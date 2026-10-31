Thanks Hrvoje Morić for this article.

Civilization is on the cusp of some of the most transformative changes that have ever been seen. The people in control of most of the world are trying to instate a technocratic system of enslavement around the globe. They will use the AI surveillance grid (see my article on the AI surveillance grid as a tool of control for their coming technocracy. This technocratic state will result in depopulation, which is already under way, and encourage people to partake in transhumanist technologies that will further the control of the state and potentially eliminate free will as we know it.

Technocracy

What is a technocracy? The definition of technocracy is “the government or control of society or industry by an elite of technical experts.”- Oxford Languages.

The term was coined by William Henry Smyth in 1919, but it gained significant traction through the works of Thorstein Veblen and the efforts of Howard Scott, who founded the Technical Alliance in 1919 and later Technocracy Incorporated in the 1930s. Advocates of a technocracy believe a selected and unelected group of “experts” should be the ones in control of society. They would track and manage all the resources and dictate how they should be used, this includes humans. This unelected government would implement advanced technology to rule over the public. Technocracy can be an extreme form of socialism, communism or fascism which are all forms of totalitarianism where freedom, individual rights, free markets, property rights, or concepts such as natural law are limited or completely nonexistent and the power of the state is above all.

Many times in the past people have tried to implement a technocracy but have been unsuccessful. Some could even argue that Nazi Germany or Communist Russia were some of the first attempts at this.

The Technocracy Incorporated group was founded by Howard Scott and Marion King in 1932. The group proposed ideas such as eliminating money and replacing it with energy certificates, as well as suggesting all the resources be managed by a group of unelected “experts”. This is very similar to what groups like the WEF want to do now with carbon or social credit scores. They also want to create a society controlled by people they refer to as “stakeholders” who are essentially the ultra wealthy or influential. China in my opinion has been able to implement a form of technocracy and is probably the first successful society to do so. I believe China is being set up as the blueprint for the world, so if you want a glimpse into the future that the people in charge want for us, look no further than there.

There are two main reasons why technocracies have failed in the past. One being that societies, especially western countries, have been well educated and were instilled with ideologies of freedom, individual rights, free markets, free speech, and property rights which are all concepts of natural law. Unfortunately, in recent times this education has been under attack and these ideas of freedom have been replaced with ideologies such as socialism/communism paving the way for people to accept a technocratic society. The second main reason technocracy has failed in the past is because the technology to implement such a system did not exist, was not readily available or was kept hidden from the public.

The attack on the education system dumbing down so called “educated” people has been happening for decades, I would say it is close to being complete. Ideas such as moral relativism, postmodernism, critical race theory, gender ideology, feminism, hate speech, climate change, mass immigration, and socialism/communism have paved the way for people to accept a totalitarian society and the coming technocracy. It has also demoralized people into hating themselves or just to live for the moment and not care about the future. This is especially true for people who are Caucasian because it was predominantly white European or Western societies that have propagated the ideas of freedom across the world so this is why they are the ones targeted most heavily with these tactics of demoralization. A great example of the freedom Western/European societies have brought to the world is the abolishing of slavery from modern day society. In spite of this Western/European societies get blamed for slavery, something every culture has participated in and some still continue to this very day. The current education system puts people into a slave mindset and this is crucial in getting society to accept a technocracy; this is being done through propaganda being infused into the education system poisoning the minds of the youth.

The technology that will be instrumental in the creation of a technocracy has only just recently been developed at the scale needed for this system of enslavement. Smartphones are very important to this system as it allows propaganda to be streamed 24/7 into the minds of the public. It also allows for people to be tracked and monitored on a level never possible before. It makes it easy for the state to communicate to everyone at once or even individually and create things like a digital ID or vaccine passport system as we saw during the pandemic. In the future it can allow the state to create a social credit or carbon credit score, like seen in China. The creation of AI is very crucial in tracking and managing all this information and can even be used for censorship as well. AI is also important in the development of robotics and drones that can be used for surveillance and enforcement purposes. The internet is the infrastructure that all these components need to operate. The creation of technology like telecommunication networks or most recently starlink are covering the globe with internet access so there won't be anywhere these systems can't operate. I refer to all these systems as the AI surveillance grid. AI and robotics systems will also play a role in replacing workers in jobs whether It's in manufacturing, technology, arts, healthcare, legal, administration, government, or even politics. AI will be used to track and manage all the resources including humans. It can eventually even be used to implement news rules and restrictions based on ever changing algorithms. This will create a dystopian society with draconian rules that can change at a moment's notice.

