For the past few days, I have been deeply analyzing the structural secrets of the world's most enduring civilization. While the people around me are obsessed with modern technology trends, my mind has been consumed by how a territory—despite being shattered repeatedly over thousands of years—still manages to re-emerge as a superpower. Looking at China's millenniums-long journey instantly shatters many of humanity's conventional beliefs.

I have realized that the rise of any empire or nation is never a coincidence, but rather the result of a ruthless calculation. We usually think of China as a vast and indivisible country that has enjoyed unbroken peace for age after age. But the history of China is not actually a story of continuous peace. It is an endless cycle of division, bloodshed, and unification.

This cycle began in ancient times, during the destructive floods of the Yellow River.

When nature made human survival impossible, it was not a magician or a priest, but an engineer who managed the river’s flow, saved human lives, and earned the status of the first ruler. Right from the era of that Xia or Shang dynasty, one thing began to become crystal clear: power is never meant for the weak.

Later, when the Qin dynasty rose, the first emperor, Ying Zheng, bound all of China into a single thread. He did not merely win wars; he standardized everything down to the written language, currency, and units of measurement. The extreme cruelty and ruthlessness deployed to achieve this unification were beyond the imagination of ordinary people.

The Qin dynasty believed in Legalism, or strict legal governance. Their doctrine was that humans are inherently evil by nature and can only be kept under control through fear and severe punishment. If you think about it deeply, you will realize that the seeds of the strict system of control we see in modern-day China were actually sown thousands of years ago.

In China’s long journey, an intriguing battle of philosophies unfolds.

On one side is the philosophy of Confucius, which emphasizes family, honor, and morality to bring every layer of society into order. On the other side is Legalism, which views humans as fit only for strict control. It is the friction between these two philosophies that built the structure of Chinese society.

Whenever a dynasty grew weak, rebellions flared up, and the entire territory split into smaller kingdoms locked in conflict. Then, once again, a powerful leader would emerge to seize total control through a sea of blood.

It was almost an unwritten rule. Looking at the golden ages of the Han or Tang dynasties, we see how internal peace and prosperity could make an empire invincible on the world stage. It was during these eras that trade and cultural exchanges with the rest of the world flourished via the Silk Road.

Yet, whenever internal leadership faltered, everyone from the northern nomadic tribes to the Mongols swept in and tore their empire apart.

The devastation that Genghis Khan and his descendants’ Mongol Empire unleashed across China stands as a terrifying example of power. They brutally slaughtered millions of people. By striking terror into the hearts of the common people, they captured city after city without resistance. But the fascinating part is that through this extreme cruelty, the Yuan dynasty was established, reuniting China once more and opening new doors for world trade.

This is precisely where conventional belief takes its biggest hit. We assume that cruelty brings only destruction. Yet history proves that, often, new empires are born directly from the ashes of extreme cruelty.

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In Chinese history, the most astonishing concept that got me thinking is the “Mandate of Heaven.” According to this peculiar rule, a ruler holds the legitimacy to stay in power only as long as he ensures prosperity and security for the people. Whenever famine, floods, or corruption strike the land, it is assumed that the ruler has lost the Mandate of Heaven—making rebellion not just a legal crime, but a divine duty.

It was out of this very fear that every Chinese dynasty grew deeply paranoid.

Driven by this very fear, the rulers of the Ming dynasty made the Great Wall of China even more massive and impenetrable for their own protection. They imposed such strict control over their citizens that during the Qing dynasty, the Manchu rulers went as far as dictating hairstyle standards. If anyone wore their hair outside the prescribed rules, they were branded a rebel and executed outright.

We can see the existence of this fear even in the modern era. Today’s internet censorship and vast surveillance system are essentially digital manifestations of that ancient Great Wall. They know all too well how a small spark of internal discontent can trigger the fall of an entire empire.

However, the biggest shock to conventional wisdom comes from China’s 19th-century history.

The very country that once controlled global trade fell into catastrophic defeat and humiliation at the hands of Western powers. Under the guise of trade, the British introduced the opium business to China. By addicting an entire nation to drugs, they crippled its economy. The British East India Company cultivated opium in India and smuggled it directly into China.

When Chinese rulers tried to halt this destruction, the British launched an attack on China with their modern navy. That humiliating defeat in the Opium Wars inflicted a deep psychological wound on the Chinese psyche. They remember this era as the “Century of Humiliation.”

Right in the midst of this decline, events like the Taiping Rebellion unfolded, where a common schoolteacher named Hong Xiuquan claimed to be the brother of Jesus Christ and raised a massive army. Nearly thirty million people lost their lives in that civil war—a toll more devastating than many modern world wars. It stands as living proof of how a land can descend into living hell when central authority falters.

It is precisely this desire to avenge past humiliation and the determination to rebuild that drive modern China forward today.

The rise of the Communist Party under Mao Zedong, the catastrophic famine during the Great Leap Forward, and the brutal purges carried out in the name of the Cultural Revolution were all desperate attempts to break free from the shadow of that humiliation.

During the Great Leap Forward, farmers were forced into modern industrial work, which caused the agricultural system to collapse entirely. Tens of millions of people starved to death. Conditions deteriorated to the point where, in a desperate bid to survive, people were forced to eat their pets and even turn to cannibalism. Then, during the Cultural Revolution, the youth were unleashed against their own teachers and elders. They sought to destroy their own ancient culture and history in the dream of forging a new, powerful China. Millions lost their lives along this path, yet the leadership never deviated an inch from their ultimate goal.

Consider the bloody events of Tiananmen Square.

When thousands of young people took to the streets demanding democracy, the state apparatus did not hesitate for a single moment to crush them beneath tank tracks. Because to them, the stability of the state and absolute power are far more valuable than any human life.

When I analyze this entire journey through my own lens, the raw, naked face of power becomes strikingly clear. Many of us dream of living in absolute peace, believing that the modern era is inherently defined by human rights and harmony. But China’s history proves that the only way to survive in this world is through absolute power and the ruthless application of force.

When we view Xi Jinping’s era as a brand-new chapter for modern China, we are actually mistaken. This is nothing new. It is merely a modern iteration of that same familiar face seen during the Han, Tang, or Ming dynasties. They have brutally learned from the mistakes of their past. They know that the only reward for weakness is death and humiliation.

Thus, they have prepared themselves so thoroughly that no one will ever dare point a finger at them again. To human emotion, these truths might feel excessively cruel. But the reality is that the world never forgives the weak. To understand this game of power, one must take off the emotional spectacles and look through the cold, harsh mirror of reality. I am certain that this analysis will force you to completely rethink the conventional framework through which you view the world around you.

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