RevealedEye

RevealedEye

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Greg C's avatar
Greg C
3d

I see 2 things I am doing. 1. Do NOT sell any gold/silver your currently have in your possesion. 2. If prices stay relatively low.. Like today, buy more with paper assets like T-Bills, bonds, all of which are losing value. And, as Mr. Eye has shown us, cash is losing value every day. Do not sit on it.

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Moe's avatar
Moe
3d

I'm not knowledgeable about this kind of thing. I hold metals. Is there any action I should take?

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