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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1d

When your property taxes go up 43 percent because of mismanagement of county funds. You know real quick who really owns your property. I sold my house a decade ago. I live in income based housing in a small rural area and only pay 30 percent of my income. I do not have to cut grass. Or maintain the property. I do not have to pay ridiculous insurance. Plus I don’t have to worried about being sued because someone had a slip and fall on the sidewalk. Yes, that really happened.

If something breaks I call for maintenance. Real nice two bedroom duplex with brand new hardwood floors all new appliances. I’m much happier here than when I was a homeowner.

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
1d

Well, all that on top of the IRS taking your house(s) on false charges. Your husband just died, and there's no one to defend you against the bullies that came out of nowhere to terrorize you. The good, no, great news, is that soon none of this will matter. Jesus returns to settle all accounts, judge in righteousness, and time will be no more. No more crying, no more dying, and no more concern for material goods! So make your day count where it matters; loving God and loving people.🎶

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