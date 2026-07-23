For quite some time now, a question has been swirling in my mind: why are the world's major powers suddenly rushing to hoard gold in their vaults? After watching this video on YouTube, that fog of confusion completely lifted. I realized that we are standing on the brink of a historical moment, the likes of which perhaps no one has witnessed in the last fifty years. Those of you who read my writings regularly know that I don't believe in superficial talk. I like to get straight to the root of the matter. And that is why today, I will bring you face-to-face with an unknown reality—one that, once you hear it, will make your familiar, everyday world never seem the same again.

So, let me share this realization with you as well.

A month ago, one of the world’s largest banks, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), suddenly made a major announcement. They stated that paper gold trading for the general public would be completely shut down, and this rule is set to take effect on July 24, 2026. What is startling is that it wasn’t just this single bank. The Postal Savings Bank of China and Ping An Bank have also followed suit. Following this, one after another, many major banks around the world simultaneously decided to halt their paper gold trading.

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Now, these banks are telling the general public that this decision was made to protect them from the severe fluctuations in gold prices. Because last January, after gold prices skyrocketed, they suddenly dropped by almost thirty percent, causing many to suffer financial losses. The banks claim they have taken this step solely to save the common people. While this explanation sounds quite good, I don’t believe it for a second. It seems to me that July 24 is the day when China will actually force the world to see exactly what the true price of gold really is. And I am certain that the price we see on our screens every day is in no way the reality.

To understand this whole matter clearly, we need to go back in time a bit.

The year was 1968. Imagine a specific room inside the Bank of England. So much gold was placed on the floor of that room that, unable to bear the weight, the floor literally collapsed. This incident is no fairy tale. It is absolutely real. That room was primarily used for weighing gold. The floor didn’t collapse because it was old or poorly maintained. The sole reason for the collapse was that an immense amount of gold, far beyond its structural capacity, had been piled up there. At that time, America was sending tons of gold from Fort Knox to London via military aircraft. They were shipping the gold so rapidly that the Bank of England’s staff couldn’t keep up with weighing it. The gold kept accumulating, reaching a point where the concrete floor simply failed to support the weight.

Now, a question might naturally arise in your mind: why was America emptying its own vaults and sending all that gold to London? The reason is that the world’s most powerful governments had collectively made a promise that they could no longer keep, and people all over the world discovered this truth at the exact same time.

To understand that dire situation of 1968, you need to know about a special agreement made after World War II. After the war, the countries of the world came together and established a simple rule. They decided that from then on, all international purchases and transactions would be conducted in US dollars. To ensure that everyone had blind faith in the dollar, America provided a massive guarantee.

They stated that if any country’s government handed in dollars, they would receive gold in return at the rate of thirty-five dollars per ounce. One ounce of gold for thirty-five dollars, and this rule was meant to be forever. America’s assurance meant that having dollars was as good as having gold itself. As a result, the entire world started accumulating dollars with complete peace of mind.

But the problem began in the fifties and sixties.

America was starting to get involved in various wars. They were undertaking massive social welfare programs and spending money like water to establish themselves as the most powerful nation in the world. When a government starts spending more money than it actually has, it is forced to print new money. Exactly the same thing happened in America’s case. But herein lay the biggest deception. The number of dollars in the world was multiplying like crazy, but the amount of gold in America’s vaults hadn’t increased by even a fraction.

Now, do a simple calculation yourself. Every foreign government made exactly this same calculation. If the amount of dollars in the world doubles, but the amount of gold in America’s vaults remains the same, then the promised amount of gold backing each dollar is effectively cut in half. Even though, on paper, it still said one ounce of gold for thirty-five dollars, looking at the reality, everyone could understand that the true price of gold was much higher. What would you do in this situation? You would surely use your saved-up dollars to quickly buy gold at that cheap price and walk away with a smile.

This is exactly what countries all around the world started doing.

To bring the situation under control, America and seven of its European allies made an attempt in 1961 to keep the price of gold pegged. They formed a coalition. The way it worked was very simple. Whenever someone wanted to buy gold at a higher price, and the price threatened to go above thirty-five dollars, the governments of these eight countries would release their own hoarded gold into the market. This would increase the supply of gold and force the price right back down to thirty-five dollars.

Think deeply for a moment: they weren’t selling gold by their own choice. They were selling their most valuable asset solely to ensure that the value of their printed paper money remained stable.

For a few years, this strategy worked quite well. But then France figured out the true math. They very quietly exited this coalition and started taking delivery of actual gold directly in exchange for their dollars. Seeing France, other countries began doing the exact same thing. In an instant, a massive scramble for gold began. Before the gold could run out, everyone became desperate to fill their vaults with the real thing instead of paper money.

You can understand how quickly the situation spiraled out of control just by looking at one statistic. During normal times, to maintain the price, that coalition used to sell about five tons of gold a week. But on March 8, 1968, they were forced to sell one hundred tons of gold in a single day. In the final week, attempting to suppress the price of gold, they ended up losing nearly a thousand tons of it. It was during that exact week that the floor of the gold-weighing room collapsed. On the evening of March 14, Washington was forced to request London to completely shut down the gold market.

Following this, an emergency bank holiday was declared. After the holiday ended, the governments came forward and announced that they had conceded defeat. From that day on, two different prices for gold were created. One was the official price, which the governments only used among themselves. The other was the real price, which ordinary people paid when buying actual gold. That real price instantly crossed the forty-dollar mark and then just kept on rising. Three years later, in August 1971, the then-US President completely canceled this promise of exchanging dollars for gold. And exactly within ten years of that, the price of gold hit eight hundred and fifty dollars.

Fix this entire sequence of events in your mind. Selling their own assets to maintain the value of paper, then surrendering to the demand for the real thing, and ultimately, the complete transformation of the entire system. Because today, we are heading towards a repetition of the exact same event. And this time, it is no accident.

Now, let’s come back to those Chinese banks. To understand what they are actually doing, you need to know what this ‘paper gold’ really is. Let me explain it very simply. Today, when most people buy gold, no actual gold moves from one place to another. What happens is that an institution gives you a contract. That paper states that you are the owner of one ounce of gold, and if you wish, you can return the paper at any time and take cash based on that day’s price. You are made to believe that the actual gold you bought is safely stored in someone else’s vault.

To be honest, most buyers never want to hold the physical gold in their hands. They don’t want to deal with the hassle of taking personal responsibility for it, guarding it, or transporting it. They just want the price to go up so they can sell the paper at a higher price than what they bought it for and make a profit. Those who sell these papers know this psychology very well. And this single factor changes the entire game. Because the paper sellers know that no one will ever come to collect the real thing. Therefore, they sell far more paper than the actual amount of gold they possess.

They can sell ownership ten times or even more against the exact same gold. No one stops them because there is only one way this deception can be caught: if everyone comes to claim their physical gold on the exact same day. And since everyone doesn’t show up at once, this game just keeps going on.

Now, the most crucial question is: what impact is this system having on the price?

The price of any commodity depends on its supply and demand in the market. But in the gold market, the supplier is not actual gold, but rather these paper contracts. If there are ten paper contracts against a single piece of real gold, the market thinks that there is actually ten times more gold in reality. And a higher supply simply means a lower price.

Every additional contract drives the price of gold down to a level that is much lower than reality. In London and New York, where the gold price for the entire world is determined, this is exactly what happens every single day. Paper contracts are traded, but the real thing doesn’t move an inch from its place. The price of one of the most important commodities in the world is being set from a place where no one can say for sure how much physical stock they actually possess. The shadow of that exact same situation from 1968 is evident here. An official price on paper and the reality inside the vaults are completely different.

Now, you might think that I am perhaps just talking theory. If the price of paper gold is indeed lower than reality, then how would we know it? It’s obviously not possible to go into every single vault in London and count the gold. Absolutely right. We cannot do that. But there are two very simple tests by which we can verify the truth.

The first test is to keep an eye on two different prices. When a system is honest, the price of the real thing and its paper contract are exactly the same. But when trust begins to fracture, people do not hesitate to pay a higher premium for the real thing. For example, last January, the price of physical silver was almost forty percent higher than the price of paper silver. Two different prices for the exact same commodity on the exact same day. In the case of gold, this difference is not yet highly noticeable. But remember what happened in 1968. Up until the week before the collapse, there was no difference either.

The second test is even more powerful. Instead of listening to what they are saying, pay attention to what they are actually doing in reality. If you were in charge of a major central bank in any country, and you knew that the paper price was fake and the real price was much higher, what would you do? You would very quietly sell off those paper promises, buy the real thing, and hoard it in your vault. Is anyone doing exactly this right now? Statistics show that in the first three months of this year, the central banks of major countries bought two hundred and forty-four tons of gold. This is the highest volume of purchases compared to the first quarter of any year in history. Not only that, but a study suggests that a large portion of these purchases is never publicly disclosed. It is bought in absolute secrecy.

And do you know where they are getting the money to buy this gold? They are selling off the US government bonds and contracts they had accumulated. They have completely lost faith in the paper promises of the world’s most powerful nation. Today, central banks hold more gold in their reserves than US dollars.

Try to interpret this behavior in simple terms. The very institutions that have relied on paper promises for the past fifty years are today selling them off at the fastest pace to bring the real thing into their vaults. It is true that none of them are saying anything publicly, but this massive purchasing alone proves they believe the current price is completely artificial and its collapse is inevitable.

Now, let’s bring this back to your and my daily life. Hearing that gold prices are being suppressed might make it seem like a problem only for traders. But no. This is the biggest story of our lives over the last fifty years. And I can explain this story simply by using your daily grocery list.

In 1976, the price of one ounce of gold was around $125. Let’s compare what the cost of living was like back then in terms of both dollars and gold:

New House: Cost $44,000, which equated to 335 ounces of gold.

New Car: Cost $5,400, which equated to 43 ounces of gold.

Weekly Groceries (Family of 4): Cost $62, meaning one ounce of gold could cover two weeks of groceries.

