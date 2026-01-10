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Libertarian Warrior 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Libertarian Warrior 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Jan 10Edited

Surely we own our own data and identity and if so we should be able to get it deleted, right? If not then we are slaves.

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URsomoney
Jan 10

After 9/11 Peter Thiel wanted to find “how to give governments more power to detect threats before they happen, without public oversight getting in the way” That’s absolute bs considering it was individuals within our government that orchestrated 9/11. These manufactured crisis’ are tools to fool the masses into further control systems.

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