The federal government owes more than thirty trillion dollars ($39,000,000,000,000.00), and that number increases by more than a million dollars every minute.

https://www.usdebtclock.org

The government has spent more than six trillion dollars ($6,000,000,000,000.00) on the War on Terror, while

(a) we sponsor ISIS, against whom we claim to fight

(b) FBI agents frame idiots to justify the false war, and

(c) terrorist attacks increase.

The government has spent more than two trillion dollars ($2,000,000,000,000.00) on the War in Iraq, which destabilized the region and increased terrorism, while our troops committed atrocities.

Now they drag us into the Ukraine, while we already spent almost six trillion ($6,000,000,000,000.00) against Russia in the Cold War, while NATO commits atrocities against people in still other countries like Libya and Yemen—not to mention terrorist attacks against our own people under OPERATIONS GLADIO.

The government has spent more than one trillion dollars ($1,000,000,000,000.00) on the War in Afghanistan, which destabilized the region and increased terrorism, while our troops committed atrocities.

The government has spent more than one trillion dollars ($1,000,000,000,000.00) on the War on Drugs, allegedly to fight drug use while heroin production increased dramatically following our invasion of Afghanistan and drug use has increased in the United States.

The government spent more than one trillion dollars ($1,000,000,000,000.00), adjusted for inflation, on the War on Vietnam, which we lost, as we lost in Afghanistan, while we fought our most expensive losingest wars in the two places on earth that produce the most heroin.

The government has spent more than four trillion dollars ($4,000,000,000,000.00) on the covid response.

https://www.usaspending.gov/disaster/covid-19?publicLaw=all

The drug companies, which make people sick, while they advertise on television, constantly benefit from government spending as they convert Medicare and Medicaid, two of the largest items of the federal debt, into their own enormous profits.

The Federal Reserve stands behind it all, and they killed President Kennedy because he sought to return us to a silver standard and to end the War in Vietnam.

Don’t tell your congressman, while you stick to the mainstream stuff about undeniable numbers, and unsustainable debt, but the Federal Reserve even sank the Titanic!

The Federal Reserve prints money from thin air, creates inflation, and charges the taxpayer interest, while it purposely works to plunge the government into deeper and deeper debt, so it can take over, imposing austerity measures just as the banksters have done in Greece.

You can learn more about the Federal Reserve, which lies behind all the conspiracies, unaffordable bailouts, and inflation, from G. Edward Griffith.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P_ZADLQWxuB3marP9MBq5k2J3BAD5I8h/view?usp=sharing

Just look at the numbers, as we plunge ourselves into debt that we can never pay back, while you can’t afford to pay your taxes and others get rich, and ask yourself what is going on.

Then, call your representatives in Congress, and ask them to use their powers to audit the Federal Reserve.

https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

It’s the least you can do.

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