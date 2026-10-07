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Frontier Academy
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The deeper issue may be less about technology itself than about who controls the conditions under which attention is allocated. Technology can extend cognition, connection, creativity, and access to information, but the same systems can also train the mind toward fragmentation, compulsive novelty, and continuous external stimulation.

That makes attention a question of sovereignty. If we never choose what receives our awareness, the environment will increasingly make that choice for us. Perhaps the real discipline is not withdrawing from technology but becoming conscious enough of its architecture that we can use the tools without allowing the tools to determine the architecture of our minds.

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