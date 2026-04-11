Who are the Rockefellers? A brief history.

One of the most recognized families within the United States and globally, is that of the Rockefeller family. In 1870, the families patriarch John D. Rockefeller founded the Standard Oil company. Through the acquisition or annihilation of his competitors, John D. Rockefeller established a monopoly on the oil industry in the United States. By 1890, Standard Oil was conducting business on a global scale when it started shipping kerosene to China.

In 1909, the company was sued under Federal anti-trust Laws, the Sherman Antitrust Act. The company, by this time controlled ninety one percent of production and eighty five percent of kerosene sales in the United States. In 1911, Standard Oil was forced by the United States government to dismantle the company in to thirty four different companies. Of these companies, three of them have the right to still use the Standard name (Exxon-Mobil, Chevron Corporation, and BP).

John D. Rockefeller lived in retirement for the last four decades of his life, during this time he engaged in many philanthropic endeavors. He established many foundations that worked in the areas of medical, education, and scientific research.

A benevolent philanthropist? Not really!

John D. Rockefeller

David Rockefeller is known for the establishing the Chase Manhattan Bank in 1946. Since that time the Chase Manhattan bank has been renamed as the J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, this occurred in 1955.

David Rockefeller has been an insider to every White House administration since Eisenhower. Another achievement of David was his founding of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. He is also a participant at the Bilderberg Group meetings. Both of these entities operate like a shadow government, behind the scenes of the legitimate American government.

Rumors state that David Rockefeller has been associated to the Central Intelligence Agency for many years. David has had working relationships with a variety of high powered figures such as Fidel Castro, Nikita Khrushchev, Mikhail Gorbachev and Saddam Hussein.

Nelson Rockefeller served as Vice-President under Gerald Ford from 1974-1977. He was also Governor of New York from 1959 through 1973. He ran for President of the United States three times unsuccessfully, this was in the years, 1960, 1964, and 1968. He was also very influential in his support for the Museum of Modern Art.

Rockefellers and alternative energy sources.

John D. Rockefeller wealth was earned through the kerosene industry. At the time whale oil was the preferred fuel for use in lamps, etc... John D. saw the opportunity to replace this fuel with the new alternative energy source known as kerosene.

Neva Rockefeller Goodwin, one of the heiress of the Rockefeller fortune made a statement in 2008 that criticized Exxon-Mobil for not investing in today’s alternative energy sources. Her claim is that the Standard Oil company led the field of alternative energy in the past, and should be doing the same investing today.

She stated that her great grandfather John D. Rockefeller realized that the future depended on the transition to more affordable and cleaner burning energy sources.

Does the Rockefeller family actually care about greener energy sources?

Although it was suggested that the companies created from the break-up of the Standard Oil corporation should invest in cleaner energy. The family is much more concerned with the financial prosperity of the families “trust funds” than they are with the human population.

During a press conference, Peter O’Neill, a descendant of John D. Rockefeller stated:

“I have a world of respect for what the company has done well.”In fact, if the next 20 years of the energy business were just going to be about oil and gas, we probably would not be here today.”

This does not stop the elite controlled media from portraying the family as a group of benevolent environmentalists. In 2008, the New York Times ran a story with the headline:

The elite controlled media still portrays John D. Rockefeller as:

“one of the first major philanthropists in the U.S. and the World” and the purpose of the family’s Rockefeller Foundation’s as “promot[ing] the well-being of mankind throughout the world.”

The Rockefeller families own constructed mythology deserves that some light be shed on the truth! The Standard Oil company was the first oil monopoly the world was exposed too. The greed of the Rockefeller family was and is unquenchable.

The success of the Rockefeller family is deeply entrenched with the United States dependence on both oil and gas burning vehicles.

Concerning the Rockefeller families search for philanthropic projects is very suspect. For some odd reason the family seems infatuated with the concept of population control. The most ludicrous part of these eugenic beliefs is that it should be done to benefit mankind. Really?

“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it.”

Jacques Cousteau “

All of this truth could be revealed by the media, but being controlled by elite families such as the Rockefellers, they succumb easily to reporting nothing but the families own self-edited version of the families history.

In 1975, Congressman Larry P. McDonald stated:

“The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining super-capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control….Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”

Did John D. Rockefeller have a conscience?