Fuel: Cost 61 cents per gallon. One ounce of gold could buy 200 gallons of fuel.

Now, let’s compare this exact same calculation in July 2026. Today, the price of gold is over $4,000:

New House: The house that was $44,000 is now around $425,000—nearly ten times higher in dollars. But in terms of gold, the price is now only 106 ounces.

New Car: The price has jumped from $5,400 to $50,000—nine times higher in dollars. But in terms of gold, it has dropped from 43 down to just 12 ounces.

Weekly Groceries: Increased from $62 to $320—five times more. But whereas one ounce of gold used to buy two weeks of groceries, it can now buy 13 weeks’ worth.

Fuel: The price has risen from 61 cents to $3.79. And with one ounce of gold, instead of 200 gallons, you can now buy 1,000 gallons of fuel.

Do you see the calculation here? Measured in dollars, the price of everything has gone up. Houses, cars, food, fuel—everything has become six, nine, or ten times more expensive. For the past fifty years, leaders and economists have been passing this off as inflation. As if prices going up is just a natural law of the world. But if measured in gold, the price of absolutely nothing has increased. Rather, the price of everything has decreased. Houses haven’t become more expensive than before. Cars haven’t become more expensive either. What has actually happened is that the value of paper money has hit rock bottom. But gold hasn’t lost even a fraction of its inherent value.

And the most important point is that all these calculations were made based on the price of paper gold—a price that we know is being artificially suppressed. If the real price of gold is actually higher, then the calculation I just laid out would be even more staggering in reality. How wonderfully those who held onto physical gold have managed to preserve their purchasing power is beyond imagination.

And it is exactly at this point that the objective of the Chinese banks becomes crystal clear.

This is why they are spending massive amounts of money trying to discover the true price of gold. What is starting in China this month is by no means a ban on gold. Chinese citizens can buy as much physical gold as they want. What is coming to an end are paper contracts and false promises. The system that is going to replace it has three main components. Pay very close attention to how perfectly one component is intertwined with the next.

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The Three Components of the New System

1. The Shanghai Gold Exchange The first component is the Shanghai Gold Exchange. To trade here, the physical gold must be physically delivered. There is no opportunity here to sell ten fake ownerships like with paper gold, because sooner or later, the real thing must be handed over to the buyer. Such a system can only measure two things: how much of the asset actually exists in reality, and how intensely people demand it. This process of keeping everything physical to find the genuine value of an asset is what true price discovery is all about.

2. Hong Kong’s International Role The second component is Hong Kong. Due to China’s regulations, it is quite difficult for foreigners to trade directly in Shanghai. Therefore, a new system has been established in Hong Kong to handle international transactions. The entire world will now be able to trade in Hong Kong based on that real, realistic price determined in Shanghai.

3. Massive Vault Expansion But the third component is the most thrilling. Hong Kong has started the work of expanding its vault capacity from two hundred tons to over two thousand tons. Ten times more space is being prepared in advance. Take a moment to calmly think about that number. Trading paper does not require a vault. Paper contracts do not take up physical space. Someone only builds a storage space for two thousand tons when they know for absolutely certain that two thousand tons of the real thing are going to arrive and will need to be stored very securely.

China does not believe for a second that paper trading in Western countries will continue like this forever. Rather, they are preparing themselves for exactly what is about to unfold in the future.

That collapse of the gold market in 1968 was an accident.

No one had planned that in advance. But what China has created now is exactly the same kind of event, yet completely well-planned. Shut down the paper markets, ensure the real thing reaches the hands of the people, and see exactly what price emerges in the actual market.

The surprising thing is that they had actually informed everyone about this in advance. In 2014, the head of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, standing right in the heart of London at an event, stated in very clear terms that while gold is consumed in the East, its price is determined by the West. The day China exerts its influence on this market, the whole world will see the true price of gold. Today, twelve years later, those vaults are being built, and from this coming July 24th, that new rule is going to take effect.

So, for one very last time, think again about that room in the Bank of England in 1968. The people in that room wholeheartedly believed in the price they were trying to protect. They moved a thousand tons of gold from one place to another in a single week, purely in a desperate attempt to keep a system alive. But along with the floor, their promise, too, crumbled to dust.

Today, in the exact same way, the vaults of Western countries are being emptied and all the assets are moving East—and at the fastest pace in history. But notice one major difference. This time, no one is trying to save that paper price anymore. The very large institutions that have dictated the paper price for so long are today very quietly exchanging their paper to bring the real thing into their own vaults, without telling a soul. In 1968, the world learned the real truth after a floor collapsed. But this time, the market controllers themselves will perhaps prove through their actions what the real story is.

If I am even slightly correct in my analysis, then two major events are going to unfold right before our eyes very soon:

First: A massive gap will emerge between the paper price and the price of the real thing, exactly as we saw with silver in January.

Second: Major central banks will continue to hoard more and more physical gold in their vaults by selling off American paper contracts.

And this is directly connected to the lives of each and every one of us.

Remember that grocery list calculation?

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