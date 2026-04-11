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J Guti's avatar
J Guti
3d

The Rockefellers are American junior partners to the Rothschilds.

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aj hollis's avatar
aj hollis
2d

John D Rockefeller has to be down there as low as Pol Pot, Jacob Schiff, Trotsky and Gary Hollis as among the most evil low lives of the 20th century.

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