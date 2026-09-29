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Imagine you are sitting at your study table or in front of your laptop working on something very urgent, when suddenly your mind tells you, “Hey, let’s go grab some tea” or “Let’s check if there are any messages on the phone.” You finish your tea or unlock your phone, but the thread of concentration is broken right there. Or consider this: whenever you feel down, an intense urge suddenly arises to open a shopping app and order something, or under the pretext of refreshing yourself during work breaks, you repeatedly open the fridge looking for food. These highly familiar, everyday behaviors of ours are by no means coincidences. Under the guise of these ordinary tasks, the brain isn’t actually running away from work; rather, it is disguisedly seeking a drop of quick dopamine gratification.

The greatest illusion of human nature is that we believe our decisions, emotions, feelings, and preferences are entirely the product of our own independent thoughts. From picking up the phone first thing in the morning to being drawn to a particular product before going to sleep at night, or being stirred by a specific political ideology, we assume everything is part of our personality. Yet, when we perform a subtle dissection of neuroscience and behavioral science, a chilling truth comes to light. The human brain is fundamentally a biochemical mechanism or a complex biological algorithm. Dark psychology and modern neuro-manipulation are actually profound scientific techniques for reverse-engineering certain biological features, evolutionary vulnerabilities, and neurochemical loops of the human brain. Behind this game of controlling the free will of millions of people with invisible strings lies a set of solid and proven rules of science.

Our subconscious mind is always in search of a specific chemical drive, which in scientific terms is called the dopaminergic pathway. In the mid-20th century, the famous psychologist B. F. Skinner uncovered a fascinating psychological truth through his operant conditioning research. He introduced the variable ratio reinforcement schedule, or the rule of uncertain rewards. The research showed that if an animal is given a reward at completely uncertain times instead of for every specific task, the level of addiction in its brain increases manifold. Modern neuroimaging studies or fMRI scans reveal that when a person faces extreme uncertainty instead of predictable outcomes, abnormal amounts of the neurotransmitter dopamine begin to be secreted in the ventral tegmental area and nucleus accumbens regions of the brain. Modern tech giants have very cleverly translated this biological trap into the digital world. Just like pulling the lever on a casino slot machine where a person does not know whether they will hit the jackpot or return empty-handed the next time, every single infinite scroll or notification pull with a finger on a social media feed acts as a digital casino spin for the brain. Whether the very next video after a scroll will make you laugh, surprise you, or annoy you—this intense uncertainty traps your brain in an endless dopamine loop, and you unwittingly lose track of time, surrendering your life behind a screen.

The prefrontal cortex, located at the front of our brain, is the primary control center for human conscience, reasoning, long-term decision-making, and emotional restraint. It is essentially what sets humans apart from animals and gives us a unique intellectual entity. However, the scientific truth is that the metabolic capacity and energy of the prefrontal cortex are extremely limited. In his research, psychologist George Miller showed that human working memory can process only a small amount of information at a time. The flood of short-form content, constant notifications, and information that we are currently drowning in is referred to in science as cognitive overload. When the brain is continuously stimulated day after day by thousands of flashes of color, rapidly changing scenes, and chaotic information, the metabolic energy or glucose of the prefrontal cortex gets depleted rapidly. This is known as decision fatigue or the brain getting fried. When the prefrontal cortex becomes exhausted and temporarily inactive, the reins of the human subconscious are handed over to the brain’s primitive and emotional parts—the amygdala and the limbic system. As a result, a person loses their own judgment and becomes intensely emotional, restless, irritable, and extremely vulnerable to any external psychological manipulation.

Capitalizing on this neuro-vulnerability of the brain, it is possible to implant untruths as absolute truths in the human mind, scientific proof of which was found in the 1977 illusory truth effect experiments introduced by researcher Hasher and his team. Our brain always wants to finish tasks quickly with minimal energy, a concept known as cognitive economy. When the brain repeatedly processes a specific piece of information or phrase, its perceptual fluency—the ease of processing that information—dramatically increases. The brain makes the mistake of accepting this effortless processing as the truth subconsciously, without verifying it with its own logic. fMRI studies have clearly shown that while evaluating a false statement that has been heard or seen repeatedly, the brain’s critical analysis centers remain somewhat dormant. From the well-thought-out propaganda of corporate branding to the creation of political cults, human perceptual fluency is weaponized everywhere to establish a completely fictional narrative as an absolute truth within the subconscious mind.

According to famous neuropsychologist Donald Hebb’s fundamental law, neurons that fire electrical signals together build permanent connections with each other. This capacity of the human brain to adapt is called neuroplasticity. Just as it helps humans learn new skills, under the grip of dark psychology, it ironically becomes a cause of human destruction. When we constantly face hyper-stimulation, artificial excitement, or artificial dopamine spikes like pornography, neuroplasticity completely alters the brain’s neural pathways. As a reaction to this abnormal firing of neurons, the brain reduces the number of dopamine D2 receptors to protect itself, a process known in science as down-regulation. The disastrous consequence of this is that the simple pleasures of normal life—such as reading a book, walking in nature, talking to a loved one, or focusing on a difficult task—start feeling completely bland and boring. People then begin to suffer from extreme mental emptiness, depression, and loneliness, and to fill that void, they repeatedly jump right back into the traps of artificial stimuli orchestrated by dark psychology.

The reality is that in the modern era, the battles of major powers are no longer fought for geographical borders or worldly resources; the most precious and rare commodity in the world today is your attention. A large part of whom you will love, whom you will hate, what you will buy from the market, or whether you will remain satisfied with your life or plunge into extreme despair is now being determined in the background by subtle neuro-algorithms and psychological manipulation. When you cannot sit alone in peace inside your own mind even for five minutes, when silence haunts you, you must understand that the sovereignty of your consciousness has been taken over by someone else. Dark psychology or neuro-hacking is not something imaginary; it is a clever misuse of specific biological processes of the human brain. To break free from the shackles of this psychological slavery, there is no alternative to becoming aware of one’s own neurochemical mechanism, dopamine loop, and subconscious psychology. Practicing deep thought, keeping the prefrontal cortex active, and taking the remote control of your attention back into your own hands is the only intellectual revolution required to preserve one’s integrity, personality, and fundamental existence in this era of technology-driven conspiracy.