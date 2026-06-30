The measles “outbreak” is about a lot more than just measles. In Part I of this 6-part investigative report, we covered the masterminds behind the Vaccines for Children program, which was created by the Clintons back in 1994. Part 2 broke down the discrepancies and misrepresentations in reporting, as well as provided over 100 statistics extracted from the CDC, WHO and HHS reports. Part 3 will detail how the vaccine compensation program works, vaccine safety, Obama’s involvement, and more staggering statistics.

The group that controls the vaccine industry narrative is funded by pharmaceutical companies

Obama signed the 21 st Century Cures Act on December 13, 2016, which included several amendments to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, by adding additional vaccines for pregnant women to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund – for starters

Between 2006 to 2017 over 3.4 billion doses of vaccines were distributed in the U.S., which is over 309 million doses per year – paid for by taxpayers

The Vaccine Compensation Program Has Doled Out $4.1 Billion and Obama Added More Vaccines To Government Protected List in Dec. 2016

In 1986 the government established a federal no-fault system to compensate victims of injury caused by vaccines after Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA). They created an excise tax, which supports this Federal program while relieving drug companies of liability for the side effects from vaccines. This translates to taxpayers picking up the tab on all petitions filed for injury or death from vaccines, and settlements agreed upon through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund. To date, taxpayers have paid $4.1 billion in settled claims. Who oversees this?

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hosts the Program, conducts medical reviews of petitions, and makes Court-ordered compensation payments;

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) represents HHS in Court; and

U.S. Court of Federal Claims (the Court) makes the final decision regarding whether a petition is compensated and the type and amount of compensation.

It is important to note that once an individual files a petition with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, HHS has a medical staff review the petition to determine if it meets medical criteria for compensation. The DOJ then develops a report that includes the medical recommendation and legal analysis, and submits it to the court. It finally makes its way to a court-appointed special master, who decides whether the petitioner should be compensated, which generally takes place after a hearing in which both parties present evidence. The special master determines the amount and type of compensation, if awarded. In some cases where the petition is dismissed, they court (taxpayers) may pay attorneys’ fees and costs. In short, it is a process that can take quite some time to reach finality.

In the 1989 Schedule of Present Federal Excise Taxes by The Joint Committee on Taxation, they broke down the fees on vaccines.