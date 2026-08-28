Imagine a world where the biggest crimes are happening right in front of your eyes and you are simply applauding, thinking of it as art or a trend. Every day we scroll and think about how modern the world is becoming, but in reality, some dark realities are being pushed right before our eyes that no one wants to talk about.

Today I am going to talk about something that, after hearing it, will completely change your perspective on the world around you. Recently, I watched an episode of The Shawn Ryan Show where an exorcist, or a specialist in driving away ghosts, appeared. At first, it might seem like just a discussion about some horror movie plot, but believe me, some psychological and sociological dark realities were discussed here that are connected to our daily lives.

Whenever we hear names like Diddy or Jeffrey Epstein, we think they are just some spoiled billionaires. But the question spinning in my head was: are these cults or dark practices really just fairy tales, or is there a terrifying master plan behind them?

When I started analyzing the whole matter, a pattern became very clear to me. You must have seen the opening ceremony of the last Olympics. A massive pentagram and all kinds of strange symbolisms were displayed there. Even before that, at the Winter Olympics, there was a mockery of the Last Supper. And think about the opening of that famous tunnel in Switzerland as well—it was literally a dark ritual.

Now the question is, are the people who organize these events crazy, or are they doing it on purpose? That guest on the podcast made a brilliant point. He said that Satan or demons are showmen; they want people to look at them. They love to manifest their power and influence right before people’s eyes.

This dark symbolism displayed in opening ceremonies or major global events is called ‘revealing the method.’ This means the people controlling these systems are openly showing us their beliefs. They want us to know that these things are real, but they present them in a way that leaves us confused.

The first time we see something bizarre like the Swiss tunnel opening, we just think it’s sick or weird. But if they keep doing it over and over, after a while, it becomes normalized for us. And that is their biggest psychological game.

The normalization process is working very rapidly in our society. First, a heinous thing is released into the market under the name of art or freedom of expression. Then a controversy is created around it, people talk about it, and gradually it becomes a part of pop culture.

A very serious topic was raised in that podcast: whether pedophilia will become normalized in the future. If you pay attention, when cases like Epstein or Diddy come to light, the involvement of many high-level people is revealed. These are projected in such a way that an idea is created in the human subconscious mind that doing such things is perhaps completely normal once you reach a high position or become powerful.

Let me give you a real example! When the Epstein files leaked last February, a friend of mine told me, ‘When you get to a position like theirs, you’ll do these things too! Everyone does these things! Even I would!’ She was a female! Later, when I asked her—admitting that since I’m a guy, maybe it’s common to think like that, but how could she think that? She’s a woman!—she explained her perspective to me with her own reasoning. Hearing that, I was completely shocked!

Anyway, the most terrifying thing is that they are trying to defend these heinous crimes from a psychological angle. A movement is underway to try to remove pedophilia from the list of mental disorders or the DSM. Because once it can be removed as a disorder, it will be easier to take it off the list of crimes as well. They want people to eventually think that this is perhaps just another normal thing.

It is literally a flawless plan to break down our social structure.

The podcast talked about the concept of generational possession or carrying dark energy ancestrally. We have heard of generational trauma, where the psychological issues of parents are passed down to children.

But here it was said that there are some families that have literally been connected to dark rituals for hundreds of years. They knowingly impose these things on their next generations. Such ritualistic abuse is inflicted on young children that anyone’s skin would crawl upon hearing it. As a result, a dark psychology is created within those children, and when they grow up, they do the exact same things to their succeeding generation. This is not a random occurrence, but rather a well-planned cycle that they have been continuing for ages.

Another matter that made me think a lot is subjugation, or making a pact with the devil. Just like we see in movies where someone suddenly signs with blood, the reality is not that simple. It is a massive psychological process.

So why do people gravitate towards these dark things? Because they see that many people joining this cult are gaining power, fame, and wealth. But there is a massive loophole here. Satan or demons cannot actually guarantee or give anyone anything, because ultimate power is solely in the hands of the Creator.

Those who go toward these dark pacts are psychologically manipulated. They get trapped in an illusion where they think they are becoming powerful, but in reality, they are destroying their own souls. And those at the top level of society want to spread this darkness across the entire world. They want ordinary people to gradually get used to this dark vibe as well.

This is why the media and entertainment industry is being used so extensively. When you watch a movie or a music video, you might just feel entertained, but your subconscious mind is picking up on a lot. They use symbolism that manipulates your brain. They want you to forget the difference between right and wrong. When bad things are glamorized, the young generation gets attracted to them very easily.

From my perspective, this is a global mind-control project. They are reducing our attention spans and destroying our critical thinking abilities so that we accept whatever we see as the truth. They are bombarding us with so much information and dark news that we are no longer shocked by anything. We are turning into a traumatized society where even heinous crimes feel normal to us.

But this is where we need to stand back up. Those of us who can analyze, who can connect the dots, have the responsibility to break these illusions. Stop blindly believing what you see. Use your critical thinking. Question what is being fed into your brain in the name of pop culture. When you see a heinous subject being heavily glamorized in the media, understand that there is a dark agenda behind it.