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Kadikadeyxx's avatar
Kadikadeyxx
6h

Eat whole foods grow your own food

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Evelyn L Guttmann's avatar
Evelyn L Guttmann
2h

My children were born in 1980 and 1983. Both received the MMR vaccine way before the year you said the Clinton's made them available. They may have been involved in some Federal program for vaccines, but it was common for babies/toddlers to receive this vaccine for many years before that. Having had measles and chicken pox myself as a child and teenager, I am happy that my children did not get the measles (both had the chicken pox because a vaccine was not yet available).

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