truth or betray the system, they will be found dead the next morning (which the mainstream media will label as suicide), or those heinous videos of them will be leaked worldwide, permanently destroying their life, career, and reputation.

They become so trapped in these invisible chains of fear that even if they want to, no one dares to speak out. They then turn into perfect slaves of the Antichrist system and blindly continue to implement the global agenda.

When ordinary people think that politicians or elites might be making policies that harm them by mistake or without understanding, they are actually living in a fool’s paradise. The elites know very well whose agenda they are implementing, and they are doing so because they have surrendered their souls to their occult masters.

Our task is not to save them or change their minds.

Our task is to clearly understand the invisible commands or mechanisms of this dark matrix. Because when you know how your enemy’s psychology works, only then can you protect yourself and your family from the traps they have laid. Unplugging our faith and thought processes from the visual and spiritual illusions of the Antichrist system is the greatest intelligence of the present time and the only way to survive.

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