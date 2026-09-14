RevealedEye

RevealedEye

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Summit Male Medical's avatar
Summit Male Medical
15h

You're dead right Revealedeye. But this is old news. Go to rumble.com and look up the Video documentary - Monopoly who owns the world. They'll be Lots of sites showing that video. You can't miss it. Should be an hour and 3 minutes long. It explains everything and shows you how to research it and more. Or go to rumble.com and look up The Real Matrix Show. Also good info on a number of topics.

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1 reply by RevealedEye
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
11h

A very well explained and easy to follow piece. It fits into the wider reality of the corrupt system we live in, that weaves its tentacles into every facet of everyday life and every institution. Capitalism with its focus on evermore growth is unsustainable. And detrimental as you state. There’s a reason why there’s laws against monopolies. But it’s a two tier system as the puppet masters create but do not partake in these rules.

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