New Jersey is full of MK-ULTRA activity, from Mischief Night, a destructive holiday that does not exist in other parts of the country, to the Jersey Devil, which seems to be some sort of mind control experiment.

There’s good reason why the sports teams from the local high school, in Westfield, New Jersey, are called the Blue Devils. Here’s one of their logos….

Charles Addams was born in Westfield, New Jersey. He drew the Addams Family comics, which later became a t.v. show, full of satanic signaling. He vacationed at Cape May, where we went to the beach, and he based his drawings on a house there.

The Addams Family seemed campy and ridiculous, and we all watched it; but the jokes were sick, and there were frequent invocations of satanism and torture.

Gomez just didn’t look right, although everyone thought he was cool.

What’s more, Uncle Fester looked suspiciously like Aleister Crowley, the satanist reputed to have sired Barbara Bush, who kept her child’s foetus in a jar.

In the 1960s and 1970s, there was a lot of satanism on TV and the movies.

Dark Shadows is only one example, which schoolchildren raced home to watch. It featured zombies, man-made monsters, and a parallel universe–the hallmarks of MK-ULTRA.

An older example was Bell, Book, & Candle, which Fritz Springmeier and Cisco Wheeler discuss in their seminal works on Illuminati mind control. Here you can see hypnosis and sexual slavery in action.

As late as the 1980s, films with Vincent Price were a staple on the back channels.

Then there was Bewitched, which picked up a satanic theme. I have a strange affinity for this one, which makes me think it was used on me. Certainly, it reminds me of the suburban environment of the 1970s, and I remember seeing it on television.

A ritual murder occurred in Springfield Township, Union County, New Jersey, involving an American teenager named Jeannette DePalma (August 3, 1956 – c. August 7, 1972). DePalma is believed to have been killed on or around August 7, 1972, amid reports of widespread satanic activity in the nearby Watchung Reservation.

At the foot of Wychwood stood a spooky gatehouse. Years later, a fire tore through it. Although it was deemed an accident, one of the owners, Courtney Schael, was arrested for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and interfering with administration of law. She bit one police officer, and kicked two others, as she was dragged from the scene, while the fire company tried to extinguish the blaze. That’s the kind of insane behavior that indicates mind control–not only by satanists but by the CIA.

In the video below, NIMH advertises its manipulation of memory.