The Rockefeller family has went to extreme measures to control the biography of John D. Rockefeller, they have managed to disguise the convicted robber-baron, and made him out to be a benevolent philanthropist.

John D. Rockefeller himself stated:

“God gave me my money, Having been endowed with the gift I possess, I believe it is my duty to make money and still more money and to use the money I make for the good of my fellow man according to the dictates of my conscience.”

Unfortunately John D.’s conscience did not stop him from hiring private armies to disrupt labor disputes. Nor did it compel him to pay his employees more than a pauper wages. His conscience did not stop him from entering in to illegal contracts for the purpose of annihilating any competitors.

“I would rather earn 1 percent off a hundred people’s efforts than 100 percent off my own efforts.”

It was beliefs such as this that caused John D. Rockefeller to become the richest man in the world!

Those that hold John D. Rockefeller in high regard will talk about how he lowered the price of gasoline so that every American could afford to drive an automobile. He successfully lowered the price of fuel from an average of sixty cents per gallon, down to an average or ten cents a gallon.

What is not often said of John D. is how he ferociously used his own private military forces against his workers, beating them in to submission, and killing some of them. His employees feared the repercussions of demanding better working conditions, less working hours in a day, or the dreaded pay raise. John D. Rockefeller had a conscience which led him to pursue profit over the benefit of humanity. A real benevolent philanthropist, yeah right!

What? How did John D. Rockefeller violate the Law to achieve his goals?

In 1914, the Colorado Fuel & Iron company, owned by the Rockefeller family, used a military force of around twelve hundred armed mercenaries to break up a strike by the companies employees. Before the assault was finished there was between nineteen to twenty five workers and their family members killed. One incident involved two woman and eleven children, these fatalities were due to asphyxiation, they all were burned to death in the same tent.

Rather than acting as honorable and trustworthy businessman, the Rockefellers behaved more like an organized crime syndicate. Creating his oil empire after the Civil War, John D. Rockefeller used bribes, blackmail and betrayal to achieve his goals.

Using these sinister tactics, John D. was able to destroy any competition to his empire. Added to these nefarious deeds, John D. also entered in to contracts with railroad moguls that were completely illegal in nature. He received discounts in the form of rebates that were received off the official business ledgers. These tactics aided him in the destruction of smaller competitors that were unable to receive the same deals for their shipping needs.

Standard Oil controlled at least ninety percent of the oil refining industry in the United States by 1879. It was not until 1911 that the Supreme Court required Standard Oil to disband itself as a monopoly trust. Unfortunately, by this time devastation had already been done!

The fact is that the break up of the Standard Oil monopoly increased the value of the companies stock by fifty percent. The companies that were created by this Supreme Court decision were Mobil, Arco, Amoco, Penzoil, Chevron, and Conoco. Mobil has since become Exxon-Mobil. Arco and Amoco is now known as BP. Penzoil has become Shell.

Shortly after this decision John D. Rockefeller retired from the business. His remaining time was spent on his so called philanthropic endeavors and playing the game of golf.

How has the next generations of the Rockefeller family behaved?

True to the family history the next generation of the Rockefeller family has been quite content with carrying on with the agenda of the family patriarch John D. Rockefeller. The family goes to great lengths to portray the family history in their own words. John D. Rockefeller and his family practically invented the Public relations industry.

Every member of the Rockefeller family receives a trust fund so that actual work is not a requirement to a Rockefeller. The trust fund is in the millions for each descendant of John D.. The family also donates an enormous amount of money to the most elite colleges in the world. This allows any member of the Rockefeller family immediate admittance to the University of their choice, regardless of actual grades.

The family proves that their charitable donations are used as a Public Relation exercise by assuring that the buildings they finance carry the Rockefeller name. One of the most well known of the buildings bearing the Rockefeller name is that of Rockefeller Center in New York city. The construction of this building began in 1930 with a starting budget of 250 million dollars, a mind blowing amount for the time! Rockefeller Center is made up of fourteen buildings in all.

Next to Rockefeller Center is Radio City Music hall, This building was part of Rockefeller Center. The main building is known as the GE building, this structure formally carried the name of the RCA building. Another very well known piece of Rockefeller Center is the Statue of Atlas that faces Fifth Avenue.

