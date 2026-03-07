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Sue's avatar
Sue
Mar 7

I learned about this story from another substack writer, maybe 3 years ago.

I'm glad to see it being covered again. I found it believable then, and even more so now.

Thank you for publishing this. I completely agree that far too many Americans remain unaware of the origin of our financial system, controlled by the deceitfully named "Federal Reserve".

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
Mar 8

I want to thank you for writing this piece on the sinking of the Titanic. I learned a lot.

Suspicious behavior with great ramafications to this day.

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