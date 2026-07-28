Today, I was watching a remarkable analysis on the Aperture channel about Quantum Consciousness Theory. As an analyst, I always try to search for the deeper truth behind information. And while researching this topic in detail, I realized just how fragile the foundation of what we consider reality truly is.

I felt that these groundbreaking ideas should not remain confined to the closed doors of scientists. So, I decided to share the entire journey of my thoughts with you. I am sure that after diving deep into these topics, you will never look at the world around you in the same ordinary way again.

According to the laws of classical physics, our universe is extremely orderly and deterministic. Just as a thermometer does not create temperature but merely measures an already existing one, we similarly assume that every object around us has a definite shape and position. But quantum mechanics completely shatters this concept.

At the quantum level, a particle has no fixed position or properties before it is measured. It exists in all possible locations and states at the same time. In scientific terms, this state is called superposition.

Until we observe it, it has no definite form. The entire phenomenon is expressed using a mathematical wave function.

But the biggest problem arises when a human or an instrument observes that particle—at that exact moment, the wave function collapses and the particle takes on a definite real form. This mathematical calculation is so precise that all of our modern technology today is built upon it. From GPS to MRI machines to transistors, everything relies on this theory. Yet, even though the theory works brilliantly, it never clearly explains why the mere act of observation causes a probability to become reality. In scientific terms, this unresolved mystery is called the Measurement Problem.

To escape this discomfort, early scientists took refuge in a concept known as the Copenhagen Interpretation. They suggested that quantum mechanics doesn’t actually describe reality itself, but rather highlights the limits of our knowledge about reality. However, this argument didn’t hold water for very long. Questions began to arise as to what exactly qualifies as an ‘observation.’ When a particle comes into contact with a measuring instrument, the information is processed, reaches the retina of our eye, and finally hits the brain—at which precise step does the wave function collapse?

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The famous scientist John von Neumann mathematically demonstrated that every link in this chain, even our brain, operates under quantum rules. Therefore, within the physical structure itself, there is no place where this collapse could occur. He drew a groundbreaking conclusion: he stated that the only place where this collapse can happen is within our awareness, or consciousness. In other words, without a conscious observer, nothing in the universe can have a definite physical existence.

This idea sparked intense debate among scientists.

Another scientist, Eugene Wigner, pushed the complexity even further through a thought experiment.

Suppose a friend of yours is inside a sealed laboratory, observing a quantum particle. They see the particle take on a definite form. However, to you—standing outside the laboratory—the entire system inside remains in a state of potential possibilities. Until you open the laboratory door and ask your friend what they saw, that reality has no definite form for you. This implies that reality is entirely dependent on the observer. It is a deeply perplexing thought, as it indirectly suggests that the observer themselves could exist in a superposition.

And right here, a massive clash emerges between physics and neuroscience. Modern neuroscience can brilliantly explain which part of our brain, if damaged, will cause us to lose specific memories, or how our nerves transmit information. But neuroscience can never explain why our inner world of experience feels the way it does. A computer can easily process data faster than a human, yet it possesses no subjective feelings. Science has no physical or mechanical explanation for the sensation created in our minds when we see the color red, or the pain we feel when we get hurt.

In scientific terms, this is known as the Hard Problem of Consciousness.

On one hand, quantum mechanics suggests that consciousness is required to give reality a definite form. On the other hand, neuroscience doesn’t even know how consciousness actually arises in the first place. As I tried to deeply reconcile these two ideas, it occurred to me that perhaps they aren’t two separate problems after all. Perhaps consciousness isn’t just a mechanical byproduct of the universe, but rather a fundamental foundation of the universe itself.

The renowned mathematician Roger Penrose attempted to give this line of thought a mathematical and scientific structure. Using Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems, he demonstrated that human intelligence and perception can never be fully explained through standard algorithms or mathematical procedures. Humans can easily grasp many truths that even a supercomputer cannot mathematically prove. This implies that our brain does not operate like an ordinary digital machine. Penrose proposed that quantum processes must be at work inside our brains. However, he couldn’t pinpoint exactly where in the brain these processes were occurring.

Right around that time, he met Stuart Hameroff, an anesthesiologist.

While putting patients under anesthesia, Hameroff noticed that anesthetics could temporarily erase consciousness without shutting down the brain’s fundamental operations. His research revealed that anesthetics directly affect extremely tiny structures called microtubules located inside brain neurons. These microtubules are highly ordered, much like crystals. Together, Penrose and Hameroff proposed that these microtubules actually function as individual quantum processors. When this quantum superposition inside the brain reaches a specific threshold under gravitational effects, it collapses, and each collapse generates a specific moment of conscious experience. Our consciousness, then, is not a continuous flow, but rather a sequence of countless quantum collapses occurring every second.

Scientists initially dismissed this theory as sheer madness.

They argued that the brain’s environment is far too warm and noisy for any quantum state to survive. Yet, the laws of nature are always more astonishing than human imagination. Later, scientists discovered that plants actually utilize quantum mechanics at room temperature during photosynthesis.

This discovery proved that the presence of quantum processes in biology is by no means impossible. Our brain may have evolved to sit right at the boundary between classical physics and quantum mechanics.

And if our brain truly operates under the laws of quantum mechanics, the implications are breathtaking. One of the strangest phenomena in quantum mechanics is quantum entanglement—or non-locality. When two quantum particles become entangled, no matter how vast the cosmic distance between them, a change in the state of one instantaneously affects the other.

Albert Einstein disliked this concept so much that he famously dubbed it ‘spooky action at a distance.’ Yet modern experiments have repeatedly proven that this phenomenon is entirely real. It means that everything in the universe is tied together by an invisible thread. And if our consciousness is part of this quantum process, then our minds are not merely trapped inside our skulls. Our brain might be deeply interconnected with the entire cosmos. We like to imagine our bodies as distinct, separate entities, but in reality, our existence might just be a localized manifestation of the universe’s vast quantum field.

This thought has led me toward yet another fascinating realization.

A scientist named Donald Hoffman analyzed evolution from a different perspective.

According to him, nature never rewards us for perceiving ultimate truth; rather, it has evolved us purely for survival. Just as on a computer screen we don’t see the complex internal hardware but instead see user-friendly icons and folders to get work done easily, the space, time, and physical universe around us act as a similar interface. In Hoffman’s view, space, time, and objects are not fundamental truths, but merely illusions constructed by our brains for survival. The true reality is an invisible web of communication among countless conscious agents. Consciousness does not arise from matter; rather, consciousness creates a illusory projection of matter.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

An even more mind-bending concept is the Many-Worlds Interpretation.

This theory posits that the quantum superposition never actually collapses. Whenever a measurement or observation is made, the universe splits into countless branching paths. In other words, every single possibility actually occurs in reality. According to this theory, countless versions of you exist across infinite parallel universes. And from this springs the bizarre notion of quantum immortality.

Because your consciousness can never experience its own non-existence or death, from your own perspective, you will always remain alive in the specific universe where your existence somehow persists. Here, death is not a singular, absolute event; rather, it is a long process of branching through the pathways of existence.

After deeply analyzing all of these concepts, a profound realization dawned upon me.

For so long, we have viewed the universe as a vast, lifeless machine where human beings are nothing more than tiny, accidental anomalies. But Quantum Consciousness Theory shows us that the universe is not complete on its own. The universe needs our consciousness in order to perceive itself. We are not mere spectators looking in from the outside. We are the active medium through which the universe experiences its own existence.

You, I, and every person around us are simply different expressions of the exact same underlying process. This is a realization that may not yet be fully proven in a laboratory, but its underlying logic is something we cannot simply brush aside.

As a seeker of knowledge and an analyst, this theory has completely transformed the foundation of how I used to think about the purpose of my existence on this Earth. We are not merely slaves to mechanical laws. Our consciousness is an integral part of the universe’s shaping process. When we observe something, we are not just collecting data—we are giving that moment’s reality a definite form. This ability might not seem very useful in our daily lives, but it proves that in the vastness of the cosmos, our significance is by no means small.

I want you all to think about these matters in a new way as well. The concrete reality we see when we look around us might actually be nothing more than a vast field of possibilities reflected in the mirror of our own minds.

This new perspective might compel you, too, to reconsider your existence and the world around you. Amidst the daily hustle of life, take a little time to look deep into your mind and ask yourself: Are you truly just a tiny part of this universe, or is the entire universe hidden within you?

Revealed Eye is my full-time, independent work. This platform allows me to stay free from corporate influence, sponsors, and filters and to focus entirely on researching and writing.

If you’d like to support this work and help keep Revealed Eye, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support makes it possible for me to keep digging deeper, sharing in-depth investigations, and publishing exclusive content.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

To see how readers have benefited from this publication and the community it has built, you can view their feedback here.