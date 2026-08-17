Since childhood, we have been trapped within a boundary where we are forced to blindly believe that whatever is written in books is the absolute truth. However, much of what surrounds us is actually covered by a massive veil of lies. To those of us who work with data and analysis, this neatly orchestrated history often seems quite laughable.

So today, I watched a fascinating discussion on The Why Files channel about the mysteries of Nikola Tesla and the Great Pyramid of Giza. After watching the video, I felt like we are truly living in a fool’s paradise.

Do we really know how advanced our past actually was, or have we only been told just enough to keep us from asking questions? We are literally trapped inside a sleeping society where no one bothers about the truth.

From our childhood, we were taught that the Great Pyramid of Giza was the burial site of ancient Egyptian pharaohs. The pharaohs used to claim themselves as gods, and we know about their extreme arrogance and pride. There is nothing new to say about how misguided and tyrannical these pharaohs were. Their downfall serves as a great lesson for us.

However, some discoveries by modern archaeologists and scientists have brought a new truth to light, making the arrogance of the pharaohs appear even more laughable. The pharaohs were not merely oppressors; they were liars of the highest order. They likely did not build this Great Pyramid at all; rather, they discovered it and claimed it as their own achievement to satisfy their pride. What could be a bigger lie than passing off a massive technological structure built by someone else as one’s own tomb?

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For generations, mainstream historians have been claiming that the Great Pyramid of Giza is the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, built around forty-five hundred years ago. Yet, to this day, no mummies have ever been found inside any of the pyramids. Unlike a typical ancient burial ground, which contains inscriptions or hieroglyphics, there are none inside this Great Pyramid. It is a colossal stone structure with no artistic touch; instead, it is built entirely with precise geometric and mathematical calculations. This cannot be the final resting place of any ordinary human.

This structure was built using nearly 2.5 million stone blocks, with a total weight of around 6 million tons and a height of 481 feet. Its base is so level that even in the modern age, creating such a foundation without laser technology would be a monumental challenge. The base of the Great Pyramid covers over 13 acres, and it is aligned with True North so accurately that it is hard to imagine achieving it without today’s modern engineering.

The structural perfection of the pyramid literally blows anyone’s mind.

Interestingly, the pyramid does not actually have four sides, but eight. Each side is slightly indented inward, which can only be seen directly from above or during an equinox through the cast of shadows. If you multiply its height by 43,200, you get the polar radius of the Earth, and if you multiply its perimeter by the same number, you get the Earth’s circumference.

The number 43,200 is no coincidence either, as on an equinox, the length of day and night is exactly 43,200 seconds. Those who built this pyramid were fully aware of our planet’s dimensions, scale, and cosmic calculations.

This could not possibly be the work of a typical primitive society; rather, it is an engineering masterpiece of a highly advanced civilization. They were completely connected with the Earth and possessed technology that we still cannot fathom today.

The real surprise lies within its construction materials. The exterior of the pyramid was once covered with a special white limestone that acts as an electrical insulator. These stones were brought from nearly five hundred miles away—a distance equivalent to the state of Florida today. Transporting thousands of ten-ton stones over such a distance is no ordinary feat. Furthermore, the inner chambers are built with rose granite, which contains a massive amount of quartz crystal.

Through modern science, we know that applying pressure to quartz crystal generates piezoelectricity or electric current. This same principle is used today in modern technologies ranging from wristwatches to GPS and televisions. A researcher named Christopher Dunn demonstrated how the water flow beneath the pyramid and the chemical reactions inside the chambers operated. The flow of underground water beneath the pyramid generated sound waves that resonated with the Earth’s natural frequency.

The section known as the Queen’s Chamber has two shafts; traces of hydrochloric acid were found in the northern shaft, while hydrated zinc chloride was found in the southern shaft. When these two chemicals mix, they produce a vast amount of hydrogen gas. As that gas exerted pressure on the granite-built Grand Gallery and the King’s Chamber, the entire pyramid turned into a massive power plant. Yes, you heard that right—a massive electricity generation center that resonated with the Earth’s natural vibrations to produce completely pollution-free energy.