The Rockefeller family also donated eighteen acres to what would become the United Nations building. This project was authorized by John D. Rockefeller Jr., the building was completed in 1952. It was in the hopes of achieving a One World Government that was the inspiration for the creation of a United Nations. This occurred after the United States and the world failed to form a similar organization that would have been called the League of Nations.

Rockefellers NWO government

The Rockefeller family and the conspiracy to monopolize transportation within the United States!

There are many companies within the United States that is part of the automotive industry. One out of every six companies by 1960 was dependent on the motor vehicle industry. The more individuals that owned their own automobile, the more profit these companies could generate.

Before 1940, many large cities had the privilege of operating successful trolley systems for their inhabitants. The people using the trolley systems had no need to own their own vehicles. Cities such as New York, Detroit, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, among many others saw these trolley systems completely dismantled. Over one hundred trolley systems were decimated between the years 1936 through 1950. These trolley systems were purchased for the sole purpose of dismantling them. The purchasers had names like, Standard Oil of California, GM, Firestone, and Phillips Petroleum.

By eliminating the trolley systems they also annihilated the competition these public transportation systems presented to their business models. The inhabitants of the cities containing the trolleys had no choice but to acquire their own vehicles for transportation. If they did not buy their own vehicles, their other choice would be to use the new gas burning public transportation systems known as buses.

Oil companies used their wealth to dismantle the trolley systems across the United States.

The companies involved in this conspiracy used a company called National City Lines as a front to purchase the trolley lines. Another company involved in the scandal was known as Pacific City Line. Both of these companies were brought up on charges of engaging in a conspiracy to control a significant amount of transportation companies, and attempting to create a monopoly on all transportation. In 1949, the companies were found guilty on the first charge but acquitted on the second.

The punishment was minuscule, the companies involved in the Great American Streetcar Scandal were ordered to pay a measly five thousand dollar fine. The directors of these companies had to hand over a whole one dollar! Not much of a punishment considering the profits taken in by these companies in the years to come! Of course the Rockefeller family was given no scrutiny over this scandal.

To add an insult to the injury, Congress agreed to spend the peoples wealth to build the massive highway systems nation wide. This expenditure resulted in the purchase of more private vehicles, all good news to the conspiratorial corporations. While increasing spending on highways, things like public transportation and train systems saw their government financing dwindle in comparison.

The Rockefeller family and the agenda of eliminating a large portion of the world’s population!

The Rockefeller name has become well known for a global movement that is pursued by many of the worlds elites. This program is one of population control. Gaining momentum throughout the twentieth century, the believers of population control seek to decrease the instances of human births.

Proving that these programs are designed to target humans not of the Caucasian race is revealed by the prevalence of these programs within third world nations and minority communities in the United States. There is also the fact that many of the people targeted for population reduction are extremely poor. So it can be stated that the agenda of population control systematically targets those areas of the world full of poor human beings.

By 1920, the Rockefeller Foundation invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in Germany for the purpose of studying eugenics.

Working in unity with the German chemical company I.G. Farben, Rockefeller owned Standard Oil of New Jersey, cooperated in a multitude of agreements. The Warburg family, which controlled the I. G. Farben corporation, was a financial partner with the Rockefeller family. These families cooperated in the establishment of the NazI Germany Eugenics movement. Even after Germany invaded the sovereign nation of Poland in 1939, the Standard Oil company stated that they would continue to cooperate with I.G, Farben company regardless of whether or not the United States was dragged in to the conflict.

This was revealed to the public in 1942, Senator Harry Truman led a Congressional Investigating Committee which exposed U.S. companies supporting the regime of Adolph Hitler. President Roosevelt had to take a plethora of legal maneuvers to force the Standard Oil/I.G. Farben cabal from providing assistance to the Nazi Germany war mechanisms.

During the years of 1940 and 1941, I.G. Farben constructed an enormous factory located in Aushwitz, Poland. This factory was built to use the patents obtained by the Standard Oil/I.G. Farben cabal, this endeavor would utilize slave labor for the purpose of creating gasoline from coal.