At the forefront of these technologies are people like Elon Musk and others like Peter Theil. I believe their role is to build out the infrastructure for the coming technocracy. Elon's involvement in companies such as Open AI, starlink, X with Grok, Tesla with their robotics and car technologies are all important parts of the technocratic infrastructure. His grandparents would be proud of everything he has been able to accomplish in setting up the technocracy they wanted so badly. I also believe Trump’s role will be to help people like Musk and Theil in implementing these technologies into government. This is why Trump Is putting Elon in charge of D.O.G.E to clean up waste in the government that has become too big and bloated. Elon will probably get rid of many useless government employees and replace many of them with these new AI systems of control. Trump’s vice President JD Vance has close ties with Peter Theil who owns Palantir, an AI data collection and surveillance company. Palantir has already been working with the US government, military, and CIA in implementing these AI surveillance technologies for many years and I'm sure this will only increase under Trump.

So with the combination of the dumbing down of society and advancements in technology we are entering a time unlike anything in the past. The secret societies who are in control of most of the world that base their beliefs in satanism which is ultimately a lust for power and control now have built out the systems necessary for total domination. They have been planning this for centuries if not longer and have stayed mostly hidden behind the scenes using others as pawns to create the technologies necessary for everyone's enslavement. The coming worldwide system of technocracy powered by the AI surveillance grid will be their crowning achievement.

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Depopulation

The depopulation of the planet has been long planned and is already underway. Groups like the Club of Rome, Bilderberg, WEF, Trilateral Commission, United Nations, European Union along with many others have long discussed the “problem” of overpopulation. This myth of overpopulation has long been a tool of fear used by those in power to gain further control and manipulate the public. In reality the earth is far from being overpopulated and the only reason it seems that there is not enough resources is because those in power hoard them to themselves. Not only that but they intentionally mismanage these resources to maintain power and control. A perfect example of this is the mismanagement of the food supply or the intentional destruction of it to cause famine and death, or just to keep prices high to make people poor. Another great example of this is the manipulation of financial instruments to cause inflation and get people in excessive amounts of debt. Now that the evil people in power feel as if they have reached a point technologically and can finally implement their technocracy powered by AI and robotics, they don't have the need for so many people. This is why they will continue to accelerate their depopulation plan.

The plan for depopulation has many aspects to it. The use of war, famine, disease, contraceptives and abortion, poison food and pharmaceuticals are all favorite tactics of those in power. Lesser known tactics such as geoengineering or frequency based weapons can also be used. No matter the tactic, the objective is the same: increase the death rate and lower the birth rate. They have been using these tactics on the public for decades but in recent times it has really been ramped up. The targeting of children with poison vaccines gets worse every year because of this, so does the rates of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and chronic disease in the young. If they can't kill the kids they want them sick and complacent for the rest of their lives. The escalation of war around the world is resulting in many more deaths. Wars like in Ukraine or Gaza are great tactics for depopulation as well as causing division of the masses. This also plays into the divide and conquer strategy perfectly. The attacks on farmers and food are getting much worse, whether it's the increase in taxes, stealing of land, or just outright destruction of supply. It has been getting harder for farmers every year. The chemicals, additives and over processing of food keeps people unhealthy and shortens most people's lives as well. The education system is another vector of attack, encouraging the youth to not have kids and offering easy access to contraceptives and abortion. Who really knows the effects that all the cell towers, wifi, and cell phones are having on the population, I’m sure if we knew it would be quite frightening. All these methods are intentional and are designed to achieve the goal of depopulation. When combined together they are quite effective.

The most obvious escalation of the depopulation agenda was the pandemic. The use of lockdowns, deadly protocols in the hospitals, and later poison gene therapy “vaccines” have most likely done the most damage yet. Mandates and lockdowns have set a precedent for governments to do this again in the future paving the way for even more death to come. We still haven't even seen the full effects of what will happen to people who have taken the covid injection. People continue to die everyday and it has seemingly had a negative effect on fertility as well. Who knows what could happen over the long term. On top of all this, no one really knows what covid-19 actually was and if it was even a virus at all or what it was really meant to do, other than instill fear and allow for a totalitarian shift in society.

One of the most prominent pushers of the overpopulation narrative is none other than Bill Gates. He has seemingly either been appointed or appointed himself in overseeing the depopulation agenda. His obsession with vaccinating the world and giving access to contraceptives and abortions is clearly in line with the depopulation plan. He even likes to joke about it in his speeches where he has said “one of these numbers will have to get pretty close to 0” in reference to an equation about population and carbon emissions to meet net zero targets. He has even spoken openly about “flattening the curve of the population” in a video he made about overpopulation. Another agenda he likes to push is the fake climate change narrative. This narrative is anti-human at its core and is all about teaching people that humans are bad for the planet. Nothing could be further from the Truth, humans are stewards of the earth and are the natural caretakers a needed and necessary part of life. Even though we haven't been living fully up to our roll because we have lost our way and allowed evil people like Bill Gates along with others run the show. The fake climate change narrative is a perfect narrative for those in control to subjugate the masses. It's the perfect excuse for climate lockdowns, carbon credits, and 15 minute prison cities. Most of the people who believe this end up hating themselves, thinking that they are killing the planet. Bill Gates and many others are working hard to get the public to accept these lies, what better way to get a population to accept their own depopulation.

With all the fear mongering about overpopulation the reality Is that countries all over the world actually have a declining birthrate. This is the worst in western countries with mainly Caucasian populations. Western cultures have been targeted with the educational system teaching the youth not to have kids. This combined with poisoned food and pharmaceuticals making many people infertile. The constant increase in the cost of living through money printing and mass immigration also makes people avoid having children. Mass immigration also masks the decline in birthrates and changes the culture in society, usually for the worse.

The perpetrators of this depopulation agenda don't like to keep it a secret and openly discuss or mock the public with their plans. Bill Gates constantly makes remarks about it. Prince Philip said he would like to reincarnate as a deadly virus to solve overpopulation. Ph.D. Dennis Meadows, Club of Rome member, has said that he hopes that depopulation can be done peacefully and equally and wants the population to be only 1 billion. Ted Turner is another billionaire who has been very open about wanting there to be less people. Even monuments have been made like the Georgia guidestones with the first rule engraved on it is to keep the population at only 500 million. There are so many people in positions of power and influence who speak openly about wanting depopulation, I would struggle listing them all here.

The mass genocide of most people on the planet has been planned by the satanic secret societies who control the world for a long time. Now with the last pieces of the puzzle being put into place they are getting ready to finally achieve their goals.

Transhumanism

The transhumanist future is almost upon us, or maybe it has already just begun. One could say we are already becoming like cyborgs with just how integrated we have become with our smartphones and wearables. With the ability to access information almost anywhere and communicate with almost anyone at any time. Biometrics like heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, steps, and sleep can all be effortlessly tracked with a wearable smart device. It really does seem like we are already living in a sci-fi movie. This is only just the beginning of the merger between man and machine for better or for worse. With developments like Elon Musk's brainchip company Neurolink or with things like Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse, the lines between what makes us human and what is reality is starting to get blurred. We are told that these technologies will be for the benefit of humanity but I think it could just as easily be used for the enslavement or end of humanity as we know it.