The Grand Gallery resonated at 440 Hz or the F-sharp scale, which is perfectly aligned with the Earth’s natural resonance. The entire structure was like a combination of a massive musical instrument and a power plant. Recent studies by scientists have proven that this pyramid is capable of concentrating radio waves or electromagnetic waves within itself.

This is where the story of Nikola Tesla opens up a new horizon for us. Tesla used the exact same theory to construct his Wardenclyffe Tower. He, too, aimed to transmit wireless electricity around the globe by utilizing the Earth’s underground water and natural resonance. Just as the pyramid was built over an aquifer—an underground reservoir—Tesla’s tower was likewise constructed directly over an aquifer, with copper and iron rods driven deep into the water below.

Tesla’s dream was to deliver free electricity to every corner of the world.

However, his groundbreaking discovery never saw the light of day. When immensely powerful figures of that era, such as J.P. Morgan, realized that if Tesla’s project succeeded, their empires of coal, oil, and copper wiring would collapse, they pulled Tesla’s funding.

At that time, J.P. Morgan held a monopoly over rubber, copper, coal, and the railways. The advent of wireless and free electricity would have rendered his entire empire worthless. Tesla was left ruined on the streets, and all of his research papers were made to disappear.

This naked display of power shows us that greed for money and dominance has always taken precedence over human welfare. If we dig a little deeper, we realize that most of the wars and bloodshed in today’s world are for the control of oil. Had Tesla’s dream been realized, the world today could have been entirely different.

Even inside the pyramid, evidence has been found indicating that a massive explosion once occurred there. The scorch marks on the walls and the displaced giant granite blocks prove that this was not merely a silent structure, but rather a hub of immense energy activity.

The walls of the King’s Chamber are displaced outward by over an inch, which would not be possible without a massive explosion. A one-inch-thick layer of salt was found in the southern shaft, proving the presence of boiling hydrogen.

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Researchers like Robert Schoch and Graham Hancock have shown evidence that this pyramid and the adjacent Sphinx are actually over thirteen thousand years old. The water erosion marks on the body of the Sphinx prove that these structures witnessed the cataclysmic disaster when massive floods occurred at the end of the Ice Age.

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Around 9700 BCE, a colossal solar storm weakened the Earth’s magnetic field, bringing disaster across the entire planet. This solar storm, or plasma storm, was so powerful that it melted rocks into glass in many parts of the world. An extremely advanced civilization that had built these pyramids was wiped out in that catastrophe.

Due to this solar storm, glaciers melted within just a few days, creating global floods across the Earth. Giant animals like mammoths and saber-toothed tigers became extinct not gradually, but in an instant. The ancient flood myths scattered across various parts of the world likely carry the memory of that cataclysmic event.

After such a massive disaster, that advanced civilization was erased from the Earth, and thousands of years later, the Egyptians found those abandoned ruins. They reshaped the face of the Sphinx to match their pharaohs and claimed these colossal structures as their own. This deception of the pharaohs stands exposed today before modern science.

When I connect all these dots together, I feel like we are actually living inside a massive lie. Just thinking deeply about these matters reveals how fragile the history we were taught really is.

That advanced civilization of ancient times might have known something that we still haven’t fully grasped today. And when Tesla tried to revive that lost knowledge, he was ruthlessly stopped. Because pollution-free and free energy means ultimate freedom for ordinary people—and those who want to control the world would never want ordinary people to become self-reliant.

To maintain a monopoly over resources, geniuses like Tesla have been suppressed throughout the ages. Looking back at world history reveals that attempts have always been made to cover up the truth, but the truth never stays hidden forever. By the very laws of nature, falsehood collapses—just as it did in the case of the pharaohs.

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