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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
Mar 11

I read around a thousand words per minute but most of these are to reinforce our God given common sense. We can end this technocratic bullshit. We WIL outsmart and out maneuver them. Trust your gut instincts‼️

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Anna's avatar
Anna
Mar 12

There's no AI. it is pure marketing, there is no intelligence at work, only an enormous computation of statistical data, which is also a radical violation of our rights and our privacy.

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