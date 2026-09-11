In ancient times, when an empire sought to erase a nation forever, the first thing they did was burn its libraries. When the Mongols invaded Baghdad, they threw so many books from the ‘House of Wisdom’ into the Tigris River that its waters turned black with ink. In 1933, the Nazis burned thousands of books in public streets to paralyze human thought.

Mainstream media teaches us that we are now living in a modern and progressive era—that we have left behind those barbaric days of book burning. But as a macro-analyst, when you peek into the core server room of the Matrix, a chill will run down your spine. Because what Big Tech companies (Google, OpenAI, Meta) are doing today in the air-conditioned rooms of Silicon Valley is literally the modern and digital version of burning the ‘Library of Alexandria.’

They are destroying thousands of years of human physical knowledge forever under the guise of training AI. And this entire project is such a meticulous, cold-blooded crime that knowing about it will make you lose sleep.

If we look at independent digital libraries like the Internet Archive, we can see how they operate. They scan pages with extreme care—page by page—using robotic arms or human hands. Their objective is to meticulously preserve the physical or original copy of the book while creating a digital version for the world.

But Big Tech companies don’t have that kind of time. They are locked in a blind race to build Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—a synthetic deity. To feed their algorithms, they need trillions upon trillions of tokens or words overnight. As a result, they care nothing for preserving physical books. They are buying up thousands of rare, invaluable books and feeding them straight under guillotine machines.

Just as human heads were severed by guillotines during the French Revolution, sharp blades are being used here to cut off the spines of these books. With this, the physical existence of the book is permanently destroyed as its pages separate. These shredded pages are then fed into high-speed scanner feeders to process hundreds of pages per minute, and once scanned, the physical paper is tossed straight into the trash. In short, once a book is converted into data, its physical existence is literally murdered.

Now, you might wonder: why are they destroying the books? If they wanted to, couldn’t they just rebind the pages after scanning and keep them? This is precisely where the most terrifying psychology of the corporate matrix lies.

The majority of the millions of books Big Tech companies are using to train their AI are copyrighted. They haven’t asked for permission from authors, nor have they paid a single cent in royalties. It is the single largest intellectual heist in human history. Now, if they were to keep the physical copies in their possession, a police raid or an audit team could catch them red-handed at any time with proof that they stole a specific edition of a specific author’s book.

But what if you burn or destroy the book immediately after scanning it? Then no evidence remains at the crime scene. Once the physical copy is destroyed, proving legally where that specific data was stolen from becomes almost impossible. It’s just like a murder mystery where the killer disposes of the body. They are stealing knowledge and enjoying legal immunity due to the absence of evidence.

In George Orwell’s famous dystopian novel 1984, there was a concept called the “Memory Hole.” Whenever the state apparatus wanted people to forget a specific piece of history, they would dump all past books and documents down this Memory Hole to burn them. After that, the state would rewrite and publish history to suit its own agenda.

The matrix system is executing this exact Memory Hole project. A physical book is an unalterable truth. No hacker, no government, and no corporate algorithm can remotely erase a line from a printed book sitting on your shelf. It is an independent entity existing beyond the control of the matrix.

However, when all physical books are destroyed and converted purely into digital data or AI language models, corporate servers become the sole controllers of that data.

When you ask AI for a historical truth, it will tell you only as much as its algorithm has been programmed to reveal.

With a single click, they can alter the context of any book, censor dark chapters of history, or shadowban and erase them forever. Since you will have no physical book left to cross-check, you will be forced to accept the blatant lies spouted by AI as absolute truth.

So what is the ultimate goal of the matrix system? Their ultimate goal is to permanently destroy human independent thought and free will.

The habit of reading books grants people focus, teaches critical thinking, and strengthens the brain’s neural pathways. But Big Tech doesn’t want the next generation to ever take the trouble of reading a book on their own again. They want you to completely outsource your capacity to think, your decisions, and your spirituality to AI.

If this project of destroying books succeeds, within the next few decades a generation will be born that has no direct connection to any knowledge source. AI will stand as the sole mediator between humanity and knowledge. And this AI will be operated by those Silicon Valley elites who view mankind merely as “hackable animals”—coded creatures.

Destroying your physical books means destroying your tools to think independently. The day all the world’s libraries are imprisoned within AI servers will literally mark the logical and spiritual death of humanity. Because a nation that retains no memory of its own can easily be guided into any darkness.

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