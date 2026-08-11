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Stephanie S's avatar
Stephanie S
6h

While I appreciate your observations about China, the one thing that should never be discounted is the fact that God raises up and casts down every civilization/ruler/government on this planet. That’s how it’s been from the beginning and will be until the end of this world.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
9h

The history of Godless modern China was Godless [playing God] Marxist socialism installed by Godless Marxist Democrat FDR at the Yalta sell-out, i.e., giving all China and half of Europe, Korea, and Vietnam to the commies, all causing much misery, despair, and mass death and the death of many US soldiers! All to teach us Romans 6:23, i.d, "Death is [was] the wages of [Democrats] sin, but the gift of God is everlasting life through Jesus Christ our lord." So pick which one to follow!

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