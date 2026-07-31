Today, I watched an incredible analysis on The Universal Echo channel about levels of consciousness and the true reality of sleep. This content struck at the very core of my conventional thinking. Since childhood, we have been taught that sleep is simply a routine break for the body to recover from tiredness. Today, I am going to present to you in a completely new light just how massive a misconception that is.

First, let us dive a bit deeper into the mechanics of our brain.

Science tells us that sleep is a state of unconsciousness. But the truth is, you are not unconscious at all during sleep; rather, your level of consciousness shifts. When you fall asleep, your brain transitions from alpha waves to theta waves, and finally enters delta waves. In the delta phase, your body heals itself. But that is when the real magic begins. You enter the Rapid Eye Movement, or REM, stage of sleep. During this time, while your logical prefrontal cortex rests to an extent, your emotional and visual imagination centers become intensely active.

If you analyze it logically, you will see that your brain is far more vibrant during REM sleep than in a waking state. It is during this time that dreams are formed. Dreams are not random neurological signals. They are a profoundly precise and powerful language of your subconscious mind, showing you truths that you actively avoid while awake.

There is a strange world right between sleeping and waking, known as the hypnagogic state.

This is a magical moment when your earthly ego gradually slips away. Geniuses ranging from Nikola Tesla to Salvador Dalí intentionally entered this hypnagogic state to channel new ideas and insights because they knew there are no logical filters during this period. When you are in this state, you act as an open receiver of cosmic information. Your body comes to a standstill, yet your mind connects to a dimension where time and distance present no barriers.

It is a sacred gateway of consciousness. Because many of us rush off to sleep, we fail to notice this extraordinary phase. However, if you remain even slightly aware, you will feel how the layers of your familiar world slowly dissolve, giving birth to a new world out of an infinite void.

Now, let us get to the most fascinating and mysterious part.

Deep within our brain, the tiny pineal gland produces a special chemical compound called DMT during specific stages of sleep. It is the release of this substance that allows us to experience such intense emotions, impossibly vivid architecture, and entirely new realms within our dreams. It liberates our consciousness from physical limitations and takes us on a cosmic journey.

As I was reflecting on this, it occurred to me that our body itself is a highly sophisticated biological vehicle capable of taking us on journeys across various cosmic dimensions without any external technology. The people we see and the places we visit in our dreams might not be an illusion at all, but rather the ultimate reality of a different level of our consciousness.

In the video’s analysis, I heard about precognitive or prophetic dreams, which left me deeply intrigued. Looking back at history, from Abraham Lincoln to Mark Twain, and even prior to many major recent events, many ordinary people had dreams depicting those exact occurrences.

These are not coincidences. Our core consciousness is not bound by the linear rules of time. Time is actually a curious blend of the past, present, and future. Our subconscious mind can reach beyond that timeline to connect with future events.

You might have had a dream that unfolded in reality exactly as predicted a few days later.

This sense of foreknowledge proves that our consciousness has no boundaries. We are, in truth, eternal beings living outside of time, who have come to this physical world merely to gather experiences for a brief period.

Many of us have fallen victim to experiences like sleep paralysis. The body going numb and the presence of strange shadows in the room terrify people. But you might be surprised if I tell you that this is nothing to fear, but rather a remarkable opportunity. Sleep paralysis is the exact moment preceding astral projection or out-of-body travel. When your body locks into a deep state of sleep while your consciousness awakens, you get stuck right between two worlds.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you can stay calm instead of panicking at this moment, you will feel your consciousness break free from physical shackles and begin floating in the air. This is an opportunity to enter a completely different level of reality. Through astral projection, one can travel to places that lie entirely beyond the laws of this physical world. It serves as a constant reminder that we are not merely this body of flesh and bones, but part of an independent and infinite energy.

I found the concept of lucid dreaming—becoming conscious within a dream—to be the most fascinating of all. When you suddenly realize inside a dream that you are dreaming, you cease to be a mere observer. You become the creator of that world. If you wish, you can fly through the sky or alter any scenery at will.

Lucid dreaming conveys a profound message to us.

It teaches us that our external world is also largely an illusion, much like a dream.

We shape our reality through our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions. If we can take control within our dreams, we will be capable of establishing that same control in our waking life. Asking yourself every day, “Am I dreaming right now?”—this habit will help you become conscious inside your dreams. And once you cultivate this awareness within yourself, no boundary of the physical world will ever be able to hold you back.

Carl Jung’s concept of the collective unconscious aligns brilliantly with this idea. He believed that our dreams are not merely reflections of our personal lives, but that we draw information from a vast repository of human memories and emotions accumulated over thousands of years. The appearance of ancient cities, unfamiliar symbols, or mythical creatures in dreams proves that our consciousness is connected to a immense cosmic web.

Ancient civilizations understood this entire mechanism remarkably well. The ancient Egyptians believed that the dream world was the true realm of the soul. They even built specialized chambers to receive messages from the gods through their dreams.

Tibetan Buddhists practiced Dream Yoga to cultivate awareness within the dream state. Shamans traveled through various spiritual realms via dreams to heal people’s illnesses, knowing that human sickness originates at the level of the soul. Yet, in modern society, we have lost this invaluable wisdom. We continue to neglect the infinite potential residing within us.

This entire discussion has completely transformed my own way of thinking.

I have always preferred to define everything through strict logic. But now I realize that the scope of our consciousness is far grander and more mysterious than this physical world. Sleep is not about losing oneself; sleep is about returning to oneself. In the depth of sleep, we come face-to-face with the true self that we tend to forget amid the daily grind. Our dreams are messages sent by our subconscious mind, carrying the solutions to many of life’s complex problems.

If we learn to decode our dreams, we will be able to understand our life’s purpose much more clearly. I deeply believe that the stronger our inner world becomes, the more beautiful and meaningful our outer world will be.

So today, I offer you this fresh perspective so that you, too, can explore your nightly sleep in a new light. Tonight, when you go to bed, set aside all your gadgets and focus deep within your mind. Tell yourself that you are not merely going to rest, but entering an infinite universe inside yourself. Set an intention for yourself before falling asleep, and when you wake up in the morning, write down any detail of a dream you can recall, no matter how small.

I am certain this practice will bring an extraordinary transformation to your life.

Revealed Eye is my full-time, independent work. This platform allows me to stay free from corporate influence, sponsors, and filters and to focus entirely on researching and writing.

If you’d like to support this work and help keep Revealed Eye, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support makes it possible for me to keep digging deeper, sharing in-depth investigations, and publishing exclusive content.

I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

To see how readers have benefited from this publication and the community it has built, you can view their feedback here.