RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patti Fraticelli's avatar
Patti Fraticelli
2h

CLEAN COAL ANYONE??? Well sure, let's start smoking again too!!!!

Reply
Share
AKgrrrl's avatar
AKgrrrl
7h

Nice research fleshing out the background and context. In the 1960s and 70s, my parents in no way "believed" advertisements. Now we have generations that do. Again, for us who had internet when it first arrived, we were warned that anybody could say or post anything. And yet, now we have generations of idiots who believe everything they see. AND its the duty of the advertiser to make sure its true, safe, non-judgemental, inoffensive to all the labeled groups, verified and spellchecked. And yet, not an improvement out there, much worse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture