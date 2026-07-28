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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2d

I would disagree with Mr. Donald Hoffman and would actually inverse his statement to read: “nature … rewards us for perceiving ultimate truth.”

This is why we get miracles. This is why the placebo effect works. This is why observation changes particles. This is ultimate truth of reality— that many have fought to make sure this stays hidden.

As we know, quantum physics is actually modern science discovering what the ancient knew: the ultimate truth. Today, we call those, the esoteric, or occult. But we can learn more from them

To close, Jung spoke on synchronicity and mind-matter. I actually put a deep dive on this topic and how synchronicity works as part of a larger series. Here’s the piece on synchronicity, but always excited to discuss the ultimate truth of reality: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/synchronicity-when-reality-responds

Thanks for this work!

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Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
1d

As a spiritual seeker I fully believe our consciousness creates our reality. Change our conscious and reality must change.

We are all part of God Conscious

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