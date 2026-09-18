Have you ever wondered what else could possess the terrifying power to control time? We usually view time as a straight line moving only forward, but the people of the ancient Maya civilization did not see time through this simple lens. They viewed time as an endless cycle that repeats over and over, and absolute control over this cycle rested in the hands of their elite class.

Today, I watched a video on YouTube titled Maya Religion Explained from the channel Religion for Breakfast. The video was quite informative, but to me, it felt like much was left unaddressed.

As an analyst, my job is not to remain satisfied with just looking at the outer surface. I have to search for those dark and hidden truths within that are kept from ordinary people. I have always maintained this perspective in my writing.

I researched deeper beyond the video and uncovered some shocking data that will present the entire concept of the Maya civilization to you in a completely new light.

The video begins with Bishop James Ussher, who fixed a specific date for the creation of the Earth. But the Maya held a concept of time far deeper than theirs. For the Maya, the world began on August 11, 3114 BCE.

Now, if you wonder why they chose this date, you have to delve into the Maya’s study of time.

The Maya did not view time from a single dimension. They controlled time through multiple cycles. One of their cycles was 260 days, called the Tzolkin, which regulated their religious rituals. Another cycle was 365 days, which they called the Haab. This Haab was a calendar of 18 months, with 20 days in each month, followed by 5 days at the end that were considered extremely inauspicious.

The Maya believed that during these five days, ghosts and spirits descended upon the Earth. But even more terrifying than these was their Long Count calendar. It was based on this Long Count calendar that the concept of 13 Baktuns emerged, which sparked the terrible rumor of the world ending in 2012. There is even a movie about this! Anyone who has seen it, let me know in the comments!

Actually, from my research, I found that the Maya never believed the world would be destroyed in 2012. Maya eschatology—or their belief regarding the ultimate fate of the world—is completely different from the apocalyptic beliefs of the West.

They believed that when one cycle ends, another new cycle begins. To them, creation was an endless loop that continuously recurs.

Now the question arises: why did their kings create such a complex system of tracking time? The answer is control. Those who can claim to predict the dates of the creation and destruction of the world become godlike figures to ordinary people.

It was, in full measure, a form of psychological warfare.

By binding people to a massive cycle of time, they rendered their rule unquestionable. The foundation of their psychology was that when individuals perceive themselves as insignificant against infinite time, they naturally remain subservient to those in power.

However, absolute power cannot be maintained through calendars alone. Controlling the people requires extreme visual proof, and that is where the most terrifying and shocking aspect of Maya civilization emerges: the ritual of bloodletting.

The video does mention auto-sacrifice, but the brutal details beneath it were avoided.

As I explored the deeper aspects of this subject, I learned what terrifying methods Maya kings and queens practiced to offer blood sacrifices to their gods.

You will shudder to hear that kings used sharp obsidian stone blades and stingray spines to pierce their own genitals and draw blood. This is no myth; it is a proven historical fact.

Queens pulled thorned ropes through their tongues to shed blood.

Evidence from an inscription of a queen named Lady Xoc shows how she performed this bloodletting ritual publicly. That blood was dropped onto tree bark and burned so that the gods would descend with the smoke.

Now you might wonder: why did they endure such pain?

What was the need to suffer so much agony?