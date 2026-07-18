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Áine's avatar
Áine
3d

You might find this of interest if you’ve never come across it before - “Secret Brotherhood and the occult origins of the Irish state and the IRB” https://youtu.be/QaXZcN8tOMQ?is=hWWdTHr8DLmyUD19

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Jelleke Wierenga's avatar
Jelleke Wierenga
3d

The best laid evil plans will come to nothing. Keep plugging in to your communication system with the Highest Power, Jesus Christ, and get your intelligence from there. Don’t fear, don’t despair, never give in or up … you are on the winning side. Listen to the commands of the Holy Spirit in you and act bravely.

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