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Charles Sebrell's avatar
Charles Sebrell
13h

The shortest discription: Time is change calibrated. The earth makes a trip around the sun and we call that “year.” The earth rotates as it circles the sun and each rotation we call a day. We divide those into smaller units. Seasons. Months. Hours. Minutes. Seconds. If there is no change, there is no “time.” Change creates the concept of time. We take those changes and make understandable, conceptual words for that change. Light year. Earth year. Week: base 7. Month: base 12. Minute: base 60. All of these make it easier to handle change. They are all dealing with change. If “change” ceased, there would be no time. There would be no need for the concept of time. The idea of jumping back in time, or jumping ahead in time must first solve the problem of change backwards or change forwards in absolute unity with what was or will be. I know of no religion that claims otherwise. Only the Sci-Fi writers, and they do a most entertaining job of it.

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Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
2h

My late friend coined the phrase,”victim of time!” He was referring to older people.

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