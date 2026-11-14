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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1d

Thankyou for your service to humanity. All I can do is share this message.

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Ian Giles's avatar
Ian Giles
20h

SAD$ https://youtu.be/GaMpekukdz4?si=ijfCuXV3vhMN3ZEJ

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