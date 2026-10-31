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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
1d

If it ever becomes terrorism vs. transhumanism, that'll be when the terrorists become the good guys.

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ricci's avatar
ricci
21h

We only abolished slavery, because it became embarrassing for governments to continue doing it and so that reparations could be paid to surviving families of the slave owners. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/ng-interactive/2026/sep/14/royal-crown-branded-africans-britain-monarchy-slave-trade-trafficking?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other&fbclid=Iwb21leAUXPKpjbGNrBRc7aHBkb2YBZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMzUwNjg1NTMxNzI4AAEet0d0osDDQwvBEcvKYAORB4Y7QfLGSF1dUuwK91EP2OAX3bSw94CliPdV4OQ_aem_wN4zHcx7J6gy0DcDeX548g

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