What is the true nature of fear, and where does it stem from? When we imagine an unseen presence in the dark, is there truly something there, or does our brain simply construct the outline of an unknown danger to warn us? For ages, humans have crafted countless stories to make sense of the mysteries and dangers surrounding them. These stories are not mere fairy tales or fictional anecdotes; rather, they are the “survival codes” or primitive defense mechanisms of ancient humans.

To ensure their survival in hostile environments, ancient civilizations personified their fears into various mythological monsters, disseminating them as warnings across every level of society.

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Recently, I was watching a highly intriguing piece of content that offered a deep analysis of the origins and cultural evolution of the Ghoul, one of the most terrifying creatures in Arabian mythology. Listening to the entire discussion forced my analytical mind to look at things from a completely new perspective.

As a modern individual looking back at ancient myths and folktales, I no longer see them as just stories of monsters and demons. Instead, I perceive them as a fascinating medium of “data transmission” or knowledge transfer from antiquity. It truly amazes me how people manifested the unknown perils of the harsh and terrifying desert environment into the form of the Ghoul as a way to caution their society.

Today, I am going to share with you some profound insights into the entire journey of this bizarre creature’s psychological and cultural evolution—from the sandy expanses of ancient Arabia to modern pop culture—which might completely alter your perspective.

The desert has always been a vast and unforgiving test for humanity. In ancient Arabia, devoid of any modern technology, crossing the vast desert alone in the dead of night was synonymous with gambling with one’s own life. It was precisely from this context that the concept of the Ghoul was born.

From a linguistic perspective, the word “Ghoul” derives from an Arabic root meaning to destroy or to kill. In other words, from the very beginning, the existence of this creature was directly linked to a psychological sense of danger. Digging deeper into history reveals that the roots of this concept are even older, directly connected to the underworld demons of Mesopotamia known as Gallu. However, the Arabs adapted this Mesopotamian concept to their own extreme environment, giving it an entirely new dimension.

In the pre-Islamic era, Arabs believed that Ghouls resided in desolate, uninhabited deserts or among ancient ruins. They would disorient ordinary travelers and lure them to their deaths. What we call “risk management” in modern corporate or business strategy, these ancient myths executed with absolute precision.

A psychological concept or image like the Ghoul was created precisely to make ordinary people understand that traveling alone in the desert or wandering near ruins at night without reason is extremely perilous.

The most fascinating aspect is the Ghoul’s ability to change form, or its shapeshifting nature. According to folklore, they could easily deceive travelers by taking the guise of a beautiful woman or an ordinary person. Lore suggests that these Ghouls, taking on a female form, attempted to abduct many people. Furthermore, Moroccan folklore speaks of a notorious female Ghoul named Aicha Kandicha, who would assume the form of a stunningly beautiful woman near riverbanks or bodies of water to attract young men, only to brutally murder them later. Her true identity could only be recognized by her goat-like or camel-like legs.

This concept of shapeshifting reminds me of a deep and eternal pattern in human psychology. Danger never presents itself to us in its true, terrifying form. Danger is always wrapped in an attractive, deceptive, and seemingly safe package.

The people of ancient Arabia understood this ultimate truth very well. They realized that a flame seen from afar in the desert, or the friendly demeanor of a stranger, could actually be a deadly trap. Therefore, they used the Ghoul’s shapeshifting ability as a powerful metaphor to teach their society to stay alert against such illusions.

A famous poet from the pre-Islamic era of Arabia was named Ta’abbata Sharran. The meaning of this peculiar name is “he who carries an evil under his armpit.” The story behind this name is one of the most thrilling and instructive chapters in Ghoul mythology.

According to folklore, while traveling through the desert one day, this poet spotted a lone sheep. Thinking it might just be an ordinary stray sheep, he picked it up, tucked it under his arm to rescue it, and began walking toward home. But the further he walked, the more he began to feel the sheep’s weight increasing unnaturally. It felt to him as if he were carrying the burden of a massive boulder.

At one point, unable to bear the weight any longer, he set it down on the ground, only to discover that it was no ordinary sheep, but rather a hideous-looking Ghoul. According to the poet’s own description, the Ghoul had a cleft, cat-like face, and its two legs were cloven like those of a camel or a goat. The poet instantly killed it with a single strike of his sword.

As an analyst, I believe this story serves as an excellent metaphor for excessive greed or the silent danger of blindly embracing the unknown without verification. The core essence of this tale is the practical lesson that picking up an unfamiliar treasure in the desert can ultimately lead to one’s own undoing.

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Another bizarre rule hidden within the mythology that made me think deeply is the One Strike Rule.

In Arabian folklore, it was said that the only way to kill a Ghoul was to strike it exactly once with a sword. Even though the Ghoul displayed a terrifying form—completely twisting its head around—he remained entirely unperturbed and killed it with a single strike of his sword. (It should be noted that this is not a historically verified event from reliable sources; it is simply part of Arabian folklore.)