Neurolink has already been put into the first human. In its most rudimentary form it currently has the ability to connect one's mind to a computer and give the user complete control over it with just their thoughts. In the future Elon has made claims that it could cure blindness, hearing loss and give disabled people back the ability to move their arms or legs, along with many other possibilities. This technology would seem to be a marvel but what could be the potential downside? The possibility of adverse health effects is always there with any medical intervention but what makes this even more insidious is the fact it opens up your mind to potentially be hacked or controlled. With the ability to control computers with your mind or restore your vision, hearing or ability to move, in theory you could upload information to the users mind or even control what they see, hear or feel. This would give nefarious actors the ability to take over people's bodies and minds. Just think how a tyrannical government or terrorist organization would use this kind of technology, if given access to it. I personally think this has long been a goal of the evil people in control, to develop this kind of technology to end up having complete control over the masses, turning them into programmable robots and in the process removing free will from humanity.

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Neurolink is just one of many developments in transhuman technologies. There are patents out there to tie crypto currencies to people's bodies and use someone's activities or thoughts to mine crypto. Instead of using computers as the nodes for the cryptos infrastructure it would use the bodies and minds of humans instead. This would give monetary rewards, in the form of crypto currency, to people who complete certain tasks that have been predetermined for them. What would those tasks be or who would be in control of this system? Imagine having your vaccine status, social media posts, or even your thoughts tied into such a system. This sounds like something out of a dystopian horror movie. The development of nanotechnology could make tech like Neurolink look like child's play. Some people theorize that things like neurolink could be accomplished with an injection or even something that could be sprayed in the air. There are already patents for technologies to accomplish such things. This could allow for the mass deployment of transhumanist technologies even on to people who would have otherwise refused it. Some people have speculated that these technologies already exist and are being implemented now.

Currently we have the IOT (internet of things) which refers to the network of smart devices in the world. This could be anything from your smartphone, smartwatch, oven, fridge, car, etc that connect to the internet. All these devices have the capability of being tracked and monitored and could one day be used to give you a social or carbon credit score. The next step in this is called IOB (internet of bodies) which refers to a network of human bodies and/or minds being monitored and tracked. Using these transhumanist technologies that are currently being developed, along with AI the goal is to make a network that tracks people's biometrics, location, activities and eventually thoughts. This is all in the hope of not just monitoring people but controlling how they act and what they think.

Companies are currently creating artificial womb technology for the purposes of helping people who can't have children do so. In the future if they continue to depopulate the planet and destroy fertility artificial wombs may become the common way of birth. This would provide people with the opportunity to genetically alter children and integrate transhuman tech from birth. Even people who are not born in these artificial womb facilities could be offered the chance to genetically alter themselves through technology like CRISPR. This could be promoted as a good idea and sold to the public as making them better than they currently are. The people in power could use this technology to create a slave race of programmable humans. I believe this could be the long term goal to depopulate the earth with normal humans and repopulate the earth with genetically altered programmable transhumanism slaves made in artificial womb facilities.

People like Noah Harri of the WEF have openly stated how they believe free will and right and wrong are just an illusion. He has even said with the technology we have now humans have become hackable animals that could be programmed. This ideology of moral relativism and not believing in free will is satanic in nature and is a core belief of the satanic secret societies that run most of the world. This is why they are creating these transhumanist technologies with the goal of eventually destroying the free will that was bestowed upon us all from the creator. They hate free will, freedom, individual rights, property rights and natural law and everything they do is to destroy these fundamental properties of the universe.

Conclusion

The world is run by psychotic people who are a part of satanic secret societies and they only care about themselves. They are willing to do anything to gain more power and control. They have been working behind the scenes for many centuries to get to the point we are at now, using people as pawns to create technologies for their own death or enslavement. The people in these secret societies have the ultimate goal of becoming like gods in control of everything. Unfortunately for them they will never achieve this.

Society needs to wake up and accept the uncomfortable truths that most people don't want to face. We must unite together and demand accountability and justice from those in power who are trying to kill and enslave us. Then society needs to be based on a foundation of freedom, individual rights, free markets, property rights and natural law. We need to cherish humanity and have love and respect for one another and try to help those around us, to create a society that benefits all and not just a few at the very top.

If not we might just end up dead or worse living in a technocratic transhumanist hell powered by an AI surveillance grid.

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