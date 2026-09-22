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URsomoney's avatar
URsomoney
1dEdited

This just proves that these evangelical Christians havent a clue about their faith. Jesus was the fulfillment of the covenant & the Jewish people rejected him. Understandable that the Jews that rejected our Savior still believe they’re the chosen people - but why would evangelical Christians believe this- it’s absurd. As usual it’s either ignorance or malice.

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Angie English's avatar
Angie English
1dEdited

We Christians don’t believe a temple brings the return of Christ. We believe the temple brings the fulfillment of Bible prophesy that will introduce the Antichrist to the world, and specifically to Israel -the same antichrist whom Jews will mistakenly believe is their savior. This will mark the beginning of the 7 year tribulation. Jesus’ return happens at the end of the 7 year tribulation.

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