According to the lore, if you strike a Ghoul a second time, it will resurrect, and you would then have to strike it a thousand more times to kill it again. After the first blow, the Ghoul often feigns death or begs to be struck one more time. However, falling into that emotional trap guarantees certain doom.

Behind this bizarre rule, I see profound psychological and decision-making insights. It teaches us that the final resolution to any crisis must be highly decisive and confident. Once the right decision is made, revisiting the same issue out of hesitation or excessive emotion only makes the problem more complicated. Perhaps ancient people wanted to impart this very technique of maintaining mental fortitude and focus to their future generations through these stories.

My favorite part of this long historical journey is the perspective of the Mu’tazila, or the rationalist school of scholars. In particular, the famous 9th-century philosopher and thinker Al-Jahiz must be mentioned.

In his vast zoological treatise, he meticulously analyzed the existence of the Ghoul from a scientific and psychological standpoint. Al-Jahiz argued with great conviction that the Ghoul is not an actual physical creature; rather, it is entirely an illusion or hallucination of the human brain. He brilliantly explained that when a person is completely alone in the vast desert, the surrounding emptiness, isolation, and extreme psychological stress exert a severe negative impact on their mind.

Consequently, that person begins to perceive the sound of the wind, the movement of shadows, or any ordinary occurrence as the presence of an intelligent and ferocious monster. Especially in a society where individuals are raised hearing terrifying tales of the Ghoul from childhood, the subconscious mind has already painted a horrific picture of this demon. In moments of perceived danger, it feels to them as if that very subconscious fear has manifested into a tangible reality right before their eyes.

This analysis by Al-Jahiz clearly reminds me of modern-day cognitive biases or psychological fallacies. The rational, analytical framework that Al-Jahiz established a millennium ago remains equally relevant and essential today for our corporate decision-making and critical thinking in modern life.

Now, let us come to the biggest twist, or the story of historical data corruption.

In modern global pop culture, we perceive the Ghoul as a hideous monster that exhumes and devours corpses from graveyards. However, upon deeper analysis, I discovered that classical Arabic literature and folklore never contained any mention of Ghouls eating corpses. So, where did this gruesome concept originate, and how did it become intertwined with the original lore?

The answer lies in 18th-century Europe, during the time when the French Orientalist Antoine Galland was translating One Thousand and One Nights (The Arabian Nights).

Galland did not merely stop at translating; to captivate his French and European readers, he introduced numerous new elements and characters to the original tales. The story of Sidi Nouman was crafted in exactly this manner.

In this tale, Sidi Nouman begins to notice his wife Amina’s bizarre behavior. One day, he follows her and witnesses a horrifying scene: his wife is actually a shapeshifting Ghoul who, along with other Ghouls, is digging up human graves and devouring corpses. This concept of exhuming and eating corpses is a direct influence of European vampire mythology.

Galland understood that his European readers would not resonate with the fear of getting lost in the desert as much as they would be terrified by tales of graveyard corpse-thieves or bloodthirsty monsters. Therefore, he dragged the Ghoul from the Arabian desert straight into the European graveyard.

I view this as a masterclass example of cultural mutation and market adaptation. When a folktale enters a different culture, it completely repackages itself to align with the psychology of a global audience.

Reflecting deeply on this entire phenomenon, I realized that these ancient folktales are not merely fairy tales; rather, they are living time capsules of human psychology and societal evolution. The Ghoul is not a supernatural creature; it is an eternal symbol of our unknown fears and insecurities. For ages, humanity has desperately tried to give a specific shape or form to its fears in an attempt to conquer them.

When we play video games like the Fallout series, battle monsters in Dungeons & Dragons, or watch George Romero movies, we might get scared seeing zombies called Ghouls, but we rarely pause to think that the roots of this name lie hidden in the uncharted sandy expanses of ancient Arabia. Over time, the Ghoul has not only changed its physical form, but it has also perfectly adapted to humanity’s evolving fears.

For the people of ancient Arabia, the greatest fear was getting lost in the desert, whereas in the modern era, the manifestation of our fears is much more psychological and complex. This entire evolution teaches us a profound truth: humans can never entirely erase their fears; instead, over time, we simply give our fears new names and create new narratives.

In today's modern world, we may not have to cross the vast sandy deserts of Arabia on foot, but we are all traversing some unknown corporate or career desert every single day. Even there, various types of invisible Ghouls or hidden dangers are constantly waiting for us. It could be a bad investment, a premature career decision, or an unknown fear hidden deep within our own minds, which constantly tries to deceive us through its shapeshifting.

I am confident that today’s cultural and psychological analysis will compel you to completely rethink ancient mythology and human fear. When you look at your own life or career, do you perceive the existence of any such invisible Ghoul that is constantly trying to mislead you? You might want to think deeply about how you can tackle that unknown fear or confusion through logic and analysis.

Perhaps there is a rational analyst hiding inside you as well, just waiting for the right moment. This perspective might help you decode the world around you in a completely new way. Feel free to share your thoughts and personal observations about such invisible obstacles in life, because knowledge and new ideas truly have no boundaries.

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