RevealedEye

RevealedEye

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

"Give me the power to control a nation's currency, and i care not who makes its laws." Rothchild said this because whoever controls the money spigot controls the love of the root of all evil, and thus the minds of most men. This is because incentive equals outcome, and this is why whoever has the gold, really does make the rules.

We live in a world of central banking where all the laws are broken and the only rule is might. (The might of money over men.)

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Johnny Savvy's avatar
Johnny Savvy
3d

Great post. Collapse is the only answer. When they come with the cbdc,

i think ppl will finally wake up...maybe...

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