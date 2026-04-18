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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
9h

I’m sorry this person endured this, but it’s NOT mainly homosexual parenting. It was just horrible parenting.

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Royal Catchfly's avatar
Royal Catchfly
4h

I grew up in a heterosexual parented household where my parents divorced when I was young, my dad had revolving girlfriends and was physically and emotionally abusive, my mom’s new husband constantly belittled her and us (his step children) and in turn my mom was extremely emotionally unstable and offloaded all that instability onto me. I have seen plenty of heterosexual couples commodify their kids or just have kids to try and save a marriage. In my mind this totally distracts from the more difficult conversation to be had which is we live in a society that ultimately sees children as an inconvenience at best and hates them at worst and is filled with parents and potential parents to be, regardless if they are straight or gay, who do not contemplate the gravity of bringing another consciousness into this world and never will. This is just scapegoating and division tactics at its finest.

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