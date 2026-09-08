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Frontier Academy's avatar
Frontier Academy
18h

The supermarket is not trivial. It is a miniature of the modern predicament: abundance without orientation.

We have been trained to mistake more options for more freedom, then blame ourselves when the endless comparison leaves us anxious, divided, and unable to choose. But a life crisis is rarely solved by finding the perfect option on a shelf.

It begins to resolve when we recover the capacity to ask a prior question: What is actually worth organizing my life around?

Without that inner axis, choice becomes consumption. With it, even a simple decision becomes an expression of sovereignty.

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V Z's avatar
V Z
1d

"The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club."😉

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