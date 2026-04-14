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Dj Niwa's avatar
Dj Niwa
2d

You have Christ conscience first the life cycle and Fibonacci is the death cycle here programmed into nature? https://rumble.com/v6pji9r-theres-a-timeline-split.html

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FIDEL VELEZ's avatar
FIDEL VELEZ
2d

This is the new numerology. Complete and total nonsense 😁

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