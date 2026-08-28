RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
17h

Yep. I've known this since I was a child. My parents were spiritually aware in a good way and have passed this perception and discernment on to their children and I hope to pass it on to mine as well. I would thus add spiritual discernment to critical thinking as an important tool to avoid the onslauht of manipulation. I am not even certain that they are very different things, actually. Spiritual people have said the same things you have noticed for centuries, millenia even.

Reply
Share
Stephanie S's avatar
Stephanie S
16h

It characterizes the days we are living in - where we are calling good evil and evil, good. Just as the Bible says. It’s mind blowing what we accept as “normal “ these days.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture