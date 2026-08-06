Today, I watched a long podcast by Tucker Carlson, which featured an exorcism expert named Father Chad Ripperger. The entire discussion was about demonic possession and the influence of evil forces. After listening to it, I felt that we need to think more deeply about these matters, because the modern world is very subtly trying to make us forget the existence of unseen forces.

I am sure many of you are wondering how logical it is to talk about ghosts or demons in this age of extreme advancement in modern science. Since the nineteenth century, with the widespread expansion of psychology, we have started to view all strange or abnormal behavior merely as mental illness or psychological problems.