While thinking about whether time travel is actually possible, I realized that I first need to understand what a dimension really is! But when I tried to understand dimensions, I realized that before doing so, I must first understand what time actually is.

We look at the hands of the clock every day, turn the pages of the calendar, and think of time as a flowing river. But if you look through the lens of physics, you will discover that time is not just a ticking sound. Time is the most terrifying and invisible wall of this cosmic matrix. To understand what time is and how dimensions work, we must first break the illusion of dimensions.

Imagine a 2D or two-dimensional ant drawn on a piece of paper. It can only move forwards-backwards and left-right (length and width). In its brain, there is no concept of height or up-down. Now, if you (a 3D human) place a finger on that paper, to the 2D ant it would seem as if an object has magically appeared out of thin air! If you fold the paper down the middle, the ant would feel like its entire world has contracted in a single second.

The most terrifying point here is that the 2D creature cannot even imagine what height is, yet it is completely captive to and dependent on it. The 3D dimension is controlling its fate, but it can never process this reality with its brain.

We humans are exactly like that ant on the paper! We have length, width, and height. But our world is being controlled from the outside by another invisible dimension called time (4D). We cannot see time, but we are completely captive to it.

The damage to our cells, our hair turning gray, our aging, and death—these are nothing more than the physical effects of this fourth dimension (time). We are stuck in the trap of time just as that ant is stuck on the paper.

Now the question is, just as we can manipulate height at will, why can’t we turn time backward? Why do we only move toward the future? In the language of physics, the reason for this is the Arrow of Time, or entropy.

The second law of thermodynamics states that the disorder or entropy of the universe always increases. If you drop a glass from your hand, it will shatter into pieces. But even if you wait for a thousand years, those broken pieces will not spontaneously join back together to form a whole glass.

This continuous rush toward the breakdown or decay of the physical world is what time is. With our 3D bodies, we are merely sliding forward along this road of spacetime like passengers on a one-way train. We have no reverse gear.

Now, how do 4D entities perceive time? This is where the darkest paradox of quantum reality comes in. We 3D humans experience time like a movie. Frame after frame, or scene after scene, appears before our eyes, and we can only see the present frame.

But the Block Universe theory of modern physics states that there is no such thing as a separate past, present, and future. Everything exists simultaneously inside one massive block! To a 4D or higher-dimensional entity, the entirety of spacetime is like a movie reel or a DVD disk. To them, the years 1920, 2024, and 2050 are all like a physical road laid out right before their eyes. Just as we walk from one side of a room to the other, they can simply walk from the past into the future.

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Just as we can hold a wire or a string in our hands and bend it at will, higher-dimensional entities can physically bend the string called time in the exact same way.

Seen through the eyes of a 4D entity, a human would not look like a 3D body. They would look like a long string or a “time worm,” with a fetus in the mother’s womb at one end, and a corpse lying in a grave at the other! The entire thing is visible in a single frame! Read that line one more time!

Anyway, we think time moves at the same speed everywhere in the universe. Einstein came and shattered this illusion. He proved that time is a stretchable fabric, much like a rubber band. The stronger the gravitational force in a place, the slower time passes there.

If you go near a black hole, time will slow down for you so much that spending just 1 hour there might mean 10 years have passed on Earth! You have literally time-traveled into the future. Time is not an absolute truth or a fixed entity; it is an illusion playing with gravity and speed.

Time travel is not science fiction. It is the code of this cosmic matrix that causes our brains to short-circuit simply because we cannot comprehend it. Time is not the ticking of a clock; it is the cage whose key lies solely in the hands of the ultimate programmer beyond the fourth dimension!

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