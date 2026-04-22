RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RedBead's avatar
RedBead
12h

I disgarded hollywood and Disney many years ago.

They rarely get my attention and never my money.

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
11h

So many movies entice these young kids with excitement, curiosity, false beliefs of gains in power. It is evil what they do. So dark and dangerous. People need to speak to kids, not just about drugs, but addiction like the dark side of evil as well. Bring light to their lives speak of God and Jesus Christ teach them truth and love of our Lord God.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture