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Traci Segelstrom's avatar
Traci Segelstrom
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Thank you for sharing! A very wise move to remain anonymous on anything related to zero point energy. Otherwise, these inventors/scientists seem to “pass away” rather quickly-just after their reveal. Stay Safe and thanks again. 🙏🏻

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5d

Last time I saw the guy who had turned his dune buggy engine to run off water and him the dune buggy plans etc had a strange accident before he was able to get it to the public

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