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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
19h

It’s a lot to absorb. Always remember “William Casey (CIA Director, Feb 1981), America’s Chief Information Officer “We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." They weren’t kidding.

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
19h

This is the piece that connects the dots between Tesla, the Great Pyramid, and the suppression of free energy. The structural perfection of the pyramid, the quartz crystal generating piezoelectricity, the hydrogen gas production, the resonance with the Earth's natural frequency. It was not a tomb. It was a power plant.

The water erosion on the Sphinx, the solar storm that melted rocks into glass, the flood myths that carry the memory of a cataclysm. An advanced civilization was wiped out, and the Egyptians found the ruins and claimed them as their own. The deception was not just about the pharaohs. It was about the erasure of a history that would change everything we think we know.

Tesla knew. He built his tower on the same principle. He was stopped because free energy means freedom, and freedom is not profitable. The suppression is not about technology. It is about control.

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