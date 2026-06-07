The New World Order is satanic.

So are its training grounds.

As Dr Horton has shown, colleges are full of secret symbolism.

Everyone knows that Yale houses secret societies—from Skull and Bones, to Scroll and Key, to Book and Snake.

Once Yale had a sister school: Vassar.

Vassar considered a merger with Yale.

Vassar has secret societies.

Above you can see a Sophomore Trig Ceremony, from 1887, in which students, dressed as devils, punish Adam and Eve.

The theme is picked up in the college art collection.

Witness Die Sinnlichkeit (Sinfulness) by Franz von Stuck.

In 1883, the Trig Ceremony concerned Bluebeard, whose story is often used in Illuminati programming.

In 1881, at another Trig Ceremony, which also dealt with Bluebeard, sex was heavily suggested.

In 1873, rape, possibly with objects, was picked up in the Trig Ceremony, which described “the agonies caused by Trig’s May-Poles.”

Pagan maypoles are a long tradition at Vassar College.

So is ecstatic dancing.

In 1895, the last Trig Ceremony was “Ye Laste Dayes of Vassalem Wytchcraft.”

Vassar has hosted speakers on witchcraft.

Leo Martello was the speaker in 1978.

He wrote The Gay Witch.