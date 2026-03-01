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Jelleke Wierenga's avatar
Jelleke Wierenga
Mar 2

The more I read about the sickening and repulsive acts and lives of our so-called leaders, the more I am reminded of Psalm 146: "Do not put your trust in princes, in mortal men, who cannot save. When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing. Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the LORD his God ..."

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DNPmom's avatar
DNPmom
Mar 2

History is always fascinating and illuminating, as long as it is true and not a rewrite by the successors. This article has much info that has been hidden from the general public, like much of politics is for far too long.

One thing I have an issue with...calling underage girls and boys prostitutes, they aren't, they are sexually abused and sex trafficked Children who had no choice in what happened to them. It is sad that reports were made to appropriate authorities and law agencies, and yet NOTHING was ever done here...nothing! Sexual abuse by powerful individuals has been going on for eons. It is exposed,for a moment and then a newer story is highlighted and sex abuse fades to the shadows...over and over again. A society full.of sheeple minded humans is so easy to control and manipulate. History tells us it happens every damn time. So, here we go again. Add these stories to the Epstein tales, they are the same...powerful, corrupted people continue to control the world we know. But why? Why are the Bushes and Clintons, and Obama's of the world allowed to harm the masses freely, without remorse, and continue to reap rewards in politics globally???

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