The Nazi SS, was assigned to provide security at the factory, these same soldiers made the decision to terminate any individuals deemed to be unable to work in the slave labor camps, set up by the Nazi regime. Once the war was concluded the president of German-Standard, Emil Helfferich, testified that there was money supplied by Standard-Oil to be used to pay the SS guards at the Auschwitz camp!

Daniel O’Brian, a European Rockefeller Foundation official stated in a letter to the Foundation’s top medical officer in 1940:

``it would be unfortunate if it was chosen to stop research which has no relation to war issues‘’

This was the motivation for the Rockefeller Foundation to maintain the financing of the Nazi research in psychiatric studies. This financing occurred while the nation of Germany was engaged in warlike hostilities.. How Patriotic!

Even though the Rockefeller family ended the financing of German research prior to the beginning of the Second World War. The damage had already been wrought.

To understand the Rockefeller family in modern times, it is necessary to know their history!

The sanctimonious attitude of the current generation of Rockefellers should be understood based on the smug attitude that the family has taken against humanity throughout their history.

In 1989, an oil tanker named the Exxon-Valdez struck Bligh reef in Prince William Sound along the coast of Alaska. The tanker leaked ten million gallons of oil in to the water. It was an environmental disaster.

Once the investigation concluded, the Court ordered the Rockefeller owned Exxon-Mobil corporation to compensate the thirty three thousand Alaskan residents effected by the disaster. This decision came in 1994, the Court issued the judgement based on the companies “reckless behavior”, concerning the incident.

Did the Rockefellers pay their victims?

No, they refused!

Were they jailed for contempt of a Court order?

NO!

Why not?

The Rockefeller family has remained silent concerning this matter! As is their Right, yet the people should require Justice through their Department of Justice. Shouldn’t they?

The Rockefeller family hold the Exxon-Mobil company in high esteem, as it is the most profitable corporation in the history of the United States. In 2007 alone the company earned over forty billion dollars in profit.

As the globe enters in to a recession never seen before in history, with people having to sacrifice purchasing nutritious food and living in adequate dwellings simply so they can afford to put fuel in their cars, the Rockefeller family remains silent! It has been reported that the Exxon company earns over $910.2 million in profit itself, DAILY!

With a record number of families needing the assistance of charitable food pantries just to feed their children, the Rockefeller family continues to accumulate enormous sums of wealth. The cost of fuel skyrocketing, food almost double what it was only a few years ago, yet the family of Rockefeller is not effected by this global catastrophe.

Why not?

Because the people’s wealth is being siphoned out of their paychecks and savings accounts, while the Rockefeller family and others like them are reaping in the profits of other’s misery!

How do these societies fall under the control of the Illuminati?

The Rockefeller family is associated with several secret societies, many of which were founded by the Rockefellers themselves.

The primary secret society that should be discussed is the Council on Foreign Relations. This council is rumored to be operating as the American section of the Illuminati. The Illuminati is the shadow group conspiring to gain control of the world. They are planning on achieving this goal by erecting a One World Government which would end all national sovereignty. Bringing every aspect of life under the control of a small number of global elitists.

You will learn more about Illuminati here:

Aaron Russo talks about the Rockefeller Conspiracy

JFK Blows The Whistle on Secret Societies!

New World Order Plan to Kill 90% of the Worlds Population

David Rockefeller made the following statement in his book:

“ Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

In 1973, writing in the New York Times, David Rockefeller expressed the kind of society he would prefer prevailed over the world”

“One is impressed immediately by the sense of national harmony.... Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution it has obviously succeeded... in fostering high morale and community purpose. General social and economic progress is no less impressive....The enormous social advances of China have benefited greatly from the singleness of ideology and purpose.... The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in history.”

If this does not open your eyes to the realization that there is a secret cabal conspiring to control the world, enslave the people, and decide who gets to live and who is designated for termination, nothing will.

David Rockefeller expressing his admiration for Chairman Mao? A maniacal tyrant responsible for the deaths of millions of his own people.

To think, if these Elitists have their way, no one is safe.

At anytime armed individuals could round up the dissenters and eliminate them. Your children could be sterilized against their will, if they are allowed to live. Does it have to get that far before the people realize that the conspiracy is real. This is not theory, based on their quotes, it is FAR TO REAL!!

Courtesy: Reality Bytes

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