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Eldzfww Zedong's avatar
Eldzfww Zedong
8d

Legend, thanks for sharing all the material. A huge amount of value in what you have done.

I had been diagnosed with epilepsy and leukaemia, parathesis (all in my head). Doctors keen to give me chemo, but in describing my pulling out a tapeworm not one fuckwit with Dr. in front of their name has prescribed me Albendazole, Mebendazole, or Praziquantel.

I cleared them from around my sinuses (and likely my brain), and intestine using Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, Albendazole for a central nervous system pork parasite causing the seizures (now gone), and various over the counter anti-parasite tinctures for maintenance. All trial and error on my own, and a couple YT videos over the last 5 years. All day chemist was useful, so was a trip to India, and various visits to vet shops to get what I needed.

No more seizures, no high platelet count, can now sleep and exercise again. And no fucking chemo.

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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
8d

I recently developed eczema on my right hand. Shortly after that, a bumpy rash on my scalp, around the hairline, then on my face and other areas of the body. I was already applying a medicinal cream for the eczema when the doctor diagnosed a yeast infection in the other areas of my body. The doctor gave me fluconazole tablets and ketoconazole cream. None of the things were working and the yeast overgrowth was getting worse. I had to completely eliminate carbohydrates from my diet and incorporate hefty doses of lactobacillus and bifido probiotics plus digestive enzymes. Finally, it is resolving including the disappearance of the eczema, which had been haunting me for a year and never had it before in my 71 years. Months of the prescribed treatments did nothing until I eliminated the carbs and introduced better bacteria.

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