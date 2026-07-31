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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
18h

Yes, sleep is not a pause. It is a return. The body rests. The consciousness travels. The dreams are not random noise. They are the language of the deeper self, speaking in symbols that the waking mind has forgotten how to read.

What lingers with me is the distinction between the hypnagogic state and the dream state. The hypnagogic is the threshold. It is the place where the ego loosens and the signal can come through cleanly. The dream state is the journey. The lucid dream is the recognition that you are not the passenger. You are the creator.

The practice of setting an intention before sleep is the practice of opening the door. The journaling is the practice of remembering what was received.

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Michael Arndt's avatar
Michael Arndt
20h

I just started a new page on Substack - “Last Night I Dreamed” and it’s just a global dream journal where people can share what they dreamed the night before, if they’d like and we all can read The Morning Snooze instead of The Morning News. Hope you will give it a follow amd contribute! I think it will be cool to see how people all around the world dream